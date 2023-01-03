Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Centre Daily
Damar Hamlin Has Breathing Tube Removed, Talking to Teammates per Report
Damar Hamlin had his breathing tube removed, and has begun talking to people on his own, which includes talking different Bills teammates over facetime, The Athletic‘s Shams Charania reports, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirms. He is expected to address the entire team as a group this morning.
Centre Daily
Bills Defense Honors Damar Hamlin, Seals Win vs. Patriots
The Buffalo Bills used their big-play offense and Nyheim Hines-led special teams to build a comfortable lead once the fourth quarter got underway in Sunday's meeting with the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. But after the Pats came within five points after an early fourