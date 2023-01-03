Marvel Studios introduced us to a bunch of new characters during Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and plans to expand on them in Phase 5. Phase 5 will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and will wrap up with Thunderbolts. Somewhere on the slate is the sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel, The Marvels. The Marvels is set to bring back Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and even Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Since the last time we saw Monica Rambeau, she had recently developed superpowers, but now it seems that she's gotten a handle on her powers. So much so that she even has a superhero codename. Marvel's licensed Little Gold Books series has released a new book that features all three of The Marvels' main characters. In the book titled Meet The Marvels, Monica Rambeau is called Spectrum, which is in line with what she has gone by in past stories. You can check it out below.

