Geneseo, PV talk match-up at IHMVCU Shootout

The I-H-Mississippi Valley Credit Union Shootout is upon us. 12 girls teams from the Iowa side battle it out with 12 teams from the Illinois side Saturday at both the Carver center and Wharton Fieldhouse.

All 24 coaches introduced their match-ups and what to expect at Beyond the Baseline for the events press conference.



Riverdale and Davenport West start things off at 10 A.M. in number one of the six games in Moline while Rockridge and Durant go a little later around 10:45 to begin the first of six at Augustana.



The last tip at Carver is against first place teams, Geneseo and Pleasant Valley, making for a very exciting closing match-up..

“I see a really good team across the table from us. Halle Vice going to Marquette is really really good. Coach Goetz has her girls ready to go,” Geneseo head coach Scott Hardison said. “They play that zone. They’re very long. They’re very athletic and we’ll have to be ready to go. We’ll play our brand of basketball getting up and down the floor. We haven’t played with a shot clock yet so that’ll be new for us. I know they’re more experienced with that. We play an up tempo type of basketball so I don’t really think it’s going to bother us. I think we’ll give them some match-up problems. We have some really athletic girls and hoping to have a good showing for the fans.”



I think number one they’ll have played 19-20 games once they’ve played us. For us, it’ll just be game 11 so that’s a huge difference for us,” PV head coach Jennifer Goetz said. “I look at us from game 11 to game 2- and were a completely different basketball team. For them to be that far into it by that time, it’ll be good for us to play a team with that experience who has logged a lot of quarters and minutes in games to see where were at. “

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.