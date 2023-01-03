ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua residents call for traffic safety after pedestrian fatality

By Kristy Tamashiro
 6 days ago
HONOULU (KHON2) — According to Honolulu police, a woman was killed while crossing the street in Kailua Monday morning, Jan. 2. HPD said, shortly before 6 a.m., the woman in her 60s was crossing Keolu Dr. in a crosswalk when a vehicle hit her. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she died. The 85-year-old driver was not hurt and remained at the scene.

“To hear that someone got hit actually is really, really awful,” said Stacy Rezentes, a Kailua resident.

This is not the first traffic fatality on Keolu Dr. Police said that in 2020 a man was walking in the bike lane when he was hit by a car. Officials said that incident also happened in the early morning hours. Akiohala street residents said, the area is well marked with speed limit and school zone signs, but there is more that can be done.

Some Kailua residents said, they want to see flashing crosswalks on Keolu Dr. like the one on Kailua Rd.

“It would bring attention to the fact that someone is trying to cross here; and it doesn’t depend on being able to see the person when you’re driving, because if they’re wearing dark clothing, they’re very difficult to see,” said Rezentes.

The Kailua Neighborhood Board says speeding throughout the area remains a concern. It has been busy requesting traffic safety tools year after year.

“This year, in fact in October, the state did install raised crosswalks at those two locations not as effective as the pedestrian activated flashing lights but still a big step in raising awareness,” said Bill Hicks, Kailua Neighborhood Board Chair.

Meanwhile, the Hawaii Department of Transportation is taking requests for those who want raised crosswalks on state roadways. While installing new pedestrian safety measures can take time, Kailua residents said there’s other things that drivers and pedestrians can do to ensure each other’s safety.

“Be akamai, show aloha, drive the speed limit, be nice to other motorist and pedestrians, bicyclists. We all share the road,” said Hicks.

