Hamilton Township, NJ

NJ.com

Millburn over Montclair Kimberley - Girls basketball recap

Damiya Graham scored 18 points in Millburn’s 50-26 victory over Montclair Kimberley in Millburn. Zoe Palomaki had 12 points and nine rebounds for Millburn (5-2). Emma Woros added eight points with five rebounds and Katie Grapkowski chipped in seven points and seven rebounds. Salange Bell paced Montclair Kimberley with...
MILLBURN, NJ
Toms River East defeats Jackson Liberty - Boys basketball recap

Dylan Russell recorded 19 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists to lead Toms River East past Jackson Liberty 76-57 in Toms River. Despite Jackson Liberty (0-7) jumping out to a 21-12 lead in the first quarter, Toms River East (3-5) cut it to a three-point game at halftime. From there, Toms River East took control as it outscored Jackson Liberty 23-5 in the third en route to the 19-point win.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Times of Trenton girls hoops notes: Ewing, Hightstown prepare for CVC clash

There are a few things that we know as the Times area girls basketball calendar turns to 2023. NJ.com No. 10 Ewing is pretty good (but we already knew that coming into the year), Pennington might be there again at the CURE Insurance Arena in mid-February (the Red Hawks have been a late-tournament staple of late), and we (might) have a battle in the Colonial Valley Conference Colonial Division.
TRENTON, NJ
Boys Basketball Top 20, Jan. 3: Revamped version barely resembles preseason model

Roselle Catholic still holds the No. 1 spot despite a shaky start against national powerhouses already well into their seasons, and undefeated Camden remains at No. 2. After that, the NJ.com Top 20 might be only faintly recognizable to even the most ardent of followers. Many of the teams are the same as the ones that graced the original poll Dec. 14. It is the order that has been drastically altered after a flurry of early-season upsets.
Devils surge on road again, beat Red Wings 5-1 | 3 takeaways

Believe it or not, the Devils’ 5-1 stomping of the Red Wings on Wednesday actually started off relatively slow. The Devils were out-chanced, 38-30, and out-shot after the first two periods and even lost the overall expected goals edge (3.23-to-2.26). But New Jersey’s strong power play and final 40 minute boom – which was charged by Dougie Hamilton, Nico Hischier and a trio of other forwards (Jack Hughes, Michael McLeod and Alexander Holtz) – gifted them their 51st point and 24th victory of the season. The Devils hold a 24-11-3 record, which is the second best in the Metropolitan Division.
NEWARK, NJ
St. Dominic defeats Passaic Charter in OT - Girls basketball recap

Autumn Domingo recorded 12 points, 10 rebounds, and seven steals to propel St. Dominic over Passaic Charter 53-47 in overtime in Jersey City. Trailing 45-42 late in the fourth quarter, Janiyah Capers hit a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining to force overtime before St. Dominic (5-2) outscored Passaic Charter 8-2 in the extra period to capture the win. Capers finished with eight points and six rebounds.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
How Vitek Vanecek went from home-opener dud to ‘beast’ in Devils’ net: ‘He’s the backbone of this team’

Vitek Vanecek felt miserable. On Oct. 15, one hour after surrendering five goals and posting a lousy .773% save percentage in the Devils’ home-opener loss to the Red Wings, the 26-year-old Czech goaltender drove home in silence and tried to reclaim his recently-formed confidence. Vanecek usually masks emotions with his lighthearted demeanor or smile – but even he couldn’t hide his pain that night.
NEWARK, NJ
Boys ice hockey: Montville stops Morris Catholic for sixth win

Joseph Laino scored twice to help pace Montville to a 5-1 win over Morris Catholic at Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown. Matthew Trifari had a goal and two assists while Aidan Stepien chipped in with a goal and an assist for Montville (6-1-1). Aidan Engle had two assists and Alexis Riley came up with eight saves.
MONTVILLE, NJ
Boys Basketball: Metuchen defeats Wardlaw-Hartridge

Metuchen won its second straight game by at least 20 points in a 49-29 defeat of Wardlaw-Hartridge, in Metuchen. Three of Metuchen’s four wins this season have come by double-digits. Ben Santus scored 12 points to lead Metuchen (4-3), while Danny Galligan added another 10 points. Harrison Kilpatrick dropped...
METUCHEN, NJ
Passaic Tech defeats Ramey - Boys ice hockey recap

Mason Katz stopped all 18 shots he faced to propel Passaic Tech past Ramey 4-0 at Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Passaic Tech (4-4) took a 1-0 lead in the first period thanks to Scott Nayda before tacking on two more goals in the second. Joseph Kwiecinski added a goal in the third.
WAYNE, NJ
Morris Knolls takes down Roxbury - Boys basketball recap

Mike Rustad dropped 19 points to propel Morris Knolls to a 57-50 victory over Roxbury in Rockaway. Kieran Durkin nearly had a double-double for Morris Knolls (4-2), finishing with 12 points and nine rebounds. After Roxbury took a 31-28 lead into halftime, Morris Knolls surged in the third quarter, going on a 12-5 run to retake the lead. In the fourth quarter, they would narrowly outscore Roxbury 17-14 to seal the game.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

