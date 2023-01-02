ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

80-year-old man hit, killed while crossing Orange County road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Orange County. Troopers were called around 8 p.m. Wednesday after reports a person was hit by a car on North Pine Hills Road near Alhambra Drive, not far from Barnett Park. Troopers and Orange County...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

City Council approves Apopka MLK Parade routes and announces second South Apopka Annexation Workshop

At its January 4th meeting, the Apopka City Council approved the routes for the Apopka Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and announced the second South Apopka Annexation Workshop. The South Apopka Ministerial Alliance requested the Council approve road closures for the 15th annual event to honor MLK, being held on Monday, January 16, 2023, beginning at 2:00 pm.
APOPKA, FL
multifamilybiz.com

The CONAM Group Acquires 247-Unit Rockledge Flats Luxury Apartment Community in Florida’s Thriving Space Coast Market

ROCKLEDGE, FL - CONAM Multifamily Partners Fund III, a discretionary fund sponsored by The CONAM Group, announced the purchase of Rockledge Flats, a Class A, 247-unit multi-family apartment community near Florida’s Space Coast in Rockledge, Florida. Completed in late 2021, the 10-acre luxury apartment community consists primarily of two...
ROCKLEDGE, FL
lacademie.com

15 Best Seafood Restaurants In Orlando, Florida 2023

I’m sure you will be satisfied with the best seafood restaurant in Orlando, FL I am about to introduce in this article. If you are a seafood lover, this post can help you find several great places to enjoy the flavor of the ocean. Many people love seafood because...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando theme park SeaWorld offering free admission to Florida preschoolers for the year

George Bernard Shaw once famously opined that youth is wasted on the young. And whether that particular sentiment is true or not is debatable, but what's not debatable is that the very youthful among us are going to have the chance to waste free admission to SeaWorld. The local theme park is bringing back their Preschool Card, offering gratis entrance to any Florida resident 5 years old or younger. Cardholders will be able to access the parks free through Dec. 31 of this year. Parents or guardians of eligible children must first register online and then claim the card in person at the park.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

New project turns old buildings into affordable housing in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is trying to solve its homelessness problem and is hoping a new housing project will be part of the solution. The city of Orlando is trying to solve its homelessness problem and is hoping a new housing project will be part of the solution.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy