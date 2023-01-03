Read full article on original website
Daily Orange
Beat writers predict double-digit win over 2-12 Louisville
Jim Boeheim said Syracuse's play was "very disappointing" against Boston College. The Orange didn't play better but simply hit shots when it counted near the end. Again, they started from behind, only taking a lead after 10 minutes against one of the Atlantic Coast Conference's worst offensive teams.
Daily Orange
Observations from Syracuse’s narrow win: Turnovers, little from Edwards
Syracuse returned from an 11-day layoff with an impressive showing against Boston College on Saturday, taking a nine-point lead into halftime and picking up a 79-65 win over the Eagles. It gave the Orange their sixth win in seven games as they traveled to Louisville, Kentucky to face a 2-12 Cardinals team that has struggled under first-year head coach Kenny Payne this season.
Daily Orange
Final turnover of game lands Syracuse’s way in back-and-forth game at Louisville
It truly was the perfect ending. Judah Mintz, trying to run out the clock, but slipping and losing the ball. El Ellis racing upcourt, trying to win Louisville the game, but getting the ball poked away. Instead of a climactic finish to a back-and-forth affair, it was Benny Williams laying on his back with the ball and a Syracuse win.
Daily Orange
Former SU safety Ja’Had Carter commits to Ohio State
Former Syracuse safety Ja'Had Carter has committed to Ohio State, just a few weeks after he entered the transfer portal. Carter was a three-year starter for Syracuse and a key part of the Orange's secondary.
Daily Orange
Opponent Preview: What to know about 2-12 Louisville
Led by Benny Williams, Syracuse used a strong second half on Saturday to take care of Boston College and win its second Atlantic Coast Conference game of the season. Though head coach Jim Boeheim said that the Orange won not because they played better, but because they had more shots fall down the stretch. SU had four players finish with double-digit points and saw a strong 50% shooting from beyond the arc.
Daily Orange
Editor’s picks: The top opinion stories of 2022
This year's articles in opinion tackled international, national and local news, with diverse and opposing opinions on all things that affect college students of today. In this list of must-read stories, columnists raise...
Daily Orange
University Union announces partnership with DKA ahead of Salt City Film Festival
University Union will partner with Syracuse University's only cinematic fraternity, Delta Kappa Alpha, at the Salt City Film Festival to showcase the work of student filmmakers during the Spring 2023 semester. University Union's Film...
