Body Recovered From Lake Michigan Along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive
A police investigation is underway after authorities found an unidentified body in Lake Michigan along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said. At around 12:15 p.m., officers were called to assist the Chicago Police Department's Marine Unit in the 0-100 block of North DuSable LSD after an unknown person's remains were found in the water.
ZooLights at Lincoln Park Zoo to Wrap Up for the Season Sunday
If you've been wanting to see a holiday lights display, but haven't done so for whatever reason this winter, you still have a chance. But you might want to act quickly since time is limited. ZooLights at Lincoln Park Zoo will run through Sunday. The popular attraction was initially set...
NBC Chicago
Chicago Police Searching for 15-Year-Old Boy Last Seen in Rogers Park
Chicago police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who was last seen earlier this week in the city's Rogers Park neighborhood, authorities said. Isaiah Barraza is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has light facial hair, according to authorities. Isaiah was last seen Thursday in the area of Morse Avenue and Ravenswood Avenue. At the time, he was wearing the same coat and hooded jacket as in the picture above.
Photos: Proposed Soldier Field Renovations Would Add Dome to Stadium, New Transit Center to Lakeshore
Just before the Chicago Bears took the field for the final time in the 2022-23 NFL season, a development group unveiled dramatic new renderings of their proposed renovations of Soldier Field and the area surrounding the stadium on the city’s lakefront. Landmark Development, famed for their work on NFL...
Man Seriously Hurt After Arm Becomes Trapped in Farm Equipment: Kane County Sheriff
A man sustained serious injuries Friday afternoon when his arm became pinned in farm equipment in rural Kane County, authorities said. At approximately 4:50 p.m., deputies with the Kane County Sheriff's Office were called to 45W600 block of Wheeler Road in Big Rock regarding a serious injury accident. Deputies and medics performed lifesaving measures on scene before the individual was taken to an Aurora hospital with critical injuries, according to officials.
Woman Shot to Death, 2-Year-Old Child Found Unharmed Inside Vehicle in Joliet
A 24-year-old woman was found shot to death in the front seat of a vehicle early Sunday morning in suburban Joliet, with a 2-year-old child found unharmed in the backseat. According to authorities, a parking complaint drew officers to an alley in the 1200 block of Clement Street at approximately 12:21 a.m. Sunday.
Proposed Soldier Field Dome, Entertainment District Showcased in Developer's New Video Proposal
Chicago officials have been making efforts to entice the Bears to remain at Soldier Field, and on Sunday morning a prospective developer released a grandiose new video that showcases a slew of amenities aimed at keeping the team in the city, including a dome. The video, released by a group...
Man Stabbed After Argument on Chicago's Northwest Side, Police Say
A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck during an argument on Chicago’s Northwest Side Sunday morning. The incident occurred in the 4400 block of North Drake in the Albany Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police. According to authorities, the man became involved in...
Neighbors On High Alert After Back-to-Back Carjackings in West Loop
Neighbors are being extra vigilant after learning at least four carjackings were reported Thursday in Chicago's West Loop and Near North Side. One witness told NBC 5 she saw not one, but two carjackings in a span of 30 minutes. She said one of the victims carjacked was held at gunpoint right in front of Mary Bartelme Park in the West Loop.
Early Flurries in South Suburbs to Taper Off, With Cloudy Conditions Expected Sunday
Chicago’s far southern suburbs could see snow flurries on Sunday morning thanks to a low-pressure system that’s impacting the southern portion of the Midwest, but after those dissipate it will be a largely cloudy and warmer-than-average conclusion to the weekend. According to forecast models, the flurries falling Sunday...
Man Shot in Both Legs in Ashburn, Police Say
A 35-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in both legs early Sunday morning, Chicago police say. According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 3400 block of West 79th Street at approximately 12:10 a.m. The man was shot in both legs, and was taken to an...
Chicago Forecast: Mostly Cloudy Skies With Seasonal Conditions
The Chicago area is set for a typical winter day to start off the weekend, as mostly cloudy skies accompany temperatures mostly in the low-to-mid 30s. Mostly dry conditions are expected throughout the day across the area, although a system of snow showers to the south of the Chicago area could impact parts of Kankakee County in the overnight hours heading into Sunday.
More Than 2 Dozen Elgin Homes Show Elevated Lead Levels in Water Due to Pipes, City Says
Some homeowners in Elgin received a letter in the mail this week, alerting them to potential elevated lead levels in their water. Resident Rafael Arreguin (whose spouse works at NBC 5 Chicago) was one of those residents. “They made it real clear that it’s not from the city’s supply itself,...
Chicago Alderman Asks City to Shut Down Hookah Lounge After Bouncer Shot and Killed
Chicago Ald. Brian Hopkins is asking the city's top cop to shut down a hookah lounge in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood where a bouncer was shot and killed early on New Year's Day. Hopkins, who represents the city's 2nd Ward including the Ukrainian Village community, said the recent shooting death...
Raising Cane's to Open Flagship Restaurant in Downtown Chicago Next Week
Louisiana-based chicken finger chain Raising Cane's is putting its mark on downtown Chicago. The company is slated to open a 5,000-square-foot flagship restaurant inside the historic Montgomery Building along North Michigan Avenue near Madison Street. Along with offering a clear view of the Cloud Gate sculpture known as "The Bean," décor paying homage to the building's history will be scattered throughout the restaurant.
Colorado Will Stop Bussing Migrants to Chicago and New York City, Governor Says
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has pledged to stop busing migrants to Chicago after Mayor Lori Lightfoot sent a letter, warning that the city has no additional room to accommodate more arrivals. Meanwhile, groups are calling on officials to figure out where the migrants who've already arrived in Chicago will be...
Lightfoot, NYC Mayor Pen Letter Demanding Colorado Gov. to Halt Bussing of Migrants to Chicago, NYC
Over three months since the first bus of asylum-seeking migrants arrived in Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and New York City Mayor Eric Adams penned a letter to Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, demanding the state stop bussing migrants to Chicago and New York. The first bus of migrants arrived from...
City Council Introduces Ordinance to Change Location of Outdoor USPS Boxes in Response to Recent Robberies
As mail carriers continue to be targeted by thieves, the Chicago City Council has introduced an ordinance that would change the location of outdoor mail collection boxes. Under the proposed ordinance, existing cluster mail boxes with eight or more addresses would have to be moved inside buildings by Oct. 15 – if the ordinance passes.
5 Concordia Basketball Players Hospitalized Following Grueling Workout
A suburban Chicago college postponed two men's basketball games after a rigorous workout sent five players to a hospital. Concordia University Chicago in River Forest also temporarily removed coach Steve Kollar, the Chicago Tribune reported. Athletic director Pete Gnan sent a letter to parents Thursday, explaining what happened after a...
Bears Observations: Season Ends With 29-13 Loss to Vikings
CHICAGO – The Bears’ season came to an end Sunday at Soldier Field, not with a bang but with a whimper in a 29-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. With Justin Fields inactive due to a hip strain, the Bears turned to the quarterback duo of Nathan Peterman and Tim Boyle to finish out the first year of the Matt Eberlfus era.
