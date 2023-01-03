Chicago police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who was last seen earlier this week in the city's Rogers Park neighborhood, authorities said. Isaiah Barraza is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has light facial hair, according to authorities. Isaiah was last seen Thursday in the area of Morse Avenue and Ravenswood Avenue. At the time, he was wearing the same coat and hooded jacket as in the picture above.

