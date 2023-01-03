ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Detroit News

Three arrested after report of drag racing in Highland Park

Michigan State Police arrested three individuals just after midnight on Sunday in connection with reports of dozens of vehicles drag racing in Highland Park. The Jackson residents were reportedly riding in a Dodge Charger and were speeding down Woodward Avenue with multiple other Chargers when they were seen by police, the Michigan State Police Second District in Metro Detroit said in social media posts on Sunday morning.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
wdet.org

Adda Music Café and Restaurant is the new hangout spot in Warren

“Communities of Hope” features Detroiters from communities of color who have been looking for ways to persevere during the pandemic. A new restaurant in Warren is bringing Bangladeshi street foods and specialty dishes to town. Adda Music Café and Restaurant is the new hangout spot for family or friends to gather.
WARREN, MI
Arab American News

Gov. Whitmer appoints attorney Nabih Ayad to Detroit Wayne Port Authority Board

LANSING – On December 22, Gov. Whitmer appointed attorney and civil right advocates Nabih Ayad to the Detroit Wayne County Port Authority Board. Ayad, of New Boston, is an attorney and has been in private practice at Ayad Law for 22 years. He received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Wayne State University and his Juris Doctorate from Michigan State University College of Law.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Dearborn church honors MLK's legacy with scholarships, awards

Inside the First United Methodist Church in Dearborn on Sunday, the wooden pews were filled with congregants and community members from across Metro Detroit. They were there for a special service honoring the values and service of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. with scholarships for local youth. Attendees sang and...
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Missing Detroit barber David Woodger has been found dead, family says

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Missing Detroit barber David Woodger has been found dead, according to family. David's sisters confirmed with FOX 2 that her brother's remains were found but did not share details. 46-year-old David Woodger was last seen on July 21, 2022, leaving his barber shop on Seven Mile...
DETROIT, MI
9&10 News

Truck Driver Crushed to Death at Steel Plant Near Detroit

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Police say a truck driver died at a suburban Detroit steel plant after he apparently fell between a truck and a trailer and was crushed. The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens reports the 61-year-old Shelby Township man died Thursday in Warren following the industrial accident at Super Steel Treating Company.
WARREN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Gleaners and Kroger team up for January food collections

If you're looking to help metro Detroiters in need, you can start the new year off by helping in the battle against hunger. Throughout January, Kroger Co. of Michigan will host food drives to aid Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan. Gleaners, according to its website, supplies food to more than 600 partner soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters and other agencies across the region.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
lazytrips.com

26 Best Road Trips from Detroit

Detroit is known as the automobile capital of the world, but it has so much more to offer. It's one of the friendliest and most ethnically diverse cities in the country, with a vibrant downtown filled with urban parks and hot new restaurants. Detroit's musical Motown past echoes through its streets, though today's creative residents are defining their own vibe with cool hotels, eateries and culture hotspots.
DETROIT, MI

