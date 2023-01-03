ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukegan, IL

NBC Chicago

Body Recovered From Lake Michigan Along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive

A police investigation is underway after authorities found an unidentified body in Lake Michigan along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said. At around 12:15 p.m., officers were called to assist the Chicago Police Department's Marine Unit in the 0-100 block of North DuSable LSD after an unknown person's remains were found in the water.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Police Searching for 15-Year-Old Boy Last Seen in Rogers Park

Chicago police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who was last seen earlier this week in the city's Rogers Park neighborhood, authorities said. Isaiah Barraza is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has light facial hair, according to authorities. Isaiah was last seen Thursday in the area of Morse Avenue and Ravenswood Avenue. At the time, he was wearing the same coat and hooded jacket as in the picture above.
NBC Chicago

Man Seriously Hurt After Arm Becomes Trapped in Farm Equipment: Kane County Sheriff

A man sustained serious injuries Friday afternoon when his arm became pinned in farm equipment in rural Kane County, authorities said. At approximately 4:50 p.m., deputies with the Kane County Sheriff's Office were called to 45W600 block of Wheeler Road in Big Rock regarding a serious injury accident. Deputies and medics performed lifesaving measures on scene before the individual was taken to an Aurora hospital with critical injuries, according to officials.
KANE COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

Neighbors On High Alert After Back-to-Back Carjackings in West Loop

Neighbors are being extra vigilant after learning at least four carjackings were reported Thursday in Chicago's West Loop and Near North Side. One witness told NBC 5 she saw not one, but two carjackings in a span of 30 minutes. She said one of the victims carjacked was held at gunpoint right in front of Mary Bartelme Park in the West Loop.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Shot in Both Legs in Ashburn, Police Say

A 35-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in both legs early Sunday morning, Chicago police say. According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 3400 block of West 79th Street at approximately 12:10 a.m. The man was shot in both legs, and was taken to an...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Forecast: Mostly Cloudy Skies With Seasonal Conditions

The Chicago area is set for a typical winter day to start off the weekend, as mostly cloudy skies accompany temperatures mostly in the low-to-mid 30s. Mostly dry conditions are expected throughout the day across the area, although a system of snow showers to the south of the Chicago area could impact parts of Kankakee County in the overnight hours heading into Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Raising Cane's to Open Flagship Restaurant in Downtown Chicago Next Week

Louisiana-based chicken finger chain Raising Cane's is putting its mark on downtown Chicago. The company is slated to open a 5,000-square-foot flagship restaurant inside the historic Montgomery Building along North Michigan Avenue near Madison Street. Along with offering a clear view of the Cloud Gate sculpture known as "The Bean," décor paying homage to the building's history will be scattered throughout the restaurant.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Observations: Season Ends With 29-13 Loss to Vikings

CHICAGO – The Bears’ season came to an end Sunday at Soldier Field, not with a bang but with a whimper in a 29-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. With Justin Fields inactive due to a hip strain, the Bears turned to the quarterback duo of Nathan Peterman and Tim Boyle to finish out the first year of the Matt Eberlfus era.
CHICAGO, IL
