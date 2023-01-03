Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: South Plainfield at St. Joseph (Met.) wrestling, Jan. 4, 2023
It’s a big-time Middlesex County matchup between state-ranked teams as No. 16 South Plainfield and No. 13 St. Joseph (Met.) met up on Wednesday night. Below check out pictures from the big match.
Mount Olive tops West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Boys basketball recap
Jalani Joseph scored 23 points, including going 13/15 from the free-throw line, as Mount Olive defeated West Windsor-Plainsboro North 53-38 in Plainsboro. Mount Olive (2-4) trailed 22-19 at the half, but outscored West Windsor-Plainsboro North 34-16 in the second half with a 21-8 run in the third quarter. Mysonne Nieves...
Rutherford tops Harrison - Girls basketball recap
Alexandra Guzman scored 14 points as Rutherford defeated Harrison 45-22 in Rutherford. Rutherford (4-3) jumped out to an early 17-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 27-7 lead at the half after a 10-3 run in the second. Mackenzie Vellis added 10 points. Harrison falls...
Hackettstown over Newton- Boys Basketball recap
Jacob Mendez and Ethan Almeida each scored 16 points to lead Hackettstown to a 61-33 win over Newton in Newton. Darien Santos netted nine points for Hackettstown (6-0), which raced out to a 31-12 halftime lead. Troy Strelec added seven points in the win. Jake Benitz led Newton (2-4) with...
Boys Basketball: Metuchen defeats Wardlaw-Hartridge
Metuchen won its second straight game by at least 20 points in a 49-29 defeat of Wardlaw-Hartridge, in Metuchen. Three of Metuchen’s four wins this season have come by double-digits. Ben Santus scored 12 points to lead Metuchen (4-3), while Danny Galligan added another 10 points. Harrison Kilpatrick dropped...
Boys basketball recap: Eli, Paul VI hold on to clip Hamilton West
Josh Eli finished with 16 points as the Paul VI High boys’ basketball team held off Hamilton, 49-41, Wednesday in Haddonfield. Emmanuel Joe-Samuel (15), Isaiah Thomas (14) and Judah Hidalgo (10) also reached double figures in scoring for the Eagles (3-4). Devyn Wright-Myles netted 10 points for the Hornets...
Paterson Charter over Lodi - Boys basketball recap
Paterson Charter was led by Giovanny Figueroa who posted 15 points, five assists and six steals as it defeated Lodi 68-47 in Paterson. Paterson Charter led 23-13 at the end of the first quarter and held a 37-30 lead at the half. It extended its lead to 53-33 after a 16-3 run in the third quarter.
Union Catholic over Plainfield - Boys basketball recap
AJ Altobelli went seven of seven from the line in his 13 points as Union Catholic won, 52-47, over Plainfield in Scotch Plains. Raheem Williams and Yaw Ansong put in 12 points apiece for Union Catholic (4-3), which led 21-20 at halftime and pulled away with a 16-10 run in the third quarter.
Boys Basketball: Union County Conference Players of the Week for Jan. 4
High school boys basketball action has featured standout performances all over the court for teams across New Jersey, including some awe-inspiring efforts. Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in that area.
Charlotte Tuhy takes Madison over Parsippany Hills - Girls basketball recap
Charlotte Tuhy tallied 25 points, including three 3-pointers, as Madison won at home, 52-22, over Parsippany Hills. Madison (6-1) set the tone by opening with a 19-2 run and never looked back. Parsippany Hills is now 3-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Trenton Times wrestling notebook: Hamilton snares area’s only team tournament title
A couple of years ago, former Hamilton wrestler Adam Butera pointed out to current head coach Matt Minder that the walls of the Hornets’ wrestling room were once adorned with the names of the team’s past district and regional champions. Mirroring the program’s own fate, those names had...
New Milford over Bogota - Girls basketball recap
Lindsay Davis dropped 17 points to carry New Milford to a convincing 59-43 victory over Bogota in New Milford. New Milford (4-3) got off to a hot start, taking a 14-6 at the end of the first quarter. However, Bogota (4-3) narrowed the lead down to five points by halftime to stay within striking distance. However, a 21-13 run in the fourth quarter helped extend New Milford’s lead to double-digits, securing the win.
Leonia takes down Palisades Park - Girls basketball recap
A big second-quarter run carried Leonia to a 36-13 win over Palisades Park in Leonia. After just scoring four points in the entire first quarter, Leonia (4-1) went on an 18-4 run in the second quarter to take a 17-point lead at halftime. Angelica Do helped pace Leonia’s offense with 12 points, while Teodora Zivkovic and Kierstyn Klingner each added 10 points.
Butler edges out Hawthorne - Girls basketball recap
Emily Costello scored 16 points to lead Butler as it defeated Hawthorne 44-39 in Hawthorne. Victoria Coffey also tallied 11 points with Gianna Kilmat adding 10. The game was tied at 19 at the half, with Butler (1-5) outscoring Hawthorne 25-18 in the second half to get the win. Sabrina...
No. 8 Bergen Catholic falls to Portledge (NY) - Boys ice hockey recap
Erick Brueckmann scored and assisted on the goal by Matt Maglio for Bergen Catholic, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, but Portledge (NY) prevailed, 5-2, at the Ice House in Hackensack. Portledge (NY) recorded four unanswered goals in the first period before Bergen Catholic (2-7) connected with two solitary...
Sweeney scores 26 for No. 5 Sparta as it defeats Morristown - Girls basketball recap
Ally Sweeney posted 26 points, six rebounds and three assists to lead Sparta, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it defeated Morristown 62-29 in Sparta. Sparta (6-2) held a 35-12 lead at the half after a 20-4 run in the second quarter and outscored Morristown 27-17 in the second half.
Newton rolls past Sussex Tech - Girls basketball recap
Sophia May and Jolen Stoner each scored 10 points to lead Newton to a dominant 48-7 victory over Sussex Tech in Sparta. Newton is now 4-0 this season, its best start since the 2018-2019 season. Catherine Vena finished as the team’s second-leading scorer with nine points, as Newton took control of the game with a 11-2 run in the first quarter. By halftime, Newton had built up a commanding 27-3 lead and continued to widen its margin of victory throughout the game.
PHOTOS: Collingswood at Haddonfield wrestling, Jan. 4, 2023
Last year, Collingswood edged Haddonfield on criteria in the South Jersey Group 2 final. The teams met for the first time since when they hooked up at Haddonfield on Wednesday. Below check out pictures from the rematch. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up...
Wrestling: No. 10 Phillipsburg dominates Bridgewater-Raritan
Phillipsburg, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, closed out with six straight wins in a 56-12 one-sided win over Bridgewater-Raritan, in Phillipsburg. Phillipsburg (2-0) never trailed in the match. The closest the score got was when Bridgewater-Raritan tied the match at 9-9 but only picked up one more bout win from there.
Mary Help of Christians over Wallington - Girls basketball recap
Olivia Fanning scored 12 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead Mary Help of Christians to a 26-13 victory over Wallington in North Haledon. After taking a six-point lead after the first quarter, Mary Help of Christians (2-3) used a 7-0 run in the next quarter to take an 18-5 lead at halftime. Mary of Help of Christians maintained its double-digit lead throughout the rest of the game to cruise to victory.
