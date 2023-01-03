Read full article on original website
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social ServiceVictorNewport News, VA
6-Year-Old Student in Custody After Shooting Teacher at Virginia Elementary SchoolLarry LeaseNewport News, VA
Teacher In Critical Condition After Being Shot By 1st GraderStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Newport News: Teacher shot by student making a full recoveryMalek SherifNewport News, VA
Shock as six-year-old shoots and critically injures teacherPete LakemanNewport News, VA
Homicide leaves one man with fatal gunshot wounds: Portsmouth Police
Police found a man with fatal gunshot wounds on the scene, authorities are calling the incident a homicide
WSLS
Teacher shot by 6-year-old in Newport News identified
Staff at James Madison University confirm the teacher shot in the chest by a 6-year-old student this week is an alumna of the university. The university posted a statement from President Jonathan Alger to social media accounts, identifying the teacher as Abby Zwerner. Jonathan R. Alger, President of James Madison...
'How did a six-year-old boy get a gun?' | Newport News councilman wants answers
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — How did a six-year-old boy get a gun and shoot his first-grade teacher? That's the question on Newport News City Council member John Eley's mind. “That teacher could have lost her life. That student, that child, he could have lost his life as well," Eley said. "How did this child even know how to use a gun at 6 years old?”
Dog dies after car crashes into house in Chesapeake
A 20-year-old is facing charges following a car crash that resulted in a dog's death, according to Chesapeake Police
WAVY News 10
State Police: 2 dead in Suffolk plane crash, victims identified
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people are dead as the result of a plane crash in Suffolk Saturday afternoon, Virginia State Police said. A small passenger plane crashed around 12:16 p.m., according to Virginia State Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue, and the plane was engulfed in fire after the crash in an area a quarter-mile off of Carolina Road.
Police vehicle and van collide, leaving 3 injured: Chesapeake police
The crash occurred at the intersection of Great Bridge Boulevard and the Dominion Bridge ramp, police are currently investigating
wfirnews.com
Man claims gunshot, police discover he’s wanted
UPDATE – Roanoke Police have determined that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired regarding this offense. Further investigation into this incident revealed that no evidence of a shooting was located at the scene. After a thorough medical examination, it was discovered that there was also a lack of physical evidence to support the claims of a gunshot wound. Additionally, the victim’s statements to Detectives and Officers revealed a lack of any evidence that the injury he sustained was the result of a gunshot or any type of assault.
Police ID 2 men killed in Suffolk plane crash that sparked 35-acre brush fire
The deadly plane crash caused a three-alarm brush fire that spread across 35 acres of open field and woods, firefighters said.
Man severely injured in crash between Chesapeake Police vehicle and van
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One man was seriously injured, and a woman and Chesapeake Police officer were also hurt Saturday morning when the officer's vehicle collided with a van while responding to an emergency call. According to a spokesperson, this happened at around 10:30 a.m. The officer was on their...
Serious injuries reported following crash on Laskin Rd. in Virginia Beach
According to police, the crash occurred on Laskin Road and Fremac Drive. Police say there are serious injuries as a result of the crash.
WAVY News 10
NN Dollar General damaged in fire, no injuries
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – No one was injured but there is extensive damage to a Newport News Dollar General following a Sunday morning fire, a city fire official said. Newport News Fire Department Acting Assistant Chief Matthew Haraburda said the call came in for a commercial fire at 10:29 a.m. at the Dollar General at 15490 Warwick Blvd. It was elevated to a second-alarm fire nine minutes later.
Two killed in small plane crash in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a small plane crash in a rural part of southern Suffolk, not far from Suffolk Executive Airport, in which two people reportedly died. According to a spokesperson for Virginia State Police, the crash was reported at around 12:15 p.m. She...
Man arrested for Suffolk murder, nearly 1 year later
The Suffolk Police Department said Jonathan Luis Jackson was taken into custody Friday by U.S. Marshals in Fayetteville, NC. Jackson was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on March 27, 2022. The shooting happened in the 6300 block of Townsend Place, when officers received a call from...
Richneck Elem. School teacher identified after allegedly being shot by student
The identity of a female teacher in her 30s who was shot by a 6-year-old student has been confirmed by sources
princessanneindy.com
Police identify pedestrian who died in New Year’s Day crash in rural Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH — A pedestrian who was struck by a pickup truck on a rural stretch of Princess Anne Road died at the scene of the New Year’s Day crash. Police on Tuesday, Jan. 3, identified him as Brian Baker, 41. Baker was pronounced dead by emergency personnel who responded to the scene of the city’s first fatal crash of the year.
Community search for Codi Bigsby
Volunteers who have never met Codi say they won't give up and say they haven't stopped searching for him.
2 killed after small plane crashes in Suffolk; crews battle 35-acre brush fire
The deadly plane crash caused a three-alarm brush fire that spread across 35 acres of open field and woods, firefighters said.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue responds to residential fire
Suffolk Fire and Rescue responds to residential fire, no injuries from residents or firefighters reported
'He's my baby' | Parents hold their children tight after 6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News classroom
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It’s been a long day for these families and teachers at Richneck Elementary. Newport News police said after an altercation in a classroom, a first grader pulled out a handgun and shot his teacher. Medics took the teacher to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
WAVY News 10
Church guard thwarts catalytic converter theft in Chesapeake
WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Church guard thwarts catalytic converter theft in …. WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Suffolk Fire & Rescue said Emergency Communications was contacted at 10:11 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 10:20 p.m., with Engine 2 finding light smoke showing from the front door of the home. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/fire-damages-home-on-jackson-road-in-suffolk/
