Twister
5d ago
Yeah We Know! Setting The Stage For Everyone Who Gets In Trouble Now Can Just Claim A Mental Illness!🙄
4
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Charger flees 40-car drag racing scene, MSP troopers track suspects on I-94 all the way to Ypsilanti
Three people are in custody after Michigan State Police busted up a large drag race near Detroit early Sunday morning, leading to a wild chase along I-94.
Detroit News
Three arrested after report of drag racing in Highland Park
Michigan State Police arrested three individuals just after midnight on Sunday in connection with reports of dozens of vehicles drag racing in Highland Park. The Jackson residents were reportedly riding in a Dodge Charger and were speeding down Woodward Avenue with multiple other Chargers when they were seen by police, the Michigan State Police Second District in Metro Detroit said in social media posts on Sunday morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Carhartt heiress and prominent Detroit bussinesswoman, philanthropist Gretchen Valade dies
DETROIT – Gretchen Valade, granddaughter of the founder of Carharrt Inc., has died at the age of 97, Wayne State University announced on Thursday. Valade, a prominent figure in the Detroit community, was the heiress of the popular Metro Detroit-based apparel company. She reportedly died in her home in Grosse Pointe Farms on Jan. 3.
wdet.org
Adda Music Café and Restaurant is the new hangout spot in Warren
“Communities of Hope” features Detroiters from communities of color who have been looking for ways to persevere during the pandemic. A new restaurant in Warren is bringing Bangladeshi street foods and specialty dishes to town. Adda Music Café and Restaurant is the new hangout spot for family or friends to gather.
Arab American News
Gov. Whitmer appoints attorney Nabih Ayad to Detroit Wayne Port Authority Board
LANSING – On December 22, Gov. Whitmer appointed attorney and civil right advocates Nabih Ayad to the Detroit Wayne County Port Authority Board. Ayad, of New Boston, is an attorney and has been in private practice at Ayad Law for 22 years. He received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Wayne State University and his Juris Doctorate from Michigan State University College of Law.
Detroit News
Moss: Oakland County owes residents an accounting for transit millage | Opinion
It’s a new day for public transit in Oakland County. Following November’s passage of the Oakland Transit Millage, the funding and operations of public transit in Oakland is supposed to change, and radically for the better. Fair enough. So now what?. Following the vote, Oakland County will now...
3 women wanted for stealing $150K in merchandise from Ulta Beauty stores in Metro Detroit
Felony charges have been filed and arrest warrants issued for three women accused of robbing Ulta Beauty locations across Metro Detroit – getting away with around $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances.
Centre Daily
Worker finds hand sticking out of grave behind abandoned home, Michigan reports say
A utility worker in Michigan made a grim discovery — a woman’s hand sticking out of a shallow grave, according to local news reports. The discovery was made behind an abandoned home on the east side of Detroit on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to WDIV. The worker noticed...
Body of Detroit barber found, according to family
The body of David Woodger, a Detroit barber reported missing back in July, has been found, 2 members of his family confirmed to 7 Action News.
fox2detroit.com
Police searching for women accused of stealing $150K worth of perfumes from Metro Detroit Ulta stores
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three women from west Michigan are accused of stealing an estimated $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances from around 20 Metro Detroit Ulta Beauty stores. According to Warren police, Sarah Ann Judge, 43, of Grand Haven, Tiara Martinique Judge, 28, of Grand Rapids, and Jasmine...
Detroit News
Dearborn church honors MLK's legacy with scholarships, awards
Inside the First United Methodist Church in Dearborn on Sunday, the wooden pews were filled with congregants and community members from across Metro Detroit. They were there for a special service honoring the values and service of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. with scholarships for local youth. Attendees sang and...
Detroit News
Oakland Co. woman sues animal cruelty group for firing over COVID vaccine policy
An Oakland County woman has accused the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of religious discrimination after the organization denied her religious exemption request for the COVID-19 vaccine. In a lawsuit filed this past week in federal court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Rochester Hills resident...
Ex-Flint firefighter who allegedly failed to search home where 2 boys died now working in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — In May, two Flint firefighters tasked with searching a burning house declared the structure clear of occupants. Six minutes later, their colleagues found two young brothers in a bedroom, fatally injured from having endured smoldering heat and heavy smoke. Both boys died within days, and...
fox2detroit.com
Missing Detroit barber David Woodger has been found dead, family says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Missing Detroit barber David Woodger has been found dead, according to family. David's sisters confirmed with FOX 2 that her brother's remains were found but did not share details. 46-year-old David Woodger was last seen on July 21, 2022, leaving his barber shop on Seven Mile...
Truck Driver Crushed to Death at Steel Plant Near Detroit
WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Police say a truck driver died at a suburban Detroit steel plant after he apparently fell between a truck and a trailer and was crushed. The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens reports the 61-year-old Shelby Township man died Thursday in Warren following the industrial accident at Super Steel Treating Company.
fox2detroit.com
Warren officer, civilian injured after crashing during police pursuit in Detroit
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Warren police pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash in Detroit. Officials said on Saturday, a Warren police officer observed a BMW in the area of 8 Mile & Dexter. Officers ran the plate and determined the vehicle had been stolen from...
Gleaners and Kroger team up for January food collections
If you're looking to help metro Detroiters in need, you can start the new year off by helping in the battle against hunger. Throughout January, Kroger Co. of Michigan will host food drives to aid Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan. Gleaners, according to its website, supplies food to more than 600 partner soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters and other agencies across the region.
Conservator ordered to refund $41K after paying herself ward’s entire inheritance
WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan conservator has been ordered to refund more than $41,000 to a ward after she billed herself $79,000 for less than a year of work, including the ward’s entire inheritance, authorities announced. Patricia Dudek is accused of overcharging a vulnerable individual for whom...
lazytrips.com
26 Best Road Trips from Detroit
Detroit is known as the automobile capital of the world, but it has so much more to offer. It's one of the friendliest and most ethnically diverse cities in the country, with a vibrant downtown filled with urban parks and hot new restaurants. Detroit's musical Motown past echoes through its streets, though today's creative residents are defining their own vibe with cool hotels, eateries and culture hotspots.
This Is The U.S. City With The Most Affordable Housing
There's one U.S. city that offers some of the most affordable housing in the country, meaning living there could help you get more for your budget.
