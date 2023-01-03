ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caledonia, MI

Mason McKenzie commits to Saginaw Valley

By Remi Monaghan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wTBv6_0k1UtFHl00

After taking his team to a state title game this year, Caledonia senior Mason McKenzie announced that he will play college football at Saginaw Valley.

During his senior year he threw for 1,453 yards and 20 touchdowns. On his feet he ran for 1,683 yards and had 19 rushing touchdowns. Averaging 9.5 yards per carry.

In a tweet he said "Thank you to the Caledonia community for making my high school football career so special,".

SVSU went 8-3 this season with their only losses coming against Grand Valley, Ferris State and Davenport.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Two Michigan Counties

Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M

A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
LANSING, MI
wkzo.com

Kalamazoo County man wins $500,000 lottery prize

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Kalamazoo County man turned a $10 prize into a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s 5X Multiplier instant game. the Michigan Lottery announced Wednesday that the 50-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 8994 Shaver Road in Portage.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

43K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy