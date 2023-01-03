Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain set to open another New Jersey location next weekKristen WaltersEast Brunswick, NJ
Washington Crossing Sites RestoredGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
NJ Teacher Creates Selfie Wall at Gentlemen's Club After Viral Inappropriate Pic LeakBridget MulroyPhiladelphia, PA
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Township of East Brunswick Celebrates Sister City Agreement with Yavne, IsraelMorristown MinuteEast Brunswick, NJ
Related
Millburn over Montclair Kimberley - Girls basketball recap
Damiya Graham scored 18 points in Millburn’s 50-26 victory over Montclair Kimberley in Millburn. Zoe Palomaki had 12 points and nine rebounds for Millburn (5-2). Emma Woros added eight points with five rebounds and Katie Grapkowski chipped in seven points and seven rebounds. Salange Bell paced Montclair Kimberley with...
Toms River East defeats Jackson Liberty - Boys basketball recap
Dylan Russell recorded 19 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists to lead Toms River East past Jackson Liberty 76-57 in Toms River. Despite Jackson Liberty (0-7) jumping out to a 21-12 lead in the first quarter, Toms River East (3-5) cut it to a three-point game at halftime. From there, Toms River East took control as it outscored Jackson Liberty 23-5 in the third en route to the 19-point win.
Woodbridge over North Plainfield - Boys basketball recap
Jayce Green’s 20 points lifted Woodbridge to a 68-57 victory over North Plainfield in Woodbridge. Micah Eason had 15 points and Derek Anderson added 11 for Woodbridge (5-3), which closed the game on a 24-13 surge. For North Plainfield (3-3), Patrick Adams scored 30 points and Nfii Bannavti had...
Morristown-Beard defeats No. 10 Pope John - Boys ice hockey recap
Morristown-Beard goaltender Casey Connor finished with 44 saves on 45 shots to lead Morristown-Beard over Pope John, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, 2-1 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm. Going into the third period down 1-0, Morristown-Beard (4-4) came up big as Nick Squashic tied the game before...
Times of Trenton girls hoops notes: Ewing, Hightstown prepare for CVC clash
There are a few things that we know as the Times area girls basketball calendar turns to 2023. NJ.com No. 10 Ewing is pretty good (but we already knew that coming into the year), Pennington might be there again at the CURE Insurance Arena in mid-February (the Red Hawks have been a late-tournament staple of late), and we (might) have a battle in the Colonial Valley Conference Colonial Division.
Boys Basketball Top 20, Jan. 3: Revamped version barely resembles preseason model
Roselle Catholic still holds the No. 1 spot despite a shaky start against national powerhouses already well into their seasons, and undefeated Camden remains at No. 2. After that, the NJ.com Top 20 might be only faintly recognizable to even the most ardent of followers. Many of the teams are the same as the ones that graced the original poll Dec. 14. It is the order that has been drastically altered after a flurry of early-season upsets.
Devils surge on road again, beat Red Wings 5-1 | 3 takeaways
Believe it or not, the Devils’ 5-1 stomping of the Red Wings on Wednesday actually started off relatively slow. The Devils were out-chanced, 38-30, and out-shot after the first two periods and even lost the overall expected goals edge (3.23-to-2.26). But New Jersey’s strong power play and final 40 minute boom – which was charged by Dougie Hamilton, Nico Hischier and a trio of other forwards (Jack Hughes, Michael McLeod and Alexander Holtz) – gifted them their 51st point and 24th victory of the season. The Devils hold a 24-11-3 record, which is the second best in the Metropolitan Division.
Girls Basketball: LIVE updates, featured coverage and links for Tuesday, Jan. 3
No. 10 Ewing at West Windsor-Plainsboro South, 5:15. No. 14 Gill St. Bernard’s vs. Bridgewater-Raritan, 5:30.
Batista leads Perth Amboy Magnet over East Brunswick Magnet - Girls basketball recap
Amanda Batista brought a game-high 22 points, including four 3-pointers, as Perth Amboy Magnet won on the road, 46-25, over East Brunswick Magnet. Jalena Santiago added 17 points for Perth Amboy Magnet (5-1), which led 18-8 at halftime. Camila Garcia paced East Brunswick Magnet (5-3) with 16 points, eight rebounds,...
