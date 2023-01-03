Read full article on original website
M3GAN Opening Weekend Box Office Comes In Higher Than Expected, Avatar 2 Still Number 1
It won't top Avatar: The Way of Water, which continues to reign atop the box office, but M3GAN is off to a strong start, even stronger than earlier estimates, in its opening weekend. The new horror film will $30 million during its first weekend, including $11.7 million on Friday (which did beat out the Avatar sequel). Avatar: The Way of Water continues to dominate with $45 million in its fourth weekend, leading to a domestic box office that surpasses the $500 million milestone marker. M3GAN has been well-received by critics, with a high Rotten Tomatoes score and a consensus that reads, "Unapologetically silly and all the more entertaining for it, M3GAN is the rare horror-comedy that delivers chuckles as effortlessly as chills." ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave it a more middle 3-out-of-5 star review. He writes:
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Teaser Reveals First Look at New Trailer
The first major sporting event of the year airs Monday, January 9th with the NCAA's College Football Playoff National Championship game. As the match-up between Georgia and TCU airs on ESPN, Marvel Studios will use the platform to air its latest trailer. The Disney-owned studio has announced it's sharing the next trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania during the game. Sunday night, the channel even started running teasers for the impending trailer release.
The Marvels: New Merchandise May Have Spoiled Monica Rambeau's Superhero Name
Marvel Studios introduced us to a bunch of new characters during Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and plans to expand on them in Phase 5. Phase 5 will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and will wrap up with Thunderbolts. Somewhere on the slate is the sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel, The Marvels. The Marvels is set to bring back Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and even Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Since the last time we saw Monica Rambeau, she had recently developed superpowers, but now it seems that she's gotten a handle on her powers. So much so that she even has a superhero codename. Marvel's licensed Little Gold Books series has released a new book that features all three of The Marvels' main characters. In the book titled Meet The Marvels, Monica Rambeau is called Spectrum, which is in line with what she has gone by in past stories. You can check it out below.
Avatar: The Way of Water Loses First Friday Box Office Since Premiere
Avatar: The Way of the Water was released in theaters last month, and this week it beat Top Gun: Maverick to become the highest-grossing film of 2022. The James Cameron-directed sequel is expected to win the box office again this weekend, but it did lose its first Friday yesterday thanks to a special little doll named M3GAN. M3GAN is the new Blumhouse horror movie that became an instant hit on social media back when the trailer was released. Now it's finally in theaters, and fans are loving it. According to Collider, M3GAN is the first movie to beat Avatar: The Way of the Water at the Friday box office.
Marvel Reveals First Look at New Guardians of the Galaxy Costumes
The Guardians of the Galaxy are getting a makeover for their new series. Marvel has been preparing fans for an announcement regarding the status of the Guardians of the Galaxy, with the full announcement expected later today. All we know at the moment is a new series is launching in April, and the marketing for it is promoting something called "Grootfall." Perhaps the most beloved member of the Guardians, Groot would seem to be in a precarious position according to the press materials. In the lead-up to Friday's big announcement, Marvel has revealed new costumes for five members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.
Jeremy Renner Posts New Photo Thanking ICU Team After Accident
Jeremy Renner has shared another update from the ICU, as he begins to heal after his recent snowplow injury. In a post on his Instagram Stories on Friday, Renner shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed, surrounded by the team that has helped him in his recovery following the injury and subsequent surgery in recent days. The Oscar-nominated Hawkeye and Mayor of Kingstown actor was reportedly plowing snow over the weekend when the equipment he was using to plow, a fully-tracked machine called a Snowcat, ran over one of his legs reportedly causing substantial blood loss.
Avatar: The Way of Water Kicking So Much Ass at Box Office, They Added EVEN MORE Screens in Fourth Week at Movie Theaters
While Avatar: The Way of Water continues to rack up money at the worldwide box office, including breaking records and outpacing the original film from 2009, the blockbuster is about to do something that's unheard of...get played on more theaters. As noticed by Exhibitor Relations, The Walt Disney Company has confirmed that Avatar: The Way of Water will add 138 screens to its total this weekend, giving it a total of 4,340 domestic screens for its upcoming fourth weekend at the box office. Since the sequel has already cleared $460 million in the US, the path to half a billion just opened up even wider.
Peacock Unveils First Trailer for New Original Movie Sick
Peacock has released the first trailer for its upcoming movie Sick, a pandemic-set thriller from Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer writer Kevin Williamson. Like yesterday's trailer for Mutilator 2, it centers on some young people who are at a fancy lake house, being pursued by something pretty unsavory. This time around, the meta aspects of Mutilator 2 are replaced by a real-world feel because the trip to the lake house isn't a vacation, but a quarantine.
Stephen Amell Shares New Photo From Set of The Flash's Final Season
When the ninth and final season of The Flash debuts later this year, it is expected to be the beginning of the end of an era for The CW's Arrowverse. Earlier this week, it was announced that that swan song will include the franchise's namesake, with Stephen Amell reprising his role as Oliver Queen / Green Arrow in the ninth episode of The Flash's new season. On Friday, Amell shared a look at what production on that episode entails, simply tweeting out a photo of his guest star chair on set with the caption "What an honor to be back."
