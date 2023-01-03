ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

Street crews hard work recognized on Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Back-to-back snowfalls has meant a busy month for Sioux Falls street crews, with many working without breaks since December 10th. Saturday, all that hard work is being recognized. The Table Ministry decided to host a lunch, providing a hot meal, snacks and support. Boss...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Snow removal priorities: parks vs streets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When the plow makes it down your street, it can be a cause for celebration. Some are left wondering about priorities of snow removal between city parks and residential streets. The question came up as certain neighborhoods were still waiting for the plows...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Inside KELOLAND: Continued growth in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 2022 brought another big year for Sioux Falls as the city continues to see a lot of growth. Thousands of more people call the city home. An estimated $1.9 billion in building permits were issued last year, breaking a record set in 2021. In...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

9th highest single-day snow depth in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Clean-up from the snow is underway across KELOLAND. Thursday brought a top-ten day in Sioux Falls. This was number nine in the Highest Single Day Snow Depth. On Thursday, at the Sioux Falls Airport, there were 19 inches of snow on the ground. The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

How does snow absorb sound?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The world seems to quiet down after a fresh snowfall. This happens when an inch or more of snow falls. This works the best right after the snow ends or even during the snowfall. Snow is porous, and porous materials absorb sound very well....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
voiceofalexandria.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Sioux Falls

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Sioux Falls, SD using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

On-street parking only option? Watch the snow alerts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you live in Zone 2 in Sioux Falls and the street is the only place to park your vehicle, pay attention to snow alerts from the city. Zone 2 is within the central core of the city with Russell Street the boundary at the north, 33rd on the south boundary, Western on the west side and Cliff on the east boundary.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Enjoy winter at Sioux Falls parks during Frosty Frolics

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After being cooped up inside thanks to this week’s snow storm, this weekend you can step outside for some outdoor fun. This weekend, you may want to head to a park in Sioux Falls as organizers kick off the 35th annual Frosty Frolics.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Large grant helps build ag education in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– A new agricultural education program is getting a helping hand thanks to a large grant. This is the first school year where agricultural education is being offered within the Sioux Falls School District. To help the program grow, they were awarded $10,000 from the CHS Foundation to help fund a variety of hands-on projects in the classroom.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Heavy snow makes for roof troubles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The weight of heavy snow like that experienced this week can cause significant problems for roofs. According to FEMA, fresh snow of four inches or more on homes can create enough weight to stress a roof. Despite the risk, roofing experts say going...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Tradition of Caring: Bishop Dudley Hospitality House

It doesn’t matter what the weather is outside, when you need a roof over your head, suddenly getting inside takes precedence over everything else. Because, let’s be honest, KELOLAND has more wind, snow, rain and heat than most places. Madeline Shields is the executive director of Bishop Dudley...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Puppy stolen from Sioux Falls pet store

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mini Critters said in a Facebook post that a boxer puppy was stolen around 2 a.m. Thursday Morning. “We are heartbroken and desperate to find this puppy and make sure she is safe,” said the post. “If anyone has any information about this theft, please contact us immediately. Any help in finding this puppy would be greatly appreciated.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Driver stuck in snow gets help from neighborhood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even on a cold, snowy day, there are still stories in our communities that will warm your heart. From buried cars, to busy snowblowers, the digout is far from over in KELOLAND. Dalton was delivering packages for the postal service when his car got...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Taking a look at snow numbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t finished yet. We could see another inch or two before the day is over. Mitchell saw just over 17 inches of snow. This beat out the last record of 6 inches set in 1949. This also beat the highest one day snowfall record of 16 inches from 1907 and 1910. This system also broke the single day precipitation record of just under 3 quarters of an inch in 1949, with a little over an inch.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Holiday Inn City Centre

January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy