Read full article on original website
Related
Boys Basketball Top 20, Jan. 3: Revamped version barely resembles preseason model
Roselle Catholic still holds the No. 1 spot despite a shaky start against national powerhouses already well into their seasons, and undefeated Camden remains at No. 2. After that, the NJ.com Top 20 might be only faintly recognizable to even the most ardent of followers. Many of the teams are the same as the ones that graced the original poll Dec. 14. It is the order that has been drastically altered after a flurry of early-season upsets.
Boys basketball group and conference rankings for Jan. 3
Take a look at the rankings across the state, highlighting the best boys basketball teams in all 15 conferences as well as the top squads in every group. Scroll through the post below to get a full look at the statewide landscape. Note: Records are based on games played through...
Boys basketball: No. 1 Roselle Catholic uses 13-0 3Q run to get past Manasquan
Roselle Catholic, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, shook off a shaky start in the first half and turned its efforts up a notch defensively to get past a feisty Manasquan team on its way to a 68-59 win in front of a crowd of over 1,000 in Manasquan.
No. 8 Ramapo boys basketball sends message at home, upsets No. 5 Bergen Catholic
The suddenness of the cut was so quick that Ramapo’s Nate Burleson left his defender stuck in place as he broke to the rim, took a pass and slammed down one of the biggest dunks New Jersey has seen this winter. It was a highlight-reel play that gave Ramapo the energy it needed to turn things around.
Girls basketball: North Jersey Interscholastic Conference stat leaders through Jan. 3
The 2022-23 girls basketball season is well underway. The holiday tournament rush is behind us, and teams are starting to get into the heart of their conference and division schedules. We’ve already seen some standout team and individual performances since the start of the season. It’s time to highlight the individuals who’ve had eye-opening stats.
Evan Werner leads Hasbrouck Heights over Wallington - Boys basketball recap
Evan Werner sank five 3-pointers in his game-high 22 points as Hasbrouck Heights won on the road, 63-30, over Wallington. Josh Rodriguez added 11 points while Joey Formisano put in 10 more for Hasbrouck Heights (5-2), which set the tone with a 17-5 run in the first quarter. Dariel Gil...
Boys Basketball: Metuchen defeats Wardlaw-Hartridge
Metuchen won its second straight game by at least 20 points in a 49-29 defeat of Wardlaw-Hartridge, in Metuchen. Three of Metuchen’s four wins this season have come by double-digits. Ben Santus scored 12 points to lead Metuchen (4-3), while Danny Galligan added another 10 points. Harrison Kilpatrick dropped...
Girls Basketball: No. 8 Red Bank Catholic defeats Colts Neck, stays undefeated
Red Bank Catholic, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, dominated Colts Neck on both sides of the ball in a 60-23 win, in Colts Neck. Red Bank Catholic (8-0) allowed less than 10 points in each quarter, and allowed just four points in both of the third and fourth quarters.
Batista leads Perth Amboy Magnet over East Brunswick Magnet - Girls basketball recap
Amanda Batista brought a game-high 22 points, including four 3-pointers, as Perth Amboy Magnet won on the road, 46-25, over East Brunswick Magnet. Jalena Santiago added 17 points for Perth Amboy Magnet (5-1), which led 18-8 at halftime. Camila Garcia paced East Brunswick Magnet (5-3) with 16 points, eight rebounds,...
Girls Basketball: Watchung Hills shuts down Immaculata
Julia Puglisi scored a game high 20 points as Watchung Hills defeated Immaculata 51-30, in Somerville. Watchung Hills (5-3) held a big 11-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Warriors would go on to give up only five more points in the second quarter and scored another 12 to take a 23-9 lead into the halftime break.
Charlotte Tuhy takes Madison over Parsippany Hills - Girls basketball recap
Charlotte Tuhy tallied 25 points, including three 3-pointers, as Madison won at home, 52-22, over Parsippany Hills. Madison (6-1) set the tone by opening with a 19-2 run and never looked back. Parsippany Hills is now 3-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Individual girls wrestling rankings for Jan. 4
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Mount Olive tops West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Boys basketball recap
Jalani Joseph scored 23 points, including going 13/15 from the free-throw line, as Mount Olive defeated West Windsor-Plainsboro North 53-38 in Plainsboro. Mount Olive (2-4) trailed 22-19 at the half, but outscored West Windsor-Plainsboro North 34-16 in the second half with a 21-8 run in the third quarter. Mysonne Nieves...
St. Dominic defeats Passaic Charter in OT - Girls basketball recap
Autumn Domingo recorded 12 points, 10 rebounds, and seven steals to propel St. Dominic over Passaic Charter 53-47 in overtime in Jersey City. Trailing 45-42 late in the fourth quarter, Janiyah Capers hit a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining to force overtime before St. Dominic (5-2) outscored Passaic Charter 8-2 in the extra period to capture the win. Capers finished with eight points and six rebounds.
Times of Trenton girls hoops notes: Ewing, Hightstown prepare for CVC clash
There are a few things that we know as the Times area girls basketball calendar turns to 2023. NJ.com No. 10 Ewing is pretty good (but we already knew that coming into the year), Pennington might be there again at the CURE Insurance Arena in mid-February (the Red Hawks have been a late-tournament staple of late), and we (might) have a battle in the Colonial Valley Conference Colonial Division.
Boys basketball recap: Eli, Paul VI hold on to clip Hamilton West
Josh Eli finished with 16 points as the Paul VI High boys’ basketball team held off Hamilton, 49-41, Wednesday in Haddonfield. Emmanuel Joe-Samuel (15), Isaiah Thomas (14) and Judah Hidalgo (10) also reached double figures in scoring for the Eagles (3-4). Devyn Wright-Myles netted 10 points for the Hornets...
Indian Hills over Pascack Hills - Girls basketball recap
Kelly Cronin scored eight points as Indian Hills defeated Pascack Hills, 27-24, in Oakland. Madison Trocolar and Samantha Marker added six points apiece for Indian Hills (2-5), which jumped out to a 13-7 first quarter lead. Pascack Hills falls to 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Girls Basketball: Bogutskyy’s 19 leads J.P. Stevens to GMC win
J.P. Stevens (2-5) picked up its second win in the Greater Middlesex Conference - White division in the process. The first three quarters of the game belonged to J.P. Stevens, as the Hawks opened the game on a 10-3 run then scored 24 points combined in the second and third quarters. Going into the fourth the Hawks led by 13 points at 34-21.
Second half surge helps Barringer take down Newark Academy - Boys basketball recap
Zy’aire Gordon netted 17 points to propel Barringer to a 58-47 victory over Newark Academy in Newark. In a back-and-forth first half, Barringer (4-4) held a two-point lead at halftime. However, Barringer took complete control of the game after going on a 16-4 run in the third quarter, giving them a 47-33 lead through three quarters.
NJ.com
NJ
235K+
Followers
138K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0