Charlotte Tuhy takes Madison over Parsippany Hills - Girls basketball recap
Charlotte Tuhy tallied 25 points, including three 3-pointers, as Madison won at home, 52-22, over Parsippany Hills. Madison (6-1) set the tone by opening with a 19-2 run and never looked back. Parsippany Hills is now 3-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
St. Dominic defeats Passaic Charter in OT - Girls basketball recap
Autumn Domingo recorded 12 points, 10 rebounds, and seven steals to propel St. Dominic over Passaic Charter 53-47 in overtime in Jersey City. Trailing 45-42 late in the fourth quarter, Janiyah Capers hit a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining to force overtime before St. Dominic (5-2) outscored Passaic Charter 8-2 in the extra period to capture the win. Capers finished with eight points and six rebounds.
Boys Ice Hockey: Kinnelon-Jefferson-Sparta defeats Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown
Kinnelon-Jefferson-Sparta shut down Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown over the final two periods of play in a 4-1 victory at Mennen Arena, in Morristown. With the score tied at 1-1 at the first intermission, Kinnelon (6-1-1) scored the final three goals of the game to ultimately pick up its sixth win of the season.
How Vitek Vanecek went from home-opener dud to ‘beast’ in Devils’ net: ‘He’s the backbone of this team’
Vitek Vanecek felt miserable. On Oct. 15, one hour after surrendering five goals and posting a lousy .773% save percentage in the Devils’ home-opener loss to the Red Wings, the 26-year-old Czech goaltender drove home in silence and tried to reclaim his recently-formed confidence. Vanecek usually masks emotions with his lighthearted demeanor or smile – but even he couldn’t hide his pain that night.
Boys ice hockey: Montville stops Morris Catholic for sixth win
Joseph Laino scored twice to help pace Montville to a 5-1 win over Morris Catholic at Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown. Matthew Trifari had a goal and two assists while Aidan Stepien chipped in with a goal and an assist for Montville (6-1-1). Aidan Engle had two assists and Alexis Riley came up with eight saves.
Boys Basketball: Metuchen defeats Wardlaw-Hartridge
Metuchen won its second straight game by at least 20 points in a 49-29 defeat of Wardlaw-Hartridge, in Metuchen. Three of Metuchen’s four wins this season have come by double-digits. Ben Santus scored 12 points to lead Metuchen (4-3), while Danny Galligan added another 10 points. Harrison Kilpatrick dropped...
No. 8 Bergen Catholic falls to Portledge (NY) - Boys ice hockey recap
Erick Brueckmann scored and assisted on the goal by Matt Maglio for Bergen Catholic, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, but Portledge (NY) prevailed, 5-2, at the Ice House in Hackensack. Portledge (NY) recorded four unanswered goals in the first period before Bergen Catholic (2-7) connected with two solitary...
No. 8 Ramapo boys basketball sends message at home, upsets No. 5 Bergen Catholic
The suddenness of the cut was so quick that Ramapo’s Nate Burleson left his defender stuck in place as he broke to the rim, took a pass and slammed down one of the biggest dunks New Jersey has seen this winter. It was a highlight-reel play that gave Ramapo the energy it needed to turn things around.
Passaic Tech defeats Ramey - Boys ice hockey recap
Mason Katz stopped all 18 shots he faced to propel Passaic Tech past Ramey 4-0 at Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Passaic Tech (4-4) took a 1-0 lead in the first period thanks to Scott Nayda before tacking on two more goals in the second. Joseph Kwiecinski added a goal in the third.
Morris Knolls takes down Roxbury - Boys basketball recap
Mike Rustad dropped 19 points to propel Morris Knolls to a 57-50 victory over Roxbury in Rockaway. Kieran Durkin nearly had a double-double for Morris Knolls (4-2), finishing with 12 points and nine rebounds. After Roxbury took a 31-28 lead into halftime, Morris Knolls surged in the third quarter, going on a 12-5 run to retake the lead. In the fourth quarter, they would narrowly outscore Roxbury 17-14 to seal the game.
NJ.com
NJ
235K+
Followers
138K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0