KELOLAND TV
Street crews hard work recognized on Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Back-to-back snowfalls has meant a busy month for Sioux Falls street crews, with many working without breaks since December 10th. Saturday, all that hard work is being recognized. The Table Ministry decided to host a lunch, providing a hot meal, snacks and support. Boss...
dakotanewsnow.com
Snow removal priorities: parks vs streets
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When the plow makes it down your street, it can be a cause for celebration. Some are left wondering about priorities of snow removal between city parks and residential streets. The question came up as certain neighborhoods were still waiting for the plows...
KELOLAND TV
Inside KELOLAND: Continued growth in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 2022 brought another big year for Sioux Falls as the city continues to see a lot of growth. Thousands of more people call the city home. An estimated $1.9 billion in building permits were issued last year, breaking a record set in 2021. In...
How Long Do You Have to Shovel after a Major Snowfall in Sioux Falls?
No one is going to argue the fact that Mother Nature dumped on the Sioux Empire big time during our recent snow-maggeddon winter weather event. According to the NWS, officially Sioux Falls received around 14.5 inches of snow. The Dell Rapids area got in excess of 26.5 inches, and in my driveway, in western Sioux Falls, I measured 22 inches thanks to all the drifting.
Sioux Falls could hit 5,000 loads of snow
The storm has passed but cleanup is far from complete.
KELOLAND TV
9th highest single-day snow depth in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Clean-up from the snow is underway across KELOLAND. Thursday brought a top-ten day in Sioux Falls. This was number nine in the Highest Single Day Snow Depth. On Thursday, at the Sioux Falls Airport, there were 19 inches of snow on the ground. The...
KELOLAND TV
How does snow absorb sound?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The world seems to quiet down after a fresh snowfall. This happens when an inch or more of snow falls. This works the best right after the snow ends or even during the snowfall. Snow is porous, and porous materials absorb sound very well....
What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Sioux Falls
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Sioux Falls, SD using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KELOLAND TV
26 inches of snow; Skiing through storm; Man wanted for murder
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Communities across the region continue to dig out from this week’s snow storm, where some areas received nearly 30 inches of snow. KELOLAND...
KELOLAND TV
On-street parking only option? Watch the snow alerts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you live in Zone 2 in Sioux Falls and the street is the only place to park your vehicle, pay attention to snow alerts from the city. Zone 2 is within the central core of the city with Russell Street the boundary at the north, 33rd on the south boundary, Western on the west side and Cliff on the east boundary.
KELOLAND TV
Enjoy winter at Sioux Falls parks during Frosty Frolics
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After being cooped up inside thanks to this week’s snow storm, this weekend you can step outside for some outdoor fun. This weekend, you may want to head to a park in Sioux Falls as organizers kick off the 35th annual Frosty Frolics.
KELOLAND TV
Large grant helps build ag education in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– A new agricultural education program is getting a helping hand thanks to a large grant. This is the first school year where agricultural education is being offered within the Sioux Falls School District. To help the program grow, they were awarded $10,000 from the CHS Foundation to help fund a variety of hands-on projects in the classroom.
Florida Man’s ‘Bucket List’ Trip Derailed by Sioux Falls Blizzard
'Bucket Lists' come in all shapes and sizes for so many different people but the concept is the same - do those things you've always wanted to do before you kick the bucket. A lot of the lists out there involve traveling to places you've only dreamed of, but for one South Florida man that dream became a bit of a nightmare.
dakotanewsnow.com
Heavy snow makes for roof troubles
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The weight of heavy snow like that experienced this week can cause significant problems for roofs. According to FEMA, fresh snow of four inches or more on homes can create enough weight to stress a roof. Despite the risk, roofing experts say going...
KELOLAND TV
Tradition of Caring: Bishop Dudley Hospitality House
It doesn’t matter what the weather is outside, when you need a roof over your head, suddenly getting inside takes precedence over everything else. Because, let’s be honest, KELOLAND has more wind, snow, rain and heat than most places. Madeline Shields is the executive director of Bishop Dudley...
dakotanewsnow.com
Puppy stolen from Sioux Falls pet store
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mini Critters said in a Facebook post that a boxer puppy was stolen around 2 a.m. Thursday Morning. “We are heartbroken and desperate to find this puppy and make sure she is safe,” said the post. “If anyone has any information about this theft, please contact us immediately. Any help in finding this puppy would be greatly appreciated.”
KELOLAND TV
Driver stuck in snow gets help from neighborhood
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even on a cold, snowy day, there are still stories in our communities that will warm your heart. From buried cars, to busy snowblowers, the digout is far from over in KELOLAND. Dalton was delivering packages for the postal service when his car got...
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at snow numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t finished yet. We could see another inch or two before the day is over. Mitchell saw just over 17 inches of snow. This beat out the last record of 6 inches set in 1949. This also beat the highest one day snowfall record of 16 inches from 1907 and 1910. This system also broke the single day precipitation record of just under 3 quarters of an inch in 1949, with a little over an inch.
2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Holiday Inn City Centre
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
