ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, KS

Woman found shot in Miami County ditch: sheriff’s office

By Makenzie Koch
KSNT News
KSNT News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZkXA_0k1UnTTF00

PAOLA, Kan. — Miami County, Kansas, deputies are investigating a shooting that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of 299th Street and Somerset Road in rural Paola around 7:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a person with a gunshot wound lying in a ditch.

Woman, 20, dies due to injuries from Topeka house fire

EMS crews took the victim, a woman in her 40s, to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said there’s no known threat to the community; however, officials have not taken a suspect into custody at this time.

Click here for more Local News | KSNT.com

Anyone with information can anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office investigations division at 913-294-3232 extension 188. The agency said they are following up on any and all leads.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 2

Related
WIBW

Topeka police arrest two men on drug charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested Friday when Topeka Police and the Shawnee County Drug Task force served a search warrant in the in the 1900 block of Southeast Illinois Avenue. The warrant is related to an ongoing investigation. As a result, authorities found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
TOPEKA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Convicted kidnapper killed in his prison cell

LANSING, Kans. — A man convicted of aggravated kidnapping in Neosho County in 2005 is dead after investigators say he was attacked and strangled in his prison cell. Guards found Gary Raburn, 62, unresponsive in his cell at Lansing Correctional Facility, Friday night after his 25-year-old cellmate summoned them. Officials say they attempted life-saving measures, but Raburn died. Prison officials said it appeared Raburn was attacked and strangled.
LANSING, KS
kjluradio.com

Three people injured, one seriously, in Henry County collision near Tightwad

A Benton County woman suffers serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in neighboring Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Amy Gregory, 35, of Warsaw, was driving on Highway 7 near the town of Tightwad late Saturday morning when she turned into the path of another vehicle. After the two vehicles collided, they came to a rest in a ditch.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Belton woman dies from injuries after being shot, found lying in ditch

PAOLA, Kan. (KCTV) - Law enforcement identified a woman who died Tuesday due to a weekend shooting. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies went to the area of 299th Street and Somerset Road in rural Paola Sunday evening after receiving a call about someone lying in a ditch and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
BELTON, MO
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff: Woman found with gunshot wound in rural Kan. ditch

MIAMI COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. Just after 7:30p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the area of 299th Street and Sumerset Road in rural Paola, according to Undersheriff Matthew Kelly. First responders found a woman in her 40s in a ditch...
PAOLA, KS
KSNT News

Catalytic converter thefts surge in Topeka, police offer solution

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s City Council will soon consider a new ordinance to combat catalytic converter thefts. Those behind the proposal hope it will give police the tools they need to stop what’s becoming one of the most common and expensive property crimes in recent history. Topeka police say the city has seen a steady […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Police release surveillance pics of gunman robbing Casey’s in Oak Grove

OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a gunman who was caught on camera robbing an Oak Grove Casey’s on Thursday night. Surveillance pictures released by police show a man in a white hoodie under a dark blue coat pointing a handgun at the convenience store’s cashier. The suspect’s face was hidden by a hunting/camouflage mask, and he was wearing dark-colored pants.
OAK GROVE, MO
WIBW

One arrested after fight ensues at North Topeka bank

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple Topeka Police Department units surrounded Kaw Valley Bank following an altercation that spilled inside. The Topeka Police Department tells us that just before noon on Wednesday, Jan. 4, two men were outside the Kaw Valley Bank at 1944 NW Topeka Blvd. when an altercation was started with a customer headed inside.
TOPEKA, KS
plattecountylandmark.com

Sheriff’s department warns of phone scam

The Platte County Sheriff’s Department is warning about a scam targeting residents of this area. The sheriff’s office said it knows of scammers claiming to represent the sheriff’s department calling people about outstanding traffic warrants. The callers threaten to arrest residents if they don’t pay a fine.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

KSNT News

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy