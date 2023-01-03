Read full article on original website
Person of interest to speak with police after customer allegedly kills robber at Taqueria: HPD
Developments continue after a surveillance video obtained by ABC13 shows a customer shooting an armed robber to death at The Ranchito in southwest Houston.
HPD: Attorney says man who killed robber at SW Houston taqueria is ready to talk
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department said an attorney who claimed to be representing the customer who shot and killed a man who robbed a southwest Houston restaurant last week reached out to them and said his client is ready to talk. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m....
Authorities: Man allegedly kidnapped woman she met on dating app, denied her food and water
A man is accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman he met online in north Harris County is out on bond.
Arrest made in deadly November 2022 hit-and-run crash in NW Harris County, sources say
CYPRESS, Texas — An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash late last year, according to sources. The driver who crashed into the car being driven by Caleb Rickenbacher, 20, is now in custody, sources said. Authorities are holding a news conference on Monday to...
HPD: Man shot in head following argument outside club in NE Houston
HOUSTON — Police are investigating a scene where two people were shot following an argument in northeast Houston. It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Jensen Dr. near the Tidwell Rd. intersection. Officers were called out to the scene but saw no one in the area of the...
fox26houston.com
Alief ISD assistant teacher shot to death in Sugar Land, officials say
SUGAR LAND, Texas - Authorities are piecing together what led up to an Alief ISD employee's death after she was found shot several times in her backyard. Initial details from the Sugar Land PD are a little before 10 p.m. officers got a call about shots fired from neighbors in the 1100 block of Oxford Mills. Arriving investigators found a woman, identified as Wendy Duan, 28, dead from several gunshot wounds in the backyard.
Family says man accused of dual shooting is related to man who went missing in the Houston Heights
The family of Stephen Burkes confirmed that he's related to the 26-year-old man who was found in the Port of Houston who went missing in the Heights in November.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot in front of his girlfriend while walking home from a concert in downtown Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man in his late 20s was shot at least twice in front of his girlfriend while they were walking home from a concert in downtown Houston early Sunday, police said. It happened at midnight in the 1800 block of St. Joseph Parkway. According to Lt. Izaguirre...
Police search for customer who shot, killed robber in restaurant
HOUSTON — A customer credited with shooting and killing a robbery suspect at a restaurant left before police arrived. Houston police said a man walked into a taqueria just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday wearing a mask and gloves, KRTK reported. Approximately 10 customers were inside at the time.
Legal expert explains why police want to question customer who shot robber at SW Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — A robbery suspect is dead after a customer he was trying to rob shot him multiple times, according to police. The Houston Police Department is currently looking for that customer. He’s not charged, but they want to ask him questions; questions that a lot of people have been asking on social media.
iheart.com
Woman Who Smelled 'Heavily Of Body Odor' Wanted By Texas Police
A woman is wanted by Houston Police for a string of robberies allegedly committed around Christmas. The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying this woman. Her first alleged robbery was committed at a hotel in the 5100 block of Hidalgo Street. She approached the clerk with a threatening note that states another suspect was standing outside the building with a weapon. The woman demanded the clerk give her cash from the register.
Click2Houston.com
Family calls for justice after man’s murder at convenience store in Houston’s northside
HOUSTON – Family and friends gathered Saturday night to remember 26-year-old James Durr during a candlelight vigil just north of downtown. Durr was shot and killed on Jan. 4 at a gas station near the intersection of Hogan and Fulton Street in Houston’s Northside area. Houston police said...
Taqueria owner still in shock after customer allegedly shoots, kills robbery suspect in SW Houston
Surveillance video obtained by ABC13 shows the moment several customers drop to the floor, shortly after the robber shouts and waives what appears to be a gun. That's when a customer fires his gun.
Texas Woman Kidnapped Friend's 2-Day-Old Baby & Pretended It Was Hers
The woman asked to hold the baby and then fled.
KHOU
Robber shot, killed by customer at taqueria in SW Houston, police say
Police said surveillance video shows the shooting going down. It shows customers, witnesses, and the shooter leaving the scene right after the shooting.
KRGV
McAllen police seeking four Houston-area 'persons of interest' in connection with auto theft investigation
The McAllen Police Department is seeking four persons of interest in multiple auto thefts that occurred in the last month. The four individuals — Daniel Tapia, Marcus Jimenez, Marie Ramirez and Evelyn Fonseca — are from the Houston area and were named as persons of interest in connection with auto thefts that were reported between December 2022 and January 2023, according to a news release.
Deputies were assisting assault suspect's wife gather belongings before fiery standoff in Spring
A call for domestic violence prevention turned fiery when a man set fire to the home he barricaded himself in when his estranged wife tried to gather some belongings, authorities said.
Here's what happened to 14 Houston-area people charged with January 6th crimes
Two years after the attack on Capitol Hill, court records reveal how many people from the Houston area have been charged or are awaiting sentencing.
Houston police officer hits and kills man while responding to call in East Aldine area
"He made everybody laugh just being himself." Family identified the victim as 24-year-old Caleb Swafford. He's the second pedestrian hit and killed by an HPD officer this week.
fox4news.com
Couple caught on camera leaving 2 small dogs in crates on stranger's doorstep in Katy
KATY, Texas - "It's crazy. We couldn't wrap our heads around it," said Selena Cruz. Cruz's partner Edwin Aguilar was at work Wednesday afternoon when he got an alert from his Ring doorbell camera. "It's two dogs in cages in front of my door," he said. "I get this call...
KHOU
