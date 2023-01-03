ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Former Bills react to Damar Hamlin injury

By Aidan Joly
 6 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Bills legends reacted to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s horrifying injury during Monday night’s game during a watch party hosted by the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association.

Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after what appeared to be a routine tackle. According to the television broadcast, CPR was performed on him on the field. About an hour later, the remainder of the game was postponed. According to an NFL statement, Hamlin is in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital.

“When you see something like this here, it’s scary,” said former Bills cornerback Booker Edgerson, who played for the Bills from 1962-1969. “What happened today, they needed to suspend this game because not only is it in the best interest of the individuals that get hurt, but to the other players and to the fans and to the nation, because it’s serious. It’s a person’s life.”

“Throughout my life in watching football, we’ve never seen anything like this happen, so we’re in unprecedented waters,” said Marlon Kerner, who played for the Bills from 1995 to 1998. “Something where if you look at it as a player, it’s pretty shocking to see… once I saw that and I saw the expressions on the players’ faces, I knew immediately that this game was over.”

Former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly chimed in on social media. “Never before have I witnessed anything like this. The game doesn’t matter. Praying for Damar and his family.”

