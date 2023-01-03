ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Silver alert canceled for missing 74-year-old Greensboro man

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A silver alert was canceled for a missing man in Greensboro, police said. Church members had been searching for 74-year-old Howard Robbins Jr. after he wandered away from his home. On Friday, Robbins' pastor said he was found on Patterson Avenue. He was taken to a...
GREENSBORO, NC
Winston-Salem fire crews rescue person from house fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Fire crews were able to successfully rescue a person from a house fire. Fire officials say it happened on the 2500 block of Craver Street. Winston-Salem fire officials said the cause of the fire was due to electrical wiring. Now, one adult and four children...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
North Carolina A&T hires Vincent Brown as Head Football Coach

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Aggies have a new football coach. North Carolina A&T State University Athletics announced Friday that Vincent Brown will lead the football program as the new head coach. Brown becomes the 22nd head coach in the program's history. We'll hear more from the new coach during...
GREENSBORO, NC

