Woman found shot in Miami County ditch: sheriff’s office
PAOLA, Kan. — Miami County, Kansas, deputies are investigating a shooting that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.
Sheriff's deputies were called to the area of 299th Street and Somerset Road in rural Paola around 7:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a person with a gunshot wound lying in a ditch.
EMS crews took the victim, a woman in her 40s, to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff's office said there's no known threat to the community; however, officials have not taken a suspect into custody at this time.
Anyone with information can anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or call the Miami County Sheriff's Office investigations division at 913-294-3232 extension 188. The agency said they are following up on any and all leads.
