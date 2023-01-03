ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, IL

KFVS12

Bus passenger injured in crash involving semi

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police responded to a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and a bus in Marion on Thursday night, January 5. The crash happened at 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 13 and Halfway Road. According to a preliminary ISP investigation, the semi turning left...
MARION, IL
wfcnnews.com

One airlifted following structure fire in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY - One female was airlifted with serious injuries following a structure fire this morning in Franklin County. According to Zeigler Fire Chief Ryan Buckingham, crews were first called to the scene around 9:15 a.m. on Renfro Lake Road for a structure fire with a reported entrapment. Upon arrival,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Arlington man faces drug-related charges after house search

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man from Arlington, Ky., was charged after the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his residence. On January 8, the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office along with Kentucky State Police, Ky. Fish and Wildlife, and the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant that was part of an investigation into the sale and use of illegal narcotics in the area. This led them to the residence of Edward Wallace, 45, of Arlington.
ARLINGTON, KY
kbsi23.com

Man arrested after police chase spanning 2 counties in southern IL

HERRIN, Ill. (KBSI) – A Bush, Illinois man was arrested after a police chase that spanned two counties late Wednesday night. Eric L. Holland, 34, of Bush faces charges of multiple traffic violations, reckless driving, operating uninsured motor vehicle, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, criminal damage to state supported property and driving while license suspect. Additional charges are pending.
HERRIN, IL
wjpf.com

Carterville workplace shooting under investigation

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – A domestic dispute ended in a woman shot Friday at Integrated Health in Carterville. The shooting happened just after 9:00 a.m. The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Their condition is not known. Authorities say there is no ongoing risk to the...
CARTERVILLE, IL
cilfm.com

One killed, one injured in Route 3 crash

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A 73-year-old Jonesboro man is dead after a three vehicle crash Monday in Union County. It happened at about 9:10 p.m. on Route 3, not far from Refuge Road. Illinois State Police say the 73-year-old was driving south when his car crossed the centerline,...
UNION COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Vehicles stolen from dealership in Cape Girardeau County

The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. The Scott County Sheriff is facing a new challenge. Where can he move his deputies, support staff and equipment and what is it going to cost?. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated:...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville

Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. With...
CARTERVILLE, IL
KFVS12

Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move

Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
wjpf.com

McLeansboro man arrested for child grooming

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A McLeansboro man is facing a pair of child grooming charges. Garrett Biggerstaff, 28, was arrested on Thursday. His bond has been set at $150,000. The charges against Biggerstaff stem from an investigation that started in Franklin County in September of 2022.
MCLEANSBORO, IL
KFVS12

Groundbreaking scheduled for new Perry Co., Mo. justice center

A man and woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Carterville. The ongoing legal battle between Scott County Commissioners and Sheriff Wes Drury goes back before a judge Friday morning, January 6. Child grooming investigation leads to arrest of McLeansboro man. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A coordinated investigation...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Crews respond to fire in Zeigler

ZEIGLER, Ill. (KBSI) – Multiple fire departments are responding to a fire on Renfro Lake Road. Zeigler Fire Department confirms crews are on scene of a fire. Stay with FOX23 News for updates.
ZEIGLER, IL
KFVS12

Portion of I-57 to close near Marion, Ill. on Jan. 15

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers planning to use Interstate 57 in Williamson County may need to find an alternate route next week. Both directions of I-57 will be closed to all traffic between milepost 45 and milepost 54 beginning Sunday, January 15 at 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
MARION, IL
KFVS12

2 cars stolen from dealership

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Detectives are trying to track down two vehicles stolen from an Oak Ridge, Mo. dealership on two separate days. According to a release from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, a 2015 Maroon Cadillac SRX was stolen from Wilsons’ Auto Sales sometime around Monday, January 2.
OAK RIDGE, MO

