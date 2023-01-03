Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
On New Year's Eve, a 21-year-old woman got on the subway to head home. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Yuri Garcia?Fatim HemrajQueens, NY
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Meet George Santos - The perfect Republican candidate who can lie without blinkingVictorNew York City, NY
Legalization Brings Changes for Unlicensed Marijuana Sellers in New YorkCorrie WritingNew York City, NY
Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
No. 8 Bergen Catholic falls to Portledge (NY) - Boys ice hockey recap
Erick Brueckmann scored and assisted on the goal by Matt Maglio for Bergen Catholic, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, but Portledge (NY) prevailed, 5-2, at the Ice House in Hackensack. Portledge (NY) recorded four unanswered goals in the first period before Bergen Catholic (2-7) connected with two solitary...
Hackettstown over Newton- Boys Basketball recap
Jacob Mendez and Ethan Almeida each scored 16 points to lead Hackettstown to a 61-33 win over Newton in Newton. Darien Santos netted nine points for Hackettstown (6-0), which raced out to a 31-12 halftime lead. Troy Strelec added seven points in the win. Jake Benitz led Newton (2-4) with...
Mount Olive tops West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Boys basketball recap
Jalani Joseph scored 23 points, including going 13/15 from the free-throw line, as Mount Olive defeated West Windsor-Plainsboro North 53-38 in Plainsboro. Mount Olive (2-4) trailed 22-19 at the half, but outscored West Windsor-Plainsboro North 34-16 in the second half with a 21-8 run in the third quarter. Mysonne Nieves...
Sweeney scores 26 for No. 5 Sparta as it defeats Morristown - Girls basketball recap
Ally Sweeney posted 26 points, six rebounds and three assists to lead Sparta, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it defeated Morristown 62-29 in Sparta. Sparta (6-2) held a 35-12 lead at the half after a 20-4 run in the second quarter and outscored Morristown 27-17 in the second half.
Determined to break out, Seton Hall Prep makes statement against Livingston
If some of North Jersey’s non-public powerhouses took a look in their rearview mirrors, they might notice Seton Hall Prep inching ever closer. The Pirates, who went 8-7 last year, are off to a hot 2-0 start this season after routing Livingston 61-7, avenging a 36-24 loss against the Lancers from last season.
Wrestling: Verona gets off to fast start, dominates Millburn
Verona cruised to a 54-19 win over Millburn, in Millburn. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Paterson Charter over Lodi - Boys basketball recap
Paterson Charter was led by Giovanny Figueroa who posted 15 points, five assists and six steals as it defeated Lodi 68-47 in Paterson. Paterson Charter led 23-13 at the end of the first quarter and held a 37-30 lead at the half. It extended its lead to 53-33 after a 16-3 run in the third quarter.
Boys Basketball: Metuchen defeats Wardlaw-Hartridge
Metuchen won its second straight game by at least 20 points in a 49-29 defeat of Wardlaw-Hartridge, in Metuchen. Three of Metuchen’s four wins this season have come by double-digits. Ben Santus scored 12 points to lead Metuchen (4-3), while Danny Galligan added another 10 points. Harrison Kilpatrick dropped...
Butler edges out Hawthorne - Girls basketball recap
Emily Costello scored 16 points to lead Butler as it defeated Hawthorne 44-39 in Hawthorne. Victoria Coffey also tallied 11 points with Gianna Kilmat adding 10. The game was tied at 19 at the half, with Butler (1-5) outscoring Hawthorne 25-18 in the second half to get the win. Sabrina...
Rutherford tops Harrison - Girls basketball recap
Alexandra Guzman scored 14 points as Rutherford defeated Harrison 45-22 in Rutherford. Rutherford (4-3) jumped out to an early 17-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 27-7 lead at the half after a 10-3 run in the second. Mackenzie Vellis added 10 points. Harrison falls...
