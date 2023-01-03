ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

Rutherford tops Harrison - Girls basketball recap

Alexandra Guzman scored 14 points as Rutherford defeated Harrison 45-22 in Rutherford. Rutherford (4-3) jumped out to an early 17-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 27-7 lead at the half after a 10-3 run in the second. Mackenzie Vellis added 10 points. Harrison falls...
RUTHERFORD, NJ
Hackettstown over Newton- Boys Basketball recap

Jacob Mendez and Ethan Almeida each scored 16 points to lead Hackettstown to a 61-33 win over Newton in Newton. Darien Santos netted nine points for Hackettstown (6-0), which raced out to a 31-12 halftime lead. Troy Strelec added seven points in the win. Jake Benitz led Newton (2-4) with...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Boys Basketball: Metuchen defeats Wardlaw-Hartridge

Metuchen won its second straight game by at least 20 points in a 49-29 defeat of Wardlaw-Hartridge, in Metuchen. Three of Metuchen’s four wins this season have come by double-digits. Ben Santus scored 12 points to lead Metuchen (4-3), while Danny Galligan added another 10 points. Harrison Kilpatrick dropped...
METUCHEN, NJ
Paterson Charter over Lodi - Boys basketball recap

Paterson Charter was led by Giovanny Figueroa who posted 15 points, five assists and six steals as it defeated Lodi 68-47 in Paterson. Paterson Charter led 23-13 at the end of the first quarter and held a 37-30 lead at the half. It extended its lead to 53-33 after a 16-3 run in the third quarter.
PATERSON, NJ
Union Catholic over Plainfield - Boys basketball recap

AJ Altobelli went seven of seven from the line in his 13 points as Union Catholic won, 52-47, over Plainfield in Scotch Plains. Raheem Williams and Yaw Ansong put in 12 points apiece for Union Catholic (4-3), which led 21-20 at halftime and pulled away with a 16-10 run in the third quarter.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
New Milford over Bogota - Girls basketball recap

Lindsay Davis dropped 17 points to carry New Milford to a convincing 59-43 victory over Bogota in New Milford. New Milford (4-3) got off to a hot start, taking a 14-6 at the end of the first quarter. However, Bogota (4-3) narrowed the lead down to five points by halftime to stay within striking distance. However, a 21-13 run in the fourth quarter helped extend New Milford’s lead to double-digits, securing the win.
NEW MILFORD, NJ
Leonia takes down Palisades Park - Girls basketball recap

A big second-quarter run carried Leonia to a 36-13 win over Palisades Park in Leonia. After just scoring four points in the entire first quarter, Leonia (4-1) went on an 18-4 run in the second quarter to take a 17-point lead at halftime. Angelica Do helped pace Leonia’s offense with 12 points, while Teodora Zivkovic and Kierstyn Klingner each added 10 points.
LEONIA, NJ
Butler edges out Hawthorne - Girls basketball recap

Emily Costello scored 16 points to lead Butler as it defeated Hawthorne 44-39 in Hawthorne. Victoria Coffey also tallied 11 points with Gianna Kilmat adding 10. The game was tied at 19 at the half, with Butler (1-5) outscoring Hawthorne 25-18 in the second half to get the win. Sabrina...
HAWTHORNE, NJ
Newton rolls past Sussex Tech - Girls basketball recap

Sophia May and Jolen Stoner each scored 10 points to lead Newton to a dominant 48-7 victory over Sussex Tech in Sparta. Newton is now 4-0 this season, its best start since the 2018-2019 season. Catherine Vena finished as the team’s second-leading scorer with nine points, as Newton took control of the game with a 11-2 run in the first quarter. By halftime, Newton had built up a commanding 27-3 lead and continued to widen its margin of victory throughout the game.
NEWTON, NJ
Wrestling: No. 10 Phillipsburg dominates Bridgewater-Raritan

Phillipsburg, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, closed out with six straight wins in a 56-12 one-sided win over Bridgewater-Raritan, in Phillipsburg. Phillipsburg (2-0) never trailed in the match. The closest the score got was when Bridgewater-Raritan tied the match at 9-9 but only picked up one more bout win from there.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Mary Help of Christians over Wallington - Girls basketball recap

Olivia Fanning scored 12 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead Mary Help of Christians to a 26-13 victory over Wallington in North Haledon. After taking a six-point lead after the first quarter, Mary Help of Christians (2-3) used a 7-0 run in the next quarter to take an 18-5 lead at halftime. Mary of Help of Christians maintained its double-digit lead throughout the rest of the game to cruise to victory.
WALLINGTON, NJ
