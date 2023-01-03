Roselle Catholic still holds the No. 1 spot despite a shaky start against national powerhouses already well into their seasons, and undefeated Camden remains at No. 2. After that, the NJ.com Top 20 might be only faintly recognizable to even the most ardent of followers. Many of the teams are the same as the ones that graced the original poll Dec. 14. It is the order that has been drastically altered after a flurry of early-season upsets.

2 DAYS AGO