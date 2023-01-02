ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 7

CardsFan
2d ago

Please stop with the Coach Kenny Payne bashing. He’s an accomplished coach and athlete on multiple levels. Leave that man and his staff alone and let him and his coaching staff get this team together with support instead of the negativity. Thanks

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uoflcardgame.com

Opposing view: Payne needs time to fix Louisville basketball

Lots of finger pointing connected with this University of Louisville basketball team. Most comments are not complimentary as one should expect for a team with a 2-13 won-lost record. But to place all of the blame on Kenny Payne and his coaching staff is unfair. Yes Card Nation, all of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
uoflcardgame.com

UofL comes to play, but falls short against Syracuse

One could sit here and nitpick every thing this University of Louisville basketball team did to lose a 70-69 decision to Syracuse, Tuesday night at the KFC Yum! Center. That would take multiple posts so will try to simplify. There were many little errors that caused this defeat. The Orange...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville QB transfer Jack Plummer excited to be reunited with 'greatest play caller'

Jack Plummer said he made one of the toughest decisions possible when he decided to leave Purdue in December of 2021. After losing the starting quarterback job to Aidan O'Connell, Plummer met after the 2021 season with then-Purdue coach Jeff Brohm and told him he was going to transfer. Plummer left and enrolled at California where he started all 12 games this past season and threw for 3,095 yards and 21 touchdowns.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Comeback

CBB world laughs at hilariously stupid Louisville-Syracuse finish

On Tuesday night, the 9-5 Syracuse Orange and 2-12 Louisville Cardinals met in Louisville for an ACC clash. Obviously, these are not your… uh, they’re not the Louisville or Syracuse you might remember from the Big East or even just a few years ago. So, it’s not surprising then that the teams combined for a Read more... The post CBB world laughs at hilariously stupid Louisville-Syracuse finish appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
localsyr.com

SU/Louisville game moved to ESPN News Tuesday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team heads south to take on the Louisville Cardinals Tuesday night, January 3. The game can be seen on ESPN News. That station is available on the following stations:. Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription...
SYRACUSE, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Downtown Louisville Restaurants

I was heading out to the Chilled100 Elevate Conference in Louisville Kentucky, where I knew I would indeed be having great cocktails. However, I wasn’t expecting to find food that reminded me so much of my childhood in Wisconsin. No question, most entrees were heavier than I am used to eating in Palm Springs, but hey, we don’t have cold weather as they do, so it makes sense that hearty meals are plentiful.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville man wins first 2023 million dollar prize in Kentucky Powerball drawing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is off to a great start to the new year after winning the first million dollar prize of 2023 in the Kentucky Powerball drawing. The man, who is wishing to remain anonymous, called the Kentucky Lottery’s winning numbers hotline the following morning after listening to the numbers being called off, according to a release. He saw his ticket matched the first five white ball numbers but not the Powerball, so he won the $1 million prize.
LOUISVILLE, KY
salemleader.com

Salem Speedway changes hands

Nick Bohanon Takes Over Ownership of Salem Speedway. Salem, IN (December 30, 2022) – Former USAC Midget racer Nick Bohanon has taken over ownership of the iconic Salem Speedway Fueled by the Hoosier Lottery, located in Salem, Indiana. Bohanon, a Southern Indiana native, has raced on the famous High Banks of Salem Speedway and looks forward to shaping the track's future.
SALEM, IN
WLKY.com

Prepping With Peppers opens first meal prep storefront in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville meal prep service is opening its first storefront in Jeffersontown. Prepping With Peppers is on Blankenbaker Parkway, offering convenient and nutritious meals. Amber Peppers Jones started the business seven years ago after friends and family started asking her to prep for them. Now, her...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy