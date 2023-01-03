Foo Fighters Will Continue On Without Taylor Hawkins – “We’re Going to be a Different Band Going Forward”

Read full article on original website
Digital Music News
Taylor Swift Introduces Limited Edition Album Downloads for ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift proves that digital music downloads still have value by introducing limited edition album downloads for Midnights. On Thursday, January 5, Taylor Swift’s official store released a limited 12-hour sale of exclusive digital album downloads of her recent album, Midnights. Each of the four limited edition versions featured new cover art with a different photo of Swift, with bonus content relating to one of four tracks: “Mastermind,” “Anti-Hero,” “Karma,” and “Bejeweled.” The digital albums each only cost $4.99, so the swiftest of Swifties could score all four for $20.