Pendy scores twice as No. 2 Delbarton tops No. 1 Christian Brothers
The history of Delbarton and Christian Brothers added another chapter on Wednesday as the two sides met as the top teams in the state. Last season, Christian Brothers got the better of Delbarton in two of their three meetings, with the third ending in a tie. This includes a matchup in the NJSIAA Non-Public State Championship.
Newton rolls past Sussex Tech - Girls basketball recap
Sophia May and Jolen Stoner each scored 10 points to lead Newton to a dominant 48-7 victory over Sussex Tech in Sparta. Newton is now 4-0 this season, its best start since the 2018-2019 season. Catherine Vena finished as the team’s second-leading scorer with nine points, as Newton took control of the game with a 11-2 run in the first quarter. By halftime, Newton had built up a commanding 27-3 lead and continued to widen its margin of victory throughout the game.
Secaucus over North Arlington (PHOTOS) - Girls basketball recap
Alyssa Craigwell and Mia Cruz put in 11 points apiece as Secaucus won on the road, 57-14, over North Arlington. Secaucus (6-1) opened with a 12-5 run and poured the pressure on throughout the game. Secaucus had won five games in a row before losing to unbeaten Old Tappan (8-0)...
Second half surge helps Barringer take down Newark Academy - Boys basketball recap
Zy’aire Gordon netted 17 points to propel Barringer to a 58-47 victory over Newark Academy in Newark. In a back-and-forth first half, Barringer (4-4) held a two-point lead at halftime. However, Barringer took complete control of the game after going on a 16-4 run in the third quarter, giving them a 47-33 lead through three quarters.
New Milford over Bogota - Girls basketball recap
Lindsay Davis dropped 17 points to carry New Milford to a convincing 59-43 victory over Bogota in New Milford. New Milford (4-3) got off to a hot start, taking a 14-6 at the end of the first quarter. However, Bogota (4-3) narrowed the lead down to five points by halftime to stay within striking distance. However, a 21-13 run in the fourth quarter helped extend New Milford’s lead to double-digits, securing the win.
Wrestling: No. 10 Phillipsburg dominates Bridgewater-Raritan
Phillipsburg, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, closed out with six straight wins in a 56-12 one-sided win over Bridgewater-Raritan, in Phillipsburg. Phillipsburg (2-0) never trailed in the match. The closest the score got was when Bridgewater-Raritan tied the match at 9-9 but only picked up one more bout win from there.
Mary Help of Christians over Wallington - Girls basketball recap
Olivia Fanning scored 12 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead Mary Help of Christians to a 26-13 victory over Wallington in North Haledon. After taking a six-point lead after the first quarter, Mary Help of Christians (2-3) used a 7-0 run in the next quarter to take an 18-5 lead at halftime. Mary of Help of Christians maintained its double-digit lead throughout the rest of the game to cruise to victory.
Boys Basketball: High Point defeats Sussex Tech
High Point took control of the fourth quarter as it narrowly defeated Sussex Tech 56-49, in Sussex. High Point (4-3) led for most of the game, but fell victim to a 14-8 Sussex Tech (3-3) third quarter run and trailed 40-39 entering the fourth. The Wildcats responded with its own...
South Hunterdon over Delaware Valley - Girls Basketball recap
Sophie Hinman and Kylee Conner recorded 12 points for South Hunterdon in its 53-34 win over Delaware Valley in Lambertville. Tylar Cloyd added 10 points for South Hunterdon, which led 14-4 after the first quarter. Mia Jones also had 10 points for Delaware Valley. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Boys Basketball: No. 15 Manasquan dominates Point Pleasant Borough
Manasquan, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, made quick work of Point Pleasant Borough in 66-25 victory, in Manasquan. Manasquan (6-3) opened the game on 14-5 run and would eventually lead by 11 points at halftime. A monster, 28-point third quarter for the Warriors ended up being the major...
NJ.com
NJ
235K+
Followers
138K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0