LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is off to a great start to the new year after winning the first million dollar prize of 2023 in the Kentucky Powerball drawing. The man, who is wishing to remain anonymous, called the Kentucky Lottery’s winning numbers hotline the following morning after listening to the numbers being called off, according to a release. He saw his ticket matched the first five white ball numbers but not the Powerball, so he won the $1 million prize.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO