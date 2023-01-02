Read full article on original website
San Jose businesses frustrated by homelessness
Reza Farahani immigrated from Iran more than 20 years ago and opened his Lincoln Glass & Mirror business on Kruse Drive in North San Jose. He moved down the block a decade ago when his company expanded, but said in the last two years the surrounding neighborhood has become untenable because of rampant homelessness.
Say hello to San Jose’s new mayor
A photo hanging in the lobby of San Jose City Hall still lists Mayor Matt Mahan as the District 10 councilmember. While the title will be updated soon, Mahan, who was sworn in on Dec. 29 and took the helm Sunday, isn’t waiting around. With a limited two-year term ahead of him, Mahan is building out... The post Say hello to San Jose’s new mayor appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose secures $3M for homeless housing sites
San Jose is using its slice of a $1.7 trillion federal spending package to address ongoing homelessness. South Bay congressional leaders Ro Khanna, Anna Eshoo and Zoe Lofgren have secured more than $3 million to fund case management, food services and security at two different temporary housing sites in San Jose—the SureStay Hotel and Marbury Bridge Housing. Though housing advocates emphasize funding should go toward permanent housing to address the root of the problem, local leaders say it can make a notable difference for people staying at the two sites.
Dock to iconic Santa Cruz 'cement ship' destroyed amid California storm
Parts of the dock to the SS Palo Alto in Aptos was destroyed by Thursday morning amid massive storm waves.
Storm displaces San Jose homeless living along creeks
Geraldo Garcia had 10 minutes to pack his belongings, scramble into a car and leave his makeshift shelter near Coyote Creek. The threat of flooding from an unprecedented atmospheric river storm gave him barely enough time to grab his essentials. “I’m sad. I’m desperate. I really don’t know where to...
Livermore church exploring potential tiny home project
As the number of people in the Tri-Valley experiencing homelessness has increased in recent years, so have local efforts to support those who are unhoused. Livermore, in particular, has prioritized bringing in more affordable housing including the Vineyard 2.0 project that is currently under construction and the Goodness Village tiny home community that operates on the Crosswinds Church property.
California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding. Coastal chaos stretched from beaches in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties all the way up to San Francisco and Marin. An atmospheric river-powered rainstorm triggered evacuation orders for residents living […]
Bay Area storm live updates: SJ CHP officer injured after large tree falls on him at crash scene
The CHP says one of its officers was injured after a 60-foot tree fell on him while he was at a crash scene on Highway 17 in San Jose Thursday morning. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
San Jose police evacuate people living along waterways as rain pours
SAN JOSE, Calif. - In the South Bay, the rain has been coming down steadily and now San Jose police are moving people living along the waterways out of those areas. The City of San Jose declared a state of emergency Tuesday, making it mandatory for anyone living near rivers and creeks to evacuate.
Totally Flooded Parking Lot in San Francisco Bay Area Is Just Wild
These storms are no joke.
East Palo Alto poet uses public office to uplift community
An East Palo Alto poet is using his elected office to fight for a better future for his community. Vice Mayor Antonio López, 28, is working to improve the quality of local schools and create a youth commission to give them a voice in politics. As a poet, López reflects on his culture and the struggles of his community. He envisions himself as a missing puzzle piece, connecting his neighborhood with opportunities and the affluent areas surrounding it.
California storm updates: What to expect overnight
Get the latest information on the bomb cyclone slamming California.
Where is the California storm right now?
The effects of a bomb cyclone event are far from over for the Bay Area.
Crews Urge Homeless People to Move Away From San Jose Waterways
Crews on Wednesday spent time trying to move unhoused people away from creeks and rivers in San Jose due to flooding concerns. New Mayor Matt Mahan walked along Coyote Creek with public safety crews, trying to convince people to leave an encampment and head to a library or warming center.
Blocking San Francisco's ‘sitting and sleeping laws' defies logic, city attorney says
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — City Attorney David Chiu filed a motion Tuesday seeking clarification on a judge's order that barred San Francisco from enforcing “sitting, lying, and sleeping laws” against unsheltered people. Judge Donna Ryu’s ruling was made on December 23 in response to a lawsuit, Coalition on Homelessness v. City and County of San […]
Palo Alto residents urged to prepare properties now ahead of rapidly approaching storm
As a significant storm with heavy rain and wind heads to the region on Wednesday and Thursday, Palo Alto officials are urging residents to take precautions and prepare for downed power lines, fallen tree limbs and possible flooding. The National Weather Service is predicting a strong storm on Wednesday, with...
13 Best Italian Restaurants To Visit In San Jose, CA 2023
Your next upcoming trip to these best Italian restaurants in San Jose, CA, will be splendid with the help of this article. Even though this bay city may have a casual vibe, these finest dining spots in San Jose, CA, will blow your mind, thanks to their delicious dishes. Wherever...
Airfares for flights from San Francisco Bay Area to Hawaii drop below $200
Demand dips and prices drop during the low-demand "dead weeks" of January and February.
California declares a State of Emergency, as a bomb cyclone hits the Bay Area
On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the latest information on Northern California's bomb cyclone. California declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday to support storm and recovery efforts. The storm knocked down trees, flooded roads, caused mudslides, cut power to nearly 170,000 residents, and killed at least two people in the Bay Area. Some areas, including in Santa Cruz County and the Russian River, have been issued evacuation warnings. Winds gusted up to 85 miles per hour in parts of the Bay Area. Warming and emergency centers opened for unhoused residents and others displaced by the storm.
San Jose declares state of emergency, some unhoused residents told to evacuate
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The City of San Jose declared a state of emergency Tuesday due to the massive storm set to hit the Bay Area on Wednesday. As part of the declaration, the city told unhoused people who live near creeks to evacuate. After heavy rains battered the area over the weekend, there […]
