Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CarmelTed RiversCarmel, IN
Be Part of the Revival of Indy's Union StationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must TryTravel MavenBargersville, IN
Indian Roots of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Nonviolence MovementJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
cbs4indy.com
3 people injured in near south side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating an overnight shooting on the near south side that has left one person in critical condition and two others injured. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched around 10 p.m. Saturday to the 1300 block of S. East Street on report of shots fired. While officers were unable to locate any victims they did find multiple shell casings.
cbs4indy.com
Person shot on east side in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — A person shot on the east side of Indianapolis was found in critical condition after officers responded to a report of gunfire. The police arrived in the 3400 block of N. Grant Avenue on Saturday and located a victim with bullet wounds. Aggravated assault detectives are responding...
cbs4indy.com
Police: Man stabbed for touching person’s hair without permission
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police say a man was stabbed for touching someone’s hair without permission. The Bloomington Police Department said the incident started at 10:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve when the unidentified 32-year-old man reportedly asked 36-year-old Ryan Johnson if he could touch Johnson’s hair.
cbs4indy.com
Murder-suicide investigation underway in Hendricks County
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police are conducting an investigation into a murder-suicide in Hendricks County. Police were sent to a home in the 10200 block of E. County Road 100 South around 9:15 Saturday morning for a welfare check. A family member told police they were unable to reach a loved one after the person had not shown up to work for several days.
cbs4indy.com
Kokomo police release photos of suspect car in burglary, arson
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police on Friday released photos of a car they believe to have been involved in the burglary and arson of a business in hopes that it will lead to an arrest. The Kokomo Police Department said a white sedan — possibly a Toyota — was...
cbs4indy.com
10-year-old girl shot on the near west side; police say likely an accidental shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is responding after a child was shot on the near west side of Indianapolis. Police responded to the 200 block of Berwick Avenue at the Ponderosa Manufactured Home Community (southwest of the W. Michigan/N. Tibbs intersection) around 8:15 a.m. Friday. Officers located...
cbs4indy.com
Marion County Prosecutor recuses himself from deadly Castleton mall shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears is recusing himself from the deadly shooting of a teenager this week outside an Indianapolis mall. Citing a conflict of interest, Mears filed a motion to appoint a special prosecutor to the case on Thursday. The case he is recusing himself from involves a shooting that occurred Tuesday night in the parking lot of Castleton Square Mall in which a 16-year-old was killed.
cbs4indy.com
Marion Co. Prosecutor says no charges after toddler killed in hit-and-run last summer
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced that after an extensive investigation into last July’s hit-and-run death of 3-year-old Jyrie Mathews that no criminal charges will be filed against the driver. In what the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office called a “tragic vehicular death,” Jyrie Mathews was...
cbs4indy.com
Court records claim argument between cousins led to deadly shooting and murder arrest
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD made an arrest in a homicide that took the life of a 31-year-old man in late December. Police arrested Emmanuel Newman on January 5 in connection to a shooting police investigated on December 28. According to court records, the deadly shooting started with an argument between...
cbs4indy.com
Anderson police investigate vandalism, burglary at animal nonprofit
ANDERSON, Ind. — Two separate incidents involving the same organization are under investigation by Anderson police. The first incident was a burglary on December 27. Police were called to Ambassadors for God’s Creatures at 702 W. 8th Street after a report of someone breaking into the building and stealing a cash register containing U.S. currency.
cbs4indy.com
Man dies in Lafayette home while producing fireworks, police say
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man is dead after a home explosion involving fireworks in Lafayette. Around 2:25 p.m. on Friday, police and fire crews received a report of an explosion on S. 28th Street. An adult male found inside was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Investigators...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD again seeks help finding missing person
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help finding 41-year-old Georgette Collins. Collins is described as 5’7″ tall and 112 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Police ask that anyone with information on Collins’ whereabouts call 911 immediately. This is the second...
cbs4indy.com
3 teens killed in first few days of 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — All three of the homicide victims killed in 2023 have been teenagers. It’s a tragic trend that’s grown over the last several years. The latest victim, 17-year-old Brandon Banks, was killed on Ingram Street yesterday. On January 2, 15-year-old James Martin died and on January 3, 16-year-old Michael Mason Jr. was killed at the Castleton Square Mall.
cbs4indy.com
Mears, ministers hope to build on 2022 success in curbing gun violence
INDIANAPOLIS — 2021 was a hard-luck year for Lake Castleton Apartments, the site of three murders over the course of 12 months. Its 2022 murder-free winning streak ended on the afternoon of the last day of the year when Sean McNellye, 25, was found shot to death between two buildings.
cbs4indy.com
Warmer with moisture building for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for much warmer air on the way!. It won’t be quite as cold next week. High temperatures will stay above freezing, and above normal into the low to mid 40s to start the week. Warming to the 50s by the middle of the week!
cbs4indy.com
‘Playing for peace’: New youth sports league looking to give safe place for teens and families
INDIANAPOLIS — A youth mentoring group is using a city grant to start a sports league for teenage boys. As the league looks to get going, 2023 has had a violent start with the first three homicides of the year all being teenagers. The new league is called the...
cbs4indy.com
Gov. Holcomb proposes starting pay increase for state police
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb wants a 30% increase in starting pay for state troopers. “For any thriving, prosperous community, they need to be safe,” Holcomb said at a news conference Wednesday as he announced his 2023 agenda. Holcomb said Indiana has the money to spend more on...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana weather turning up the heat next week
INDIANAPOLIS – Mixed precipitation and seasonal temperatures across Indiana this weekend. Periods of rain showers will enter to the south heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible through the weekend. In sections where it gets cool enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system. Periods of rain will continue into Sunday.
cbs4indy.com
Big warm up after major freeze
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up after major freeze - CBS4 News at 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up after major freeze - CBS4 News at 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. High School Basketball: January 6. Alexa Ross has...
cbs4indy.com
Brief, light mixed precipitation ahead
INDIANAPOLIS – Periodic and light mixed precipitation into Sunday for Indiana. Periods of brief rain to snow showers will enter the state heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible to finish the weekend as temperatures remain cooler, but seasonal, topping out in the upper 30s. In sections where it gets cold enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system.
Comments / 0