If you’ve passed by a certain auto shop on Mack Ave. in Detroit, you may think they’re working on vehicles inside. Well they are, but not the kind you may think. “We do it one part at a time, that’s what our wall says, that’s our focus and mission. We have High Octane, we have Torque, Body Garage, we have Mechanics, all these classes have the intent to help you build your vehicle,” Terra Castro, Owner/Founder, of the Detroit Body Garage told “Live in the D’s,” April Morton. By vehicle, if you haven’t already guessed, is your body.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO