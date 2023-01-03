ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Former Eloise hospital site in Westland to be converted to hotel, restaurant

WESTLAND, Mich. – The former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital site in Westland will soon be home to a new hotel, restaurant and bar, thanks to a grant from the state of Michigan. The city of Westland was awarded a $695,000 EGLE brownfield grant to address existing contamination at the former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital and ensure the site’s safe reuse. Westland has partnered with 30712 Michigan Avenue LLC to redevelop the hospital as part of a multi-phase project.
WESTLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Have you heard of an intentions jar?

If you started 2023 with New Year’s resolutions like cutting carbs, losing weight or sticking to a budget, you’re definitely not alone. You’re also not alone if you’re struggling to stay on track with your resolutions. However, there are more efficient ways to approach the traditional New Year’s resolution and navigate a path to success.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This new steakhouse in Detroit is giving its dishes an Asian flare

A new restaurant opened up in downtown Detroit late last year, and it’s starting to create quite the buzz with its unique look and menu. When you walk in you will be struck by the giant cherry blossom tree with flowers filling the exposed ceiling, which actually ties into the name, Hanah.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Local 4 Reporters Covering Stories That Are Important To You

Our Local 4 anchors always want to make sure they’re covering stories that are important to you. Those are the stories you’ll see on Local 4 News, and on our website, ClickOnDetroit – as well as on our streaming channel, Local 4+. Here’s a little bit about...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Businesses camp out for marijuana dispensary licenses in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Mich. – Friday at 9 a.m., the City of Riverview will begin accepting licenses for businesses wanting to operate recreational marijuana businesses. Some, like Kinship Cannabis Co, are so committed they’ve been sleeping outside city hall for the last nine days to get their application in first.
RIVERVIEW, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Get fit in a unique “auto themed” gym

If you’ve passed by a certain auto shop on Mack Ave. in Detroit, you may think they’re working on vehicles inside. Well they are, but not the kind you may think. “We do it one part at a time, that’s what our wall says, that’s our focus and mission. We have High Octane, we have Torque, Body Garage, we have Mechanics, all these classes have the intent to help you build your vehicle,” Terra Castro, Owner/Founder, of the Detroit Body Garage told “Live in the D’s,” April Morton. By vehicle, if you haven’t already guessed, is your body.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police investigation underway near high school in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Mich. – A police investigation is underway near Oak Park High School after a suspected shooting occurred following a basketball game. The school was packed with students and parents Friday (Jan. 6) but was later surrounded by officers searching for shell castings. Police said they were handling...
OAK PARK, MI

