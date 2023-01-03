Effective: 2023-01-08 15:45:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Crockett; Dyer; Lauderdale The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Tennessee South Fork of the Forked Deer near Halls For the South Fork Forked Deer River...including Jackson, Halls Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Fork of the Forked Deer near Halls. * WHEN...Until Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, Flooding on agricultural land near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 10.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:00 PM CST Sunday was 10.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 4.4 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CROCKETT COUNTY, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO