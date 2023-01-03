Read full article on original website
Laurence C. Jones (1882 - 1975) is known as an African-American educator. He founded the Piney Woods Country Life School in Mississippi in 1909. The Piney Woods School is still in operation today as a boarding school for African American students. It is the largest African-American boarding school as well as the second oldest African-American boarding school in continuous operation.
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. After the January 6 Select Committee released its final report, former President Donald Trump responded with an angry video attacking the committee and defending his actions before and during the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building. Veteran Harvard University law professor Laurence Tribe has responded to Trump's video, saying that his arguments in the video are so weak that he would be better off with an "insanity" defense if a prosecution comes about.
PragerU personality CJ Pearson said he left the University of Alabama with only three semesters remaining in order to help fight the "woke" agenda on campuses across America.
Politicians have been making some odd arguments about what should be taught in schools. Some say that it’s important to teach American exceptionalism. But perhaps we should stop and consider whether it might be harmful to present students with a biased perspective on American history.
Black History Month, also known as African-American history month, begins February 1st and continues through February, in which African-American achievements are celebrated, their roles in the history of America are celebrated, and they are recognized. Black History Month, known as African American History Month, was born from the Negro History Week, a brainchild of noted historian Carter G. Woodson and other notable African Americans.
Gen Z is "less innovative" and "less inclined to take risks," writer and professor Jonathan Haidt argued.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On January 11, 2021, five days after Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol, CNN published an article titled “Experts Warn That Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ Will Outlast His Presidency.” It quoted Timothy Snyder, a historian who wrote the 2017 bestseller On Tyranny. “The idea that Mr. Biden didn’t win the election is a big lie,” Snyder said. “It’s a big lie because you have to disbelieve all kinds of evidence to believe in it. It’s a big lie because you have to believe in a huge conspiracy in order to believe it. And it’s a big lie because, if you believe it, it demands you take radical action.”
The decision to move away from the Hastings moniker came after a restorative justice project that was started because Serranus Hastings was directly involved in the massacre of Native Americans. Hastings financed financed Indian hunting expeditions — that is, killing humans for sport — which contributed to his fortunes. Back in 2017, John Briscoe, a Distinguished Fellow of the Law of the Sea Institute at UC Berkeley School of Law and an adjunct professor at UC Hastings College of the Law, wrote about the problematic actions of Serranus Hastings (and Leland Stanford) who both have law schools named after them.
U.S. News and World Report announced it would substantially modify its methodology for ranking law schools after a number of the nation's most renowned law schools said they would no longer participate. In a Monday letter to law school deans, U.S. News Chief Data Strategist Robert Morse and Senior Vice...
The Broadway musical Avenue Q includes a song titled “What Do You Do with a B.A. in English?” The song answers its own question with a comedic lament: “Four years of college / And plenty of knowledge / Have earned me this useless degree! / I can't pay the bills yet / 'Cause I have no skills yet.” While many college students may not know the song, they’re certainly singing along with its sentiment.
Dominican-born Clara Maguerite Christian became the first black student admitted to the University of Edinburgh in 1915. In 1894, Clara, a fervent supporter of human rights, was born and raised in Dominica, a former French and British colony.
