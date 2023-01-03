Mason McKenzie commits to Saginaw Valley

After taking his team to a state title game this year, Caledonia senior Mason McKenzie announced that he will play college football at Saginaw Valley.

During his senior year he threw for 1,453 yards and 20 touchdowns. On his feet he ran for 1,683 yards and had 19 rushing touchdowns. Averaging 9.5 yards per carry.

In a tweet he said "Thank you to the Caledonia community for making my high school football career so special,".

SVSU went 8-3 this season with their only losses coming against Grand Valley, Ferris State and Davenport.

