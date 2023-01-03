Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Jazz Festival, Wayne State University honors city’s ‘Angel of Jazz’
DETROIT – Members of the Detroit community have been coming together all week to mourn to death of the city’s “Angel of Jazz.”. Gretchen Valade, a Carhartt heiress, reportedly passed away in her home in Grosse Pointe Farms on Jan. 3. Valade was known for many things...
Carhartt heiress and prominent Detroit bussinesswoman, philanthropist Gretchen Valade dies
DETROIT – Gretchen Valade, granddaughter of the founder of Carharrt Inc., has died at the age of 97, Wayne State University announced on Thursday. Valade, a prominent figure in the Detroit community, was the heiress of the popular Metro Detroit-based apparel company. She reportedly died in her home in Grosse Pointe Farms on Jan. 3.
Morning 4: Metro Detroiters mourn death of the city’s ‘Angel of Jazz’ -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit Jazz Festival, Wayne State University honors city’s ‘Angel of Jazz’. Members of the Detroit community have been coming together all week to...
Former Eloise hospital site in Westland to be converted to hotel, restaurant
WESTLAND, Mich. – The former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital site in Westland will soon be home to a new hotel, restaurant and bar, thanks to a grant from the state of Michigan. The city of Westland was awarded a $695,000 EGLE brownfield grant to address existing contamination at the former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital and ensure the site’s safe reuse. Westland has partnered with 30712 Michigan Avenue LLC to redevelop the hospital as part of a multi-phase project.
Enjoy the last day of Detroit’s Fire & Ice Festival along the riverfront
DETROIT – Sunday is the last day of Detroit’s Fire & Ice Festival, and you and your loved ones can enjoy many activities while hanging out along the riverfront. The event is presented by Bedrock and is taking place at Valade Park. The Fire & Ice Festival will...
4 arrested in shooting outside of Oak Park High School; 2 schools to be closed Monday
OAK PARK, Mich. – The Oak Park school district announced Saturday that four individuals were arrested in connection with the shooting that took place outside of Oak Park High School on Friday. In response to the shooting, classes are canceled for students at Oak Park High School and NOVA...
Morning 4: Police locate BMW from fatal hit-and-run of Michigan State University senior in Oakland Township -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Cops find BMW that struck, killed Michigan State student who was in Oakland County for holidays. Police have located the BMW they believe struck and...
Portion of East Ann Street to close in Ann Arbor for construction
ANN ARBOR – Approximately 250 feet of East Ann Street west of Glen Avenue will be closed starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 and is expected to reopen at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12. The closure is due to the installation of a crane to construct...
Have you heard of an intentions jar?
If you started 2023 with New Year’s resolutions like cutting carbs, losing weight or sticking to a budget, you’re definitely not alone. You’re also not alone if you’re struggling to stay on track with your resolutions. However, there are more efficient ways to approach the traditional New Year’s resolution and navigate a path to success.
This new steakhouse in Detroit is giving its dishes an Asian flare
A new restaurant opened up in downtown Detroit late last year, and it’s starting to create quite the buzz with its unique look and menu. When you walk in you will be struck by the giant cherry blossom tree with flowers filling the exposed ceiling, which actually ties into the name, Hanah.
Volunteer veterinarians desperately needed at Detroit Animal Care and Control
DETROIT – A call for help has been issued as Detroit Animal Care and Control no longer has a veterinarian. The city has been actively recruiting for a year but has yet to find a senior vet to staff the shelter. “We’re facing the same challenge as shelters across...
Cops find BMW that struck, killed Michigan State student who was in Oakland County for holidays
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have located the BMW they believe struck and killed a Michigan State University student in Oakland County while he was home for the holidays. Crash details. The crash happened at 5:49 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 1) in the area of Rochester Road and Whims Lane...
Local 4 Reporters Covering Stories That Are Important To You
Our Local 4 anchors always want to make sure they’re covering stories that are important to you. Those are the stories you’ll see on Local 4 News, and on our website, ClickOnDetroit – as well as on our streaming channel, Local 4+. Here’s a little bit about...
Businesses camp out for marijuana dispensary licenses in Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Mich. – Friday at 9 a.m., the City of Riverview will begin accepting licenses for businesses wanting to operate recreational marijuana businesses. Some, like Kinship Cannabis Co, are so committed they’ve been sleeping outside city hall for the last nine days to get their application in first.
Police searching for women accused of stealing $150K in fragrances from Ulta stores in Metro Detroit
WARREN, Mich. – Police are searching for three women who are suspected of being involved in organized robberies of Ulta Beauty stores across Metro Detroit. According to officials, three women are accused of stealing nearly $150,000 in perfumes and fragrances from 20 different Ulta Beauty stores across Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.
Get fit in a unique “auto themed” gym
If you’ve passed by a certain auto shop on Mack Ave. in Detroit, you may think they’re working on vehicles inside. Well they are, but not the kind you may think. “We do it one part at a time, that’s what our wall says, that’s our focus and mission. We have High Octane, we have Torque, Body Garage, we have Mechanics, all these classes have the intent to help you build your vehicle,” Terra Castro, Owner/Founder, of the Detroit Body Garage told “Live in the D’s,” April Morton. By vehicle, if you haven’t already guessed, is your body.
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $940 million ahead of Jan. 6, 2023, drawing
LANSING, Mich. – The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $940 million ahead of Friday night’s drawing. It comes with a cash option of $483.5 million. Since the game began in 2002, there have been just three larger jackpots than Friday’s estimated prize. The record remains $1.537...
Police investigation underway near high school in Oak Park
OAK PARK, Mich. – A police investigation is underway near Oak Park High School after a suspected shooting occurred following a basketball game. The school was packed with students and parents Friday (Jan. 6) but was later surrounded by officers searching for shell castings. Police said they were handling...
Custom $10K wheelchair stolen from home of ‘severely disabled’ 6-year-old in Oak Park
OAK PARK, Mich. – An Oak Park child with nine disabilities is without a custom $10,000 wheelchair after someone stole it from the front yard of his family’s home. UPDATE: Custom $10K wheelchair stolen from Oak Park 6-year-old found, police say. Shakara Lewis is the mother of 6-year-old...
Identity of man found dead in wooded area of Monroe County still unknown 45 years later
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A man found dead in a wooded area of Exeter Township in Monroe County remains unidentified 45 years later. The man was discovered on Jan. 7, 1978. He is believed to have been between 18 to 25 years old. He was found nude. The level...
