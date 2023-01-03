Read full article on original website
Janna's Thursday Forecast
This all comes in an attempt to address pedestrian safety and improve walkability as winter is in full swing and it gets darker much earlier. Town by Town: sheriff swearing in, DA swearing in, and railbed purchase. Updated: 6 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by town...
Warming Up Your Car Isn’t Necessary During Frigid MA Winters; Here’s Why
Massachusetts folks know that we can have unpredictable winter weather. You never know what Mother Nature is going to bring us here in New England. For example, we are currently enjoying some mild weather but that can't last all winter long, can it?. One thing is for certain most of...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Thursday morning because of potentialy icy road conditions.Check the latest list here.
Impact Weather: Freezing rain to make for slippery commute for parts of Massachusetts on Thursday
BOSTON — Colder weather is moving into Massachusetts for the end of the week, and freezing rain may lead to a slippery commute Thursday for some parts of the state. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Worcester, Middlesex, Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties. "The threat...
Town by Town: city council swearing in, coat drive, and Christmas tree collection
Holiday travel, gas prices ease up following turn of the new year. With the holiday season in the rearview, travelers are looking forward to the new year, but not without traveling home first. Updated: 6 hours ago. Western Mass News spoke with her Monday to learn more about what it...
Four Massachusetts Cities/Towns Make List of Fastest Selling Homes in the Country
The housing market has been wild for the past two-plus years and Massachusetts has been no exception. Berkshire County, MA is home to some pretty incredible real estate. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills.
UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts
Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
15 Mass. officers suspended, including 3 from western Mass.
Crash closes 3 lanes on I-91 southbound in Connecticut
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday morning, a single-car crash closed the 3 right lanes on I-91 SB between Exit 40 and 38A. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash was reported around 3:45 A.M. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Copyright 2023. Western Mass...
5 Reasons Not to Move to Massachusetts
For those that know me, I've lived in the Baystate all my life. Growing up for the most part was pretty decent. I've never really had any huge complaints about this state other than winter being unpredictable at times. Let's put it this way, us "Northerners" can handle winter more than anyone else can no offense to any of my south friends.
These Are the 10 Most Absolute Boring Cities in Massachusetts
No one likes to have the title of the most boring city in any state. It would be a downer for any city to even show up on a list of the most boring cities in Massachusetts. But what about where you live? Did your city manage to avoid this list, or are you one of the most boring cities in the Bay State?
What will be closed on January 2nd
New Year's Day is on January 1st, but what does that mean for Monday?
4 Great And Affordable Weekend Gateways In Massachusetts
Massachusetts is a beautiful state with a rich history, charming small towns, and beautiful natural surroundings. It's the perfect place for a weekend getaway, and there are plenty of affordable options to choose from. Here are four great and affordable weekend gateways in Massachusetts:
Temperatures could reach almost 60 degrees mid-week in Massachusetts
A patch of unseasonably warm weather is predicted for mid-week in Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service. Maximum temperatures are predicted to hover just below 60 degrees on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening in several parts of the state, including Boston, Worcester and Springfield. Most parts of the state are expected to experience temperatures in the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service.
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
Independent boutique hotel operator Hay Creek Hotels of Exeter is part of an investment team seeking to purchase Longfellows Hotel & Restaurant on Union Avenue in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.. According to a report in Albany Business Journal, Hay Creek has been interested in purchasing the nine-acre, 50-room hotel and conference center for several years and wants to renovate the property and operate it as a boutique hotel with a restaurant and spa. Hay Creek is working on renovations with Balzer & Tuck Architecture, The LA Group Landscape Architecture & Engineering and Bonacio Construction of Saratoga Springs. Bonacio Construction also will have an equity stake in the project, the newspaper reported.
UPDATE! Mass State Police Announce THREE Sobriety Checkpoints For January 6-January 8
Listen up, fellow Berkshire County residents. You may have already heard about a sobriety checkpoint scheduled by the Mass State Police for this coming weekend. Well, here's some news for you. That's only one of at least THREE that have been announced!. That's right. Yesterday, news came out regarding a...
Do You Still Need a Front License Plate in New Hampshire?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few weeks back, I found myself in a situation that’s impacted nearly all of us: after a long day of shopping, I pushed a cart full of purchases into a Target parking lot…and had no idea where I parked.
PURA begins inquiry into Eversource rate changes
The meeting was a joint venture between PURA and the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities and was intended to jumpstart a conversation about energy costs across state lines. The post PURA begins inquiry into Eversource rate changes appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
National Spaghetti Day: Who serves the best pasta in western Massachusetts?
22News narrowed the list to the top 10 best places to get pasta in western Massachusetts.
MA Residents (and beyond) Have a Shot at Winning $25,000 on Feb. 25
It's that time of year when residents all throughout Massachusetts and beyond have a shot at winning $25,000 all going toward a good cause. Every year in southern Berkshire County, the Kiwanis Club of Sheffield hosts their annual scholarship raffle. Now in its 23rd year, the raffle is a way for the club to raise money for scholarships for local youth throughout the southern Berkshires. Many scholarships have been given away over the years thanks in part to the annual scholarship raffle.