Netflix Developing Sequel to One of Its Most Popular Films
There have been many movies released by Netflix over the years, and in 2022 the streaming site added one of its most popular films to date. The Sea Beast is a swashbuckling adventure about monster hunters on the open ocean that became "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score and 84% audience score. Back in August, ComicBook.com talked with the movie's director, Chris Williams, who teased the idea of a sequel. Well, it looks like the second installment is officially happening. Earlier today, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that a sequel to The Sea Beast was in the works with Williams set to return as director.
Chainsaw Man's War Devil is Preparing Her Strangest Weapon
Chainsaw Man's first anime season has come to an end, and while we wait to hear if Studio MAPPA will be returning to the devil-filled world with a second season, Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga series continues. With Denji taking a backseat to a new protagonist who has been leading the charge in Asa Mitaka, aka the War Devil, the latest manga installment hints at the high schooler using her power in a way that we have yet to see.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Leak Reveals Unexpected DLC
Another Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC has supposedly leaked online ahead of its reveal with new rumors suggesting that this upcoming DLC will focus on an arc from the original Dragon Ball series. According to these leaks, this DLC will be centered around the 23rd Tenkaichi Budokai, the tournament which featured characters like Goku, Piccolo, Tien, and more. Bandai Namco naturally has not yet announced any plans for a DLC of this kind, but it's supposedly going to be releasing after the next one we already know is focused on Bardock.
Adam Rich, Eight is Enough and Dungeons & Dragons Star, Dies at 54
Adam Rich, who was best known for his role in the television dramedy Eight Is Enough, has died at the age of 54. Rich was found lifeless on Saturday at his home in Los Angeles, as a family member confirmed to TMZ. They did not provide a cause of death, but the police do not suspect foul play. Eight is Enough followed a family with eight children, the Bradfords, chronicling their lives as they grew and met familiar milestones, from dating to marriage to children of their own. Rich played the character Nicholas Bradford, the family's youngest son. Dick Van Patten, Lani O'Grady, Connie Needham, and Grant Goodeve also starred in the ABC series, which ran from 1977 until 1981.
My Hero Academia Celebrates the New Year with Cute Cosplay Art
2023 is the year of the rabbit according to the Chinese Zodiac, and manga artists have been trying their hand at placing some of their biggest characters in rabbit outfits to ring in the new year right. Luckily for Kohei Horikoshi and his artistic assistants, My Hero Academia has a rabbit hero that has been gaining in popularity over the years in Mirko. With the high-jumping crime fighter playing a significant role in the anime adaptation's sixth season, an assistant to Horikoshi has imagined the female students of Class 1-A sporting Mirko's aesthetic.
Eli Roth's Thanksgiving Movie is Finally Happening
When Grindhouse was released in 2007, the Robert Rodriguez/Quentin Tarantino double feature was packed with fake trailers for exploitation movies that didn't actually exist. One of them would become a reality, the Danny Trejo-starring Machete, and though fan hopes for the others has carried on for the past sixteen years they've only existed as the fake trailers, until now. Filmmaker Eli Roth, who contributed the fake trailer for holiday slasher Thanksgiving, is set to finally see his two and a half minutes of footage expanded into a full feature film. Production on the movie is set to begin very soon.
Vinland Saga Poster Hypes Season 2 Ahead of Premiere
It has been a hot minute since Vinland Saga dropped any new episodes on fans, but that will change shortly. If you did not know, the epic will return this week as Studio MAPPA took control of Makoto Yukimura's series after season one. Now, the studio is gearing up for the premiere with a new promo, and it has everyone keeping a close eye on Thorfinn.
Star Wars' Legendary Composer John Williams Writes Surprising New Theme
Though Oscar-winning composer John Williams is best known to some fans for providing the music that accompanies the likes of Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Superman, Harry Potter, and countless others, but much like when he provided music for the Olympics the man is lending his talent to another sporting event. Variety confirms that Williams has composed an original track titled "Of Grit and Glory" which will be used in an companying video on Monday, January 9th ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship between the TCU Horned Frogs.and the Georgia Bulldogs.
Doctor Who Showrunner Breaks Silence on Disney's Involvement With Series
News that The Walt Disney Company was going to become involved with the future of Doctor Who took fans of the franchise by surprise in a big way. The deal was announced as collaboration between the BBC and Disney Branded Television, bringing the upcoming new season of the show to the Disney+ streaming platform around the globe and noting their work together would "transform Doctor Who into a global franchise for UK audiences and the rest of the world." Rumors quickly began to swirl that Disney would have a big hand in shaping the series and its content, including murmurs of a super-sized budget that could have the show compete with the likes of The Rings of Power.
Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 Releases Opening, Ending: Watch
Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro is one of the many franchises that have returned this year with new episodes as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and it's celebrating the release of Season 2 of the anime with a new set of opening and ending theme sequences! Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro made some big waves with fans when it premiered back in 2021, so it was no surprise to find out that the series would be getting a second season. After another year or so of waiting, the second season is finally up and running.
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Surprised How Much They Love New Free Game
Some PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are surprised with how much they love one of January's new free games considering its divisive reputation. This week, January's free PS Plus games -- available to all subscribers, no matter the tier -- went live. The marquee offering is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Alongside this, Axiom Verge 2 is also available to all PS Plus subscribers to download. If neither of these games interest you -- whether because they aren't your type or because you already own them -- then the third and final game may be for you: Fallout 76. As some subscribers have learned since downloading it and checking it out, it's not the same game that was released in 2018 to disappointment and controversy.
