WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Work begins on Seminole County development meant to bring food options to underserved community
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Eastern Seminole County has seen a recent surge in residential development, but the nearest grocery store for the people who live there is miles away. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. However, crews have begun the work to clear land for a different...
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Lost hiker rescued by Orange County deputy after helicopter spots her
A Central Florida hiker called 911 after getting lost near the St. Johns River. Orange County deputies with the Aviation Section were able to spot her and bring her to safety.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Universal Orlando Resort Announces Plans for SunRail Station Near Epic Universe
Universal Orlando Resort has officially announced their plans to finance, construct, and operate a SunRail station at the Orange County Convention Center, very near the site of Universal’s upcoming Epic Universe park. Through the creation of the new Shingle Creek Transit Utility Community Development District, Universal Orlando Resort will...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
80-year-old man hit, killed while crossing Orange County road
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Orange County. Troopers were called around 8 p.m. Wednesday after reports a person was hit by a car on North Pine Hills Road near Alhambra Drive, not far from Barnett Park. Troopers and Orange County...
Body of woman in her 20s discovered at Orange County apartment complex
ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman in her 20s was discovered dead Thursday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they were called at 9 a.m. to the Pointe Vista Apartments on Pointe Vista Circle, near South Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard. Investigators said a family member...
theapopkavoice.com
City Council approves Apopka MLK Parade routes and announces second South Apopka Annexation Workshop
At its January 4th meeting, the Apopka City Council approved the routes for the Apopka Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and announced the second South Apopka Annexation Workshop. The South Apopka Ministerial Alliance requested the Council approve road closures for the 15th annual event to honor MLK, being held on Monday, January 16, 2023, beginning at 2:00 pm.
multifamilybiz.com
The CONAM Group Acquires 247-Unit Rockledge Flats Luxury Apartment Community in Florida’s Thriving Space Coast Market
ROCKLEDGE, FL - CONAM Multifamily Partners Fund III, a discretionary fund sponsored by The CONAM Group, announced the purchase of Rockledge Flats, a Class A, 247-unit multi-family apartment community near Florida’s Space Coast in Rockledge, Florida. Completed in late 2021, the 10-acre luxury apartment community consists primarily of two...
Hurricane debris piles picked up after Channel 9 gets involved
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — For the past three months, the view out of Lisa Flowers’ front door was a stack of hurricane debris. Yards of twisted sticks, branches and leaves crushed the landscaping on the easement across the street. It sat and decayed, attracting rats and the occasional bag of trash people hid among the mess.
WESH
Sole survivor in Orlando warehouse fire that killed 4 still in intensive care
ORLANDO, Fla. — It has been more than a month since a deadly fire erupted at a warehouse in Orange County where fireworks were stored. Five people were rushed to the hospital. Four of them died. Lindsey Tallafuss, 24, is the sole surviving victim of the fire. “Lindsey is...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
FDOT plans for major improvements to one of Seminole Counties’ busiest intersections
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida transportation leaders said it has big plans for one of the busiest intersections in Seminole County. It’s all part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s Building a Better I-4 campaign. Channel 9 has learned that the upgrades for this project aren’t happening...
WESH
Volusia sheriff: Landlord locked tenants in garage, threatened to kill them
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — An Orange City man is accused of locking three tenants inside the garage apartment they live in and threatening to shoot them if they came out. Sixty-six-year-old Lawrence Cohen is charged with three counts of false imprisonment and in addition to that, resisting arrest. Deputies...
WDW News Today
Reedy Creek Improvement District Lawsuit Filed Against Florida Gov Ron DeSantis & State Agencies May Move Forward
According to the Orlando Business Journal (OBJ), the Reedy Creek Lawsuit, which was filed against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis & various state agencies, may be moving forward. The OBJ states that an “‘unopposed motion to change venue was filed Dec. 7 by attorney William J. Sanchez of Miami-based William J....
Apopka firefighter defends decision to resign from committee investigating Austin Duran’s death
APOPKA, Fla. — An Apopka firefighter is defending their decision to resign from a safety committee meant to investigate fellow firefighter Austin Duran’s death. Duran died after he was crushed by a trailer filled with sand. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Lt. Alex Klepper, one...
lacademie.com
15 Best Seafood Restaurants In Orlando, Florida 2023
I’m sure you will be satisfied with the best seafood restaurant in Orlando, FL I am about to introduce in this article. If you are a seafood lover, this post can help you find several great places to enjoy the flavor of the ocean. Many people love seafood because...
Orlando theme park SeaWorld offering free admission to Florida preschoolers for the year
George Bernard Shaw once famously opined that youth is wasted on the young. And whether that particular sentiment is true or not is debatable, but what's not debatable is that the very youthful among us are going to have the chance to waste free admission to SeaWorld. The local theme park is bringing back their Preschool Card, offering gratis entrance to any Florida resident 5 years old or younger. Cardholders will be able to access the parks free through Dec. 31 of this year. Parents or guardians of eligible children must first register online and then claim the card in person at the park.
Employees flee Orlando auto parts store after man with gun demands access to safe, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are looking for a man who attempted to rob an Advanced Auto Parts store at gunpoint. Police confirmed a man with a gun tried to rob the Advanced Auto Parts store Tuesday night on West Church Street. Officers said the man entered the...
Free Technology Classes for Adults in Lake County Florida
Yes, surprise surprise - learning can be fun! Better yet, it's not just for school-aged children! Let's explore options for how you can have fun learning something related to technology, right here in Lake County, Florida - for free!
Man accused of grabbing woman while jogging to face judge in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man accused of grabbing a woman who was jogging in Orange County should be in court Tuesday. The woman told police that she took a picture of the man as he backed away from her. That’s how police said they identified Israel Pagan. He...
usf.edu
An extension of the Central Polk Parkway is planned between Lakeland and Bartow
Another extension of the Polk Parkway toll road is being planned, this time between Lakeland and Bartow. It is projected to move traffic more easily between Interstate 4 and State Road 60 to Florida's east coast. This is the second planned extension of the Polk Parkway, which circles Lakeland to...
mynews13.com
New project turns old buildings into affordable housing in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is trying to solve its homelessness problem and is hoping a new housing project will be part of the solution. The city of Orlando is trying to solve its homelessness problem and is hoping a new housing project will be part of the solution.
