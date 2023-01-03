ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys Basketball Top 20, Jan. 3: Revamped version barely resembles preseason model

Roselle Catholic still holds the No. 1 spot despite a shaky start against national powerhouses already well into their seasons, and undefeated Camden remains at No. 2. After that, the NJ.com Top 20 might be only faintly recognizable to even the most ardent of followers. Many of the teams are the same as the ones that graced the original poll Dec. 14. It is the order that has been drastically altered after a flurry of early-season upsets.
Boys basketball group and conference rankings for Jan. 3

Take a look at the rankings across the state, highlighting the best boys basketball teams in all 15 conferences as well as the top squads in every group. Scroll through the post below to get a full look at the statewide landscape. Note: Records are based on games played through...
Girls basketball: North Jersey Interscholastic Conference stat leaders through Jan. 3

The 2022-23 girls basketball season is well underway. The holiday tournament rush is behind us, and teams are starting to get into the heart of their conference and division schedules. We’ve already seen some standout team and individual performances since the start of the season. It’s time to highlight the individuals who’ve had eye-opening stats.
Boys Basketball: Metuchen defeats Wardlaw-Hartridge

Metuchen won its second straight game by at least 20 points in a 49-29 defeat of Wardlaw-Hartridge, in Metuchen. Three of Metuchen’s four wins this season have come by double-digits. Ben Santus scored 12 points to lead Metuchen (4-3), while Danny Galligan added another 10 points. Harrison Kilpatrick dropped...
METUCHEN, NJ
Girls Basketball: Watchung Hills shuts down Immaculata

Julia Puglisi scored a game high 20 points as Watchung Hills defeated Immaculata 51-30, in Somerville. Watchung Hills (5-3) held a big 11-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Warriors would go on to give up only five more points in the second quarter and scored another 12 to take a 23-9 lead into the halftime break.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
St. Dominic defeats Passaic Charter in OT - Girls basketball recap

Autumn Domingo recorded 12 points, 10 rebounds, and seven steals to propel St. Dominic over Passaic Charter 53-47 in overtime in Jersey City. Trailing 45-42 late in the fourth quarter, Janiyah Capers hit a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining to force overtime before St. Dominic (5-2) outscored Passaic Charter 8-2 in the extra period to capture the win. Capers finished with eight points and six rebounds.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Times of Trenton girls hoops notes: Ewing, Hightstown prepare for CVC clash

There are a few things that we know as the Times area girls basketball calendar turns to 2023. NJ.com No. 10 Ewing is pretty good (but we already knew that coming into the year), Pennington might be there again at the CURE Insurance Arena in mid-February (the Red Hawks have been a late-tournament staple of late), and we (might) have a battle in the Colonial Valley Conference Colonial Division.
TRENTON, NJ
Indian Hills over Pascack Hills - Girls basketball recap

Kelly Cronin scored eight points as Indian Hills defeated Pascack Hills, 27-24, in Oakland. Madison Trocolar and Samantha Marker added six points apiece for Indian Hills (2-5), which jumped out to a 13-7 first quarter lead. Pascack Hills falls to 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
OAKLAND, NJ
Girls Basketball: Bogutskyy’s 19 leads J.P. Stevens to GMC win

J.P. Stevens (2-5) picked up its second win in the Greater Middlesex Conference - White division in the process. The first three quarters of the game belonged to J.P. Stevens, as the Hawks opened the game on a 10-3 run then scored 24 points combined in the second and third quarters. Going into the fourth the Hawks led by 13 points at 34-21.
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
