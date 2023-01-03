Believe it or not, the Devils’ 5-1 stomping of the Red Wings on Wednesday actually started off relatively slow. The Devils were out-chanced, 38-30, and out-shot after the first two periods and even lost the overall expected goals edge (3.23-to-2.26). But New Jersey’s strong power play and final 40 minute boom – which was charged by Dougie Hamilton, Nico Hischier and a trio of other forwards (Jack Hughes, Michael McLeod and Alexander Holtz) – gifted them their 51st point and 24th victory of the season. The Devils hold a 24-11-3 record, which is the second best in the Metropolitan Division.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO