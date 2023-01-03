Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
On New Year's Eve, a 21-year-old woman got on the subway to head home. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Yuri Garcia?Fatim HemrajQueens, NY
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Meet George Santos - The perfect Republican candidate who can lie without blinkingVictorNew York City, NY
Legalization Brings Changes for Unlicensed Marijuana Sellers in New YorkCorrie WritingNew York City, NY
Credit Acceptance Faces Lawsuit Over "Nightmare" Auto Loan PracticesAdvocate AndyNew York City, NY
Related
Delbarton downs Mendham in Double Overtime - Boys basketball recap
Lincoln Zimmermann led with 14 points as Delbarton won on the road in double overtime, 50-46, over Mendham. Delbarton (6-1) led 21-17 at halftime but regulation ended in a 38-38 tie. Both teams scored five points in the first overtime. Mike Vaccaro added 11 points and eight rebounds while Julian...
Hackettstown over Newton- Boys Basketball recap
Jacob Mendez and Ethan Almeida each scored 16 points to lead Hackettstown to a 61-33 win over Newton in Newton. Darien Santos netted nine points for Hackettstown (6-0), which raced out to a 31-12 halftime lead. Troy Strelec added seven points in the win. Jake Benitz led Newton (2-4) with...
Boys Basketball: Metuchen defeats Wardlaw-Hartridge
Metuchen won its second straight game by at least 20 points in a 49-29 defeat of Wardlaw-Hartridge, in Metuchen. Three of Metuchen’s four wins this season have come by double-digits. Ben Santus scored 12 points to lead Metuchen (4-3), while Danny Galligan added another 10 points. Harrison Kilpatrick dropped...
Sweeney scores 26 for No. 5 Sparta as it defeats Morristown - Girls basketball recap
Ally Sweeney posted 26 points, six rebounds and three assists to lead Sparta, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it defeated Morristown 62-29 in Sparta. Sparta (6-2) held a 35-12 lead at the half after a 20-4 run in the second quarter and outscored Morristown 27-17 in the second half.
Batista leads Perth Amboy Magnet over East Brunswick Magnet - Girls basketball recap
Amanda Batista brought a game-high 22 points, including four 3-pointers, as Perth Amboy Magnet won on the road, 46-25, over East Brunswick Magnet. Jalena Santiago added 17 points for Perth Amboy Magnet (5-1), which led 18-8 at halftime. Camila Garcia paced East Brunswick Magnet (5-3) with 16 points, eight rebounds,...
No. 8 Bergen Catholic falls to Portledge (NY) - Boys ice hockey recap
Erick Brueckmann scored and assisted on the goal by Matt Maglio for Bergen Catholic, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, but Portledge (NY) prevailed, 5-2, at the Ice House in Hackensack. Portledge (NY) recorded four unanswered goals in the first period before Bergen Catholic (2-7) connected with two solitary...
Paterson Charter over Lodi - Boys basketball recap
Paterson Charter was led by Giovanny Figueroa who posted 15 points, five assists and six steals as it defeated Lodi 68-47 in Paterson. Paterson Charter led 23-13 at the end of the first quarter and held a 37-30 lead at the half. It extended its lead to 53-33 after a 16-3 run in the third quarter.
Secaucus over North Arlington (PHOTOS) - Girls basketball recap
Alyssa Craigwell and Mia Cruz put in 11 points apiece as Secaucus won on the road, 57-14, over North Arlington. Secaucus (6-1) opened with a 12-5 run and poured the pressure on throughout the game. Secaucus had won five games in a row before losing to unbeaten Old Tappan (8-0)...
Mount Olive tops West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Boys basketball recap
Jalani Joseph scored 23 points, including going 13/15 from the free-throw line, as Mount Olive defeated West Windsor-Plainsboro North 53-38 in Plainsboro. Mount Olive (2-4) trailed 22-19 at the half, but outscored West Windsor-Plainsboro North 34-16 in the second half with a 21-8 run in the third quarter. Mysonne Nieves...
Wrestling: No. 10 Phillipsburg dominates Bridgewater-Raritan
Phillipsburg, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, closed out with six straight wins in a 56-12 one-sided win over Bridgewater-Raritan, in Phillipsburg. Phillipsburg (2-0) never trailed in the match. The closest the score got was when Bridgewater-Raritan tied the match at 9-9 but only picked up one more bout win from there.
Butler edges out Hawthorne - Girls basketball recap
Emily Costello scored 16 points to lead Butler as it defeated Hawthorne 44-39 in Hawthorne. Victoria Coffey also tallied 11 points with Gianna Kilmat adding 10. The game was tied at 19 at the half, with Butler (1-5) outscoring Hawthorne 25-18 in the second half to get the win. Sabrina...
Boys Ice Hockey Photos: St. Joseph (Mont.) at Seton Hall Prep, January 4, 2023
Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are...
Wrestling: Pascack Hills beats River Dell in second straight season (WATCH)
Pascack Hills head coach Dave Bucco has long been tired of losing to River Dell. His experienced team seemingly feels the same way. The Broncos defeated the Hawks last season in a 36-34 final, but Wednesday’s 38-18 victory in Montvale felt like a change in power. Bucco thinks highly of this bunch – and their goals are lofty.
Newton rolls past Sussex Tech - Girls basketball recap
Sophia May and Jolen Stoner each scored 10 points to lead Newton to a dominant 48-7 victory over Sussex Tech in Sparta. Newton is now 4-0 this season, its best start since the 2018-2019 season. Catherine Vena finished as the team’s second-leading scorer with nine points, as Newton took control of the game with a 11-2 run in the first quarter. By halftime, Newton had built up a commanding 27-3 lead and continued to widen its margin of victory throughout the game.
Rutherford tops Harrison - Girls basketball recap
Alexandra Guzman scored 14 points as Rutherford defeated Harrison 45-22 in Rutherford. Rutherford (4-3) jumped out to an early 17-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 27-7 lead at the half after a 10-3 run in the second. Mackenzie Vellis added 10 points. Harrison falls...
Wrestling: Verona gets off to fast start, dominates Millburn
Verona cruised to a 54-19 win over Millburn, in Millburn. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
New Milford over Bogota - Girls basketball recap
Lindsay Davis dropped 17 points to carry New Milford to a convincing 59-43 victory over Bogota in New Milford. New Milford (4-3) got off to a hot start, taking a 14-6 at the end of the first quarter. However, Bogota (4-3) narrowed the lead down to five points by halftime to stay within striking distance. However, a 21-13 run in the fourth quarter helped extend New Milford’s lead to double-digits, securing the win.
Girls Basketball: Featured coverage, results and links for Thursday, Jan. 5
No. 3 Rutgers Prep at No. 11 Gill St. Bernard’s, 5:30. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Pendy scores twice as No. 2 Delbarton tops No. 1 Christian Brothers
The history of Delbarton and Christian Brothers added another chapter on Wednesday as the two sides met as the top teams in the state. Last season, Christian Brothers got the better of Delbarton in two of their three meetings, with the third ending in a tie. This includes a matchup in the NJSIAA Non-Public State Championship.
Boys Basketball: High Point defeats Sussex Tech
High Point took control of the fourth quarter as it narrowly defeated Sussex Tech 56-49, in Sussex. High Point (4-3) led for most of the game, but fell victim to a 14-8 Sussex Tech (3-3) third quarter run and trailed 40-39 entering the fourth. The Wildcats responded with its own...
NJ.com
NJ
235K+
Followers
138K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0