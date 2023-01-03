Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Huskers go cold at Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (Press Release) -Nebraska struggled through its coldest shooting day of the season, missing its first 21 three-pointers to fall behind Rutgers by 14 points at the end of three quarters on the way to a 57-45 defeat at Jersey Mike's Arena on Saturday.
Nebraska Women's Gymnastics Season Opener
Stars vs. Force (Sat, Jan. 7) Doug Grimes breaks a 3rd period goal to give the Lincoln Stars a key win over Fargo. Highlights of Nebraska Wesleyan's win over Wartburg. Coleman plays in All-American Bowl.
Coleman plays in All-American Bowl
Emma Spence won the All-Around title in Nebraska's season-opening gymnastics meet. Nebraska Wesleyan vs. Wartburg. Malachi Coleman becomes the first player from Lincoln to appear in the All-American Bowl.
Girls: Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High
Girls: Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High
HS Basketball Highlights (Sat, Jan. 7)
Emma Spence won the All-Around title in Nebraska's season-opening gymnastics meet. Highlights of Nebraska Wesleyan's win over Wartburg. Malachi Coleman becomes the first player from Lincoln to appear in the All-American Bowl. Highlights of Lincoln High's win over Lincoln Southwest.
What to expect from Nebraska Football’s new coordinators
What to expect from Nebraska Football's new coordinators
Lincoln North Star rings in 2023 with upset win over HAC Champs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Five days after winning the HAC Tournament, the Lincoln High boys basketball team was upset by Lincoln North Star in front of a raucous crowd. The Navigators stunned the 4th-ranked Links, 51-48, on Thursday night at The Swamp. North Star was led by Antallah Sandlin’el’s 17...
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announces new NDOT director
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen has selected a new director for the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Pillen announced Friday he has appointed Vicki Kramer as the director of the NDOT. “Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state’s transportation system...
Marcellus embraces captain role
Marcellus embraces captain role
Lincoln’s Telegraph District sees rapid growth since 2015
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - So removed from the lonely self-checkout kiosks of most grocery stores, the lines at Open Harvest Co-Op Grocery hum with talk of weather and life. “The people that work here get to know you by name or by the things that you buy all the time,” said Hannah Wiebe, an Open Harvest customer.
Text-to-911 service helps out deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Dealing with an emergency is hard enough, but for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, it can be difficult to communicate the emergency to the people that can help them. That’s where the text-to-911 comes in. It’s been live in Nebraska for the last four years and on Saturday, the people who use the technology were able to see it in action.
Sunday Forecast: Sunshine and seasonally warm conditions return
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We’ll have sunshine and seasonally warm conditions to end the first weekend of the year. We will see some areas of patchy fog in the morning hours, but it will dissipate by the afternoon. The seasonally warm weather and sunshine will follow us into the new week!
Board game café celebrates one year anniversary
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln’s first board game café, Mana Games, turned a year old on Saturday. It’s a hot spot for fans of board games and coffee drinks tucked in the Creamery Building in Lincoln’s Haymarket. The café was almost to its 70 person capacity as visitors played any one of thousands of games in their library ranging from Monopoly to Dungeons and Dragons.
Omaha convenience store robbed by armed man overnight
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for the man who robbed a Casey’s convenience store early Sunday. Omaha Police say an armed man went into the Casey’s at 3909 North 132nd Street around 4:40 a.m. and demanded money. The suspect then ran from the convenience store with...
Nebraska Safety Council raises awareness after record high fatalities in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As 2023 starts, the Nebraska Safety Council hopes to cut back on deadly crashes across the state. According to the NDOT Highway Safety Office, in 2022 there was a spike in crashes. In total, 254 people were killed on Nebraskan roads. That’s 33 more than in 2021 and a 15-year high.
Police looking for suspect in Omaha shooting that injured 1
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating after a gunshot victim walked into a hospital. According to Omaha Police, the 21-year-old victim walked into CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital Saturday around 11 p.m. Police say it’s not yet known where the shooting happened. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information...
NDCS: Two missing CCC-L inmates arrested a day apart in Council Bluffs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says two missing inmates from Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center are back in custody. On Tuesday evening, NDCS says Keith Duckett was taken into custody in Council Bluffs and lodged in the Pottawattamie County Jail. “He disappeared on December 16,...
Good Life Fitness helps fulfill New Year’s resolutions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -For many, the new year means coming up with New Year’s resolutions. One of the most common ones, exercising and living a healthier life. Because of that, one Lincoln gym said the weight room could be a little more crowded. New year, new me. It’s a...
Woman seriously injured after truck rolls on top of her at Innovation Campus
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - First responders say a woman has serious injuries after her truck rolled on top of her while she was letting it warm up. Lincoln Fire & Rescue said the truck was parked and running at UNL’s Innovation Campus parking lot Friday around 8 a.m. when it inadvertently went into gear. Battalion Chief Aaron Pospisil said the truck went up a hill and back down, rolling on top of the victim.
Retired Lancaster County Deputy passes away from medical episode
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of a retired deputy on Saturday. According to officials, retired Sergeant Mike Novacek passed away Jan. 6 after a medical episode at his home. Novacek was originally from Valparaiso, and was a graduate of Raymond Central High School...
