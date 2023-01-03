Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Led by Benny Williams, Syracuse used a strong second half on Saturday to take care of Boston College and win its second Atlantic Coast Conference game of the season. Though head coach Jim Boeheim said that the Orange won not because they played better, but because they had more shots fall down the stretch. SU had four players finish with double-digit points and saw a strong 50% shooting from beyond the arc.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO