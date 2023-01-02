Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangersMalek SherifHealdsburg, CA
Tatiana, the Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco ZooCristoval Victorial
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
Related
Huge undeveloped Bay Area waterfront parcel gets major price cut
The most recent price cut puts the land at a nearly 60% discount.
sfstandard.com
This Proposed SF Apartment Tower Just Doubled in Height
A supersized apartment tower may be destined for San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood. According to plans filed Dec. 30, the housing project’s height would nearly double, from 250 feet to 461 feet, or 46 stories in height. The building would be located at 636 Fourth St. near...
beniciaindependent.com
Seeno vs. Seeno feud casts shadow over huge East Bay land deal
Borenstein: Seeno v. Seeno becoming building empire’s ‘War of the Roses’. Revelations from family legal feud should concern Concord council with Naval Weapons Station project on the line. As Albert D. Seeno III seeks to strike a deal with Concord officials to lead the Bay Area’s largest development...
calmatters.network
Livermore church exploring potential tiny home project
As the number of people in the Tri-Valley experiencing homelessness has increased in recent years, so have local efforts to support those who are unhoused. Livermore, in particular, has prioritized bringing in more affordable housing including the Vineyard 2.0 project that is currently under construction and the Goodness Village tiny home community that operates on the Crosswinds Church property.
Storm winds topple gas station roof in South San Francisco
Strong winds amid a Bay Area bomb cyclone toppled a gas station roof in South San Francisco on Wednesday night, though no one was hurt. The South San Francisco Fire Department received a call about 4:45 p.m. from the owner of the Valero gas station, located at the intersection of King Drive and Callan Boulevard, who reported the roof over the gas pumps was beginning to collapse, Deputy City Manager Leslie Arroyo told The Examiner. The roof eventually fell and caused damage to at least two gas pumps before emergency responders arrived at the scene, but no customers were at the station at the time of the collapse and no vehicles were damaged, Arroyo said. City inspectors were called to the scene and red tagged the building. No further details were immediately available.
lacademie.com
13 Best Italian Restaurants To Visit In San Jose, CA 2023
Your next upcoming trip to these best Italian restaurants in San Jose, CA, will be splendid with the help of this article. Even though this bay city may have a casual vibe, these finest dining spots in San Jose, CA, will blow your mind, thanks to their delicious dishes. Wherever...
Mendocino Farms Expands Bay Area Footprint with New Restaurant
Mendocino Farms Santa Clara joins 10 other locations serving the larger San Francisco Bay Area
Daily Californian
Bay Skyway project looks to connect San Francisco with the East Bay
Plans to connect downtown San Francisco and the East Bay through a walking and biking route are underway, with hopes to provide pedestrians and cyclists with a Bay Bridge path as early as 2030. This pathway is part of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission’s Bay Skyway initiative, which aims to link...
Totally Flooded Parking Lot in San Francisco Bay Area Is Just Wild
These storms are no joke.
beyondthecreek.com
Five Little Monkeys Closes in Downtown Walnut Creek
After twelve years, the toy store Five Little Monkeys has closed in downtown Walnut Creek. For many families, this store was a go-to destination for toys, gifts, and special occasions. I remember visiting many times with my young children whenever we found ourselves in downtown Walnut Creek, and it was always a fun experience.
Bay Area storm live updates: Infant dies after falling tree hits Sonoma County home
An infant has died after a tree fell onto a home in Sonoma County Wednesday night, fire officials said.
Eater
Argentinan Bakery Lolita Expands With a Bigger Destination for Alfajores on the Penninsula
This is a list of the Bay Area’s most notable restaurant and bar openings, with new updates published once a week. Did we miss something great? Please, drop us a line. CASTRO — Hoodline reports that Mr. Hen Chicken Rice & Noodles will open at 4039 18th Street in the Castro on January 4. The restaurant takes over the space most recently occupied by Rooster & Rice, which closed in late December. According to Hoodline, the newcomer comes from the owners of Hungry Hub, a pop-up Thai restaurant which has been running out of the space since March 2022. Mr. Hen will not serve Thai food, a representative tells Hoodline, just chicken and rice.
oaklandside.org
All the East Bay restaurants that opened in December
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Every week we tell you the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay, then organize them by region for this, our monthly roundup. We hope it helps you find somewhere new to try.
Airfares for flights from San Francisco Bay Area to Hawaii drop below $200
Demand dips and prices drop during the low-demand "dead weeks" of January and February.
calmatters.network
Heavy storms, flood risks renew sense of urgency over delayed San Francisquito Creek projects
Xenia Hammer and her neighbors in Palo Alto’s Crescent Park neighborhood watched with anxiety as water toppled over the banks of San Francisquito Creek on Saturday morning, submerging streets around the volatile creek and sparking emergency warnings from the city. For Hammer, who lives near Eleanor Pardee Park, the...
beyondthecreek.com
The Counter Closes at The Mercer in Downtown Walnut Creek
It’s always sad to see a beloved local business close its doors, and that’s exactly what has happened, after 14 years in business, with The Counter in downtown Walnut Creek. I remember living around the corner when they first opened and was thrilled with the burgers and toppings. According to a sign in the window, rising costs and prohibitive future occupancy costs have made it impractical for the burger restaurant to continue operating . If you’re a fan of The Counter and are looking for a nearby location, you can head to their Fremont location.
hoodline.com
Gin-centric bar Whitechapel is closing for the season in Civic Center
The days of bars reopening and then closing again appear not to be over, as once-bustling Tenderloin/Civic Center cocktail spot Whitechapel (600 Polk Street) has decided to close temporarily once more due to flagging business — and whether it reopens again sounds like an open question. "Thanks so much...
Santa Cruz reeling from bomb cyclone as piers are broken, wharf is evacuated
SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) -- Santa Cruz evacuated its wharf Thursday as the bomb cyclone continued to bear down on the coastal city, massively damaging piers and other structures along the way.City officials posted about the evacuation on Facebook at around 9 a.m. Thursday morning. They asked that residents stay inside during the storm to stay safe and not to stand outside to watch the storm-drive chaos."Strong waves are crashing on West Cliff Dr., and West Cliff Dr. will be closed from Pelton to Almar. These intense waves are pushing large rocks onto the road as well. Please be careful...
Fierce winds, strong rain making for a wild night on the Midpeninsula
Power outages and fallen trees reported Wednesday evening. Strong winds and heavy rainfall that began Wednesday afternoon are already causing trees to topple, knocking down power lines and causing some power outages. Some 41,189 Peninsula customers were without power as of 7:45 p.m., by 9:15 a.m. Thursday 26,997 still didn't have power, according to a PG&E news release.
Salesforce, San Francisco’s largest private employer, lays off 10% of staff
This layoff round comes after a chaos-riddled month for the corporate tech giant.
Comments / 0