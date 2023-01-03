If you're looking to help metro Detroiters in need, you can start the new year off by helping in the battle against hunger. Throughout January, Kroger Co. of Michigan will host food drives to aid Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan. Gleaners, according to its website, supplies food to more than 600 partner soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters and other agencies across the region.

WAYNE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO