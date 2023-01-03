ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

3 people injured in near south side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating an overnight shooting on the near south side that has left one person in critical condition and two others injured. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched around 10 p.m. Saturday to the 1300 block of S. East Street on report of shots fired. While officers were unable to locate any victims they did find multiple shell casings.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Person shot on east side in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — A person shot on the east side of Indianapolis was found in critical condition after officers responded to a report of gunfire. The police arrived in the 3400 block of N. Grant Avenue on Saturday and located a victim with bullet wounds. Aggravated assault detectives are responding...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police: Man stabbed for touching person’s hair without permission

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police say a man was stabbed for touching someone’s hair without permission. The Bloomington Police Department said the incident started at 10:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve when the unidentified 32-year-old man reportedly asked 36-year-old Ryan Johnson if he could touch Johnson’s hair.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Murder-suicide investigation underway in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police are conducting an investigation into a murder-suicide in Hendricks County. Police were sent to a home in the 10200 block of E. County Road 100 South around 9:15 Saturday morning for a welfare check. A family member told police they were unable to reach a loved one after the person had not shown up to work for several days.
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Kokomo police release photos of suspect car in burglary, arson

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police on Friday released photos of a car they believe to have been involved in the burglary and arson of a business in hopes that it will lead to an arrest. The Kokomo Police Department said a white sedan — possibly a Toyota — was...
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Marion County Prosecutor recuses himself from deadly Castleton mall shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears is recusing himself from the deadly shooting of a teenager this week outside an Indianapolis mall. Citing a conflict of interest, Mears filed a motion to appoint a special prosecutor to the case on Thursday. The case he is recusing himself from involves a shooting that occurred Tuesday night in the parking lot of Castleton Square Mall in which a 16-year-old was killed.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Anderson police investigate vandalism, burglary at animal nonprofit

ANDERSON, Ind. — Two separate incidents involving the same organization are under investigation by Anderson police. The first incident was a burglary on December 27. Police were called to Ambassadors for God’s Creatures at 702 W. 8th Street after a report of someone breaking into the building and stealing a cash register containing U.S. currency.
ANDERSON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man dies in Lafayette home while producing fireworks, police say

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man is dead after a home explosion involving fireworks in Lafayette. Around 2:25 p.m. on Friday, police and fire crews received a report of an explosion on S. 28th Street. An adult male found inside was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Investigators...
LAFAYETTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD again seeks help finding missing person

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help finding 41-year-old Georgette Collins. Collins is described as 5’7″ tall and 112 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Police ask that anyone with information on Collins’ whereabouts call 911 immediately. This is the second...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

3 teens killed in first few days of 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — All three of the homicide victims killed in 2023 have been teenagers. It’s a tragic trend that’s grown over the last several years. The latest victim, 17-year-old Brandon Banks, was killed on Ingram Street yesterday. On January 2, 15-year-old James Martin died and on January 3, 16-year-old Michael Mason Jr. was killed at the Castleton Square Mall.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Warmer with moisture building for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for much warmer air on the way!. It won’t be quite as cold next week. High temperatures will stay above freezing, and above normal into the low to mid 40s to start the week. Warming to the 50s by the middle of the week!
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Gov. Holcomb proposes starting pay increase for state police

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb wants a 30% increase in starting pay for state troopers. “For any thriving, prosperous community, they need to be safe,” Holcomb said at a news conference Wednesday as he announced his 2023 agenda. Holcomb said Indiana has the money to spend more on...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana weather turning up the heat next week

INDIANAPOLIS – Mixed precipitation and seasonal temperatures across Indiana this weekend. Periods of rain showers will enter to the south heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible through the weekend. In sections where it gets cool enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system. Periods of rain will continue into Sunday.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Big warm up after major freeze

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up after major freeze - CBS4 News at 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up after major freeze - CBS4 News at 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. High School Basketball: January 6. Alexa Ross has...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Brief, light mixed precipitation ahead

INDIANAPOLIS – Periodic and light mixed precipitation into Sunday for Indiana. Periods of brief rain to snow showers will enter the state heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible to finish the weekend as temperatures remain cooler, but seasonal, topping out in the upper 30s. In sections where it gets cold enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy