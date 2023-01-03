ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL suspends rest of Bills-Bengals game in Cincinnati

By Josh Schmit
 2 days ago

Cincinnati, Ohio (WGR 550) - The National Football League has announced the suspension of the rest of Monday night's Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals matchup following the medical emergency surrounding Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

During the second possession of the game for the Bengals, Hamlin made a tackle of wide receiver Tee Higgins and then suddenly collapsed to the turf. A stretcher and ambulance were called onto the field to tend to Hamlin, as medical personnel and professionals from the Bills and others on-hand helped administer CPR to Hamlin.

After several minutes, Hamlin was placed in the ambulance and transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a Level 1 trauma care center, where he was reportedly intubated and listed in critical condition.

After Hamlin left the field in the ambulance, both teams came together and had agreed to temporarily suspend the game until further notice. Both the Bills and Bengals then headed to their respective locker rooms, where further discussions were had between Bills head coach Sean McDermott and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and others from league offices.

It was announced more than an hour after the injury by the NFL that the game would be postponed to a later date. The NFL says they have been in constant communication with the NFL Players' Association, which was in agreement with postponing the game.

No announcement on when the game will be continued or made up has been announced at this time.

At the time of the injury, there was just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter with the Bengals holding a 7-3 lead after a Joe Burrow touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd, following a field goal from Bills kicker Tyler Bass.

Photo credit Losi and Gangi

