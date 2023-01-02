ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San José Spotlight

San Jose businesses frustrated by homelessness

Reza Farahani immigrated from Iran more than 20 years ago and opened his Lincoln Glass & Mirror business on Kruse Drive in North San Jose. He moved down the block a decade ago when his company expanded, but said in the last two years the surrounding neighborhood has become untenable because of rampant homelessness.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Say hello to San Jose’s new mayor

A photo hanging in the lobby of San Jose City Hall still lists Mayor Matt Mahan as the District 10 councilmember. While the title will be updated soon, Mahan, who was sworn in on Dec. 29 and took the helm Sunday, isn’t waiting around. With a limited two-year term ahead of him, Mahan is building out... The post Say hello to San Jose’s new mayor appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose secures $3M for homeless housing sites

San Jose is using its slice of a $1.7 trillion federal spending package to address ongoing homelessness. South Bay congressional leaders Ro Khanna, Anna Eshoo and Zoe Lofgren have secured more than $3 million to fund case management, food services and security at two different temporary housing sites in San Jose—the SureStay Hotel and Marbury Bridge Housing. Though housing advocates emphasize funding should go toward permanent housing to address the root of the problem, local leaders say it can make a notable difference for people staying at the two sites.
SAN JOSE, CA
calmatters.network

Livermore church exploring potential tiny home project

As the number of people in the Tri-Valley experiencing homelessness has increased in recent years, so have local efforts to support those who are unhoused. Livermore, in particular, has prioritized bringing in more affordable housing including the Vineyard 2.0 project that is currently under construction and the Goodness Village tiny home community that operates on the Crosswinds Church property.
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding. Coastal chaos stretched from beaches in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties all the way up to San Francisco and Marin. An atmospheric river-powered rainstorm triggered evacuation orders for residents living […]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police evacuate people living along waterways as rain pours

SAN JOSE, Calif. - In the South Bay, the rain has been coming down steadily and now San Jose police are moving people living along the waterways out of those areas. The City of San Jose declared a state of emergency Tuesday, making it mandatory for anyone living near rivers and creeks to evacuate.
SAN JOSE, CA
calmatters.network

East Palo Alto poet uses public office to uplift community

An East Palo Alto poet is using his elected office to fight for a better future for his community. Vice Mayor Antonio López, 28, is working to improve the quality of local schools and create a youth commission to give them a voice in politics. As a poet, López reflects on his culture and the struggles of his community. He envisions himself as a missing puzzle piece, connecting his neighborhood with opportunities and the affluent areas surrounding it.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Crews Urge Homeless People to Move Away From San Jose Waterways

Crews on Wednesday spent time trying to move unhoused people away from creeks and rivers in San Jose due to flooding concerns. New Mayor Matt Mahan walked along Coyote Creek with public safety crews, trying to convince people to leave an encampment and head to a library or warming center.
SAN JOSE, CA
lacademie.com

13 Best Italian Restaurants To Visit In San Jose, CA 2023

Your next upcoming trip to these best Italian restaurants in San Jose, CA, will be splendid with the help of this article. Even though this bay city may have a casual vibe, these finest dining spots in San Jose, CA, will blow your mind, thanks to their delicious dishes. Wherever...
SAN JOSE, CA
kalw.org

California declares a State of Emergency, as a bomb cyclone hits the Bay Area

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the latest information on Northern California's bomb cyclone. California declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday to support storm and recovery efforts. The storm knocked down trees, flooded roads, caused mudslides, cut power to nearly 170,000 residents, and killed at least two people in the Bay Area. Some areas, including in Santa Cruz County and the Russian River, have been issued evacuation warnings. Winds gusted up to 85 miles per hour in parts of the Bay Area. Warming and emergency centers opened for unhoused residents and others displaced by the storm.
CALIFORNIA STATE

