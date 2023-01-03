ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 4

WhatRuBettingUrLifeOn?
5d ago

My prayers and condolences to this young man's family and friends. Schools need to have actual classes about gun safety, anger, coping mechanisms, ect. This has been out of control for way too long!

Reply
5
 

WEHT/WTVW

Marion Co. Prosecutor says no charges after toddler killed in hit-and-run last summer

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced that after an extensive investigation into last July’s hit-and-run death of 3-year-old Jyrie Mathews that no criminal charges will be filed against the driver. In what the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office called a “tragic vehicular death,” Jyrie Mathews was struck and killed on July 18, 2022, while […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Murder-suicide investigation underway in Hendricks County

UPDATE: On Sunday police identified the two deceased people as 65-year-old Dianne Cook and 61-year-old Barri Cook, both of Avon. The Cooks, police said, had been legally divorced since 2019 but continued living together in the same residence. A preliminary investigation indicates that there was an altercation in the home that led Barri to shoot […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates Sunday morning shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating several shootings that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. Officers were called to 2915 Medford Avenue on the city's northwest side shortly after 3 a.m. to investigate a person shot there. They found a person in the neighborhood bordered by 30th Street and Kessler Boulevard who appeared to be shot. Police said he was conscious and stable when taken to the hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
22 WSBT

Teen accused of killing, molesting child heads to trial this month

The 15-year-old charged with killing and molesting a 6-year-old girl will go to trial later this month. That was the ruling from a pre-trial Friday for Anthony Hutchens. Hutchens is charged in the death of Grace Ross in March of 2021. He allegedly strangled and molested Grace in the woods...
KOKOMO, IN
wyrz.org

Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Possible Murder/Suicide

AVON- On 01/07/2023 at approximately 9:14 am Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a welfare check in the 10200 block of Co Rd 100S. It was reported to deputies, by a family member, that they were unable to reach a loved one at the residence and that the person had not reported to work in several days. A family member made entry into the residence with the assistance of Hendricks County Deputies and located two people inside the residence deceased.
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
WBNS 10TV Columbus

No charges for driver after 3-year-old dies in hit-and-run crash

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will not charge a driver who hit a 3-year-old child and left the scene. It happened in the parking lot of Clearwater Village Shopping Center off 82nd Street July 18. The prosecutor's office said Jyrie Mathews was bent over near a storm...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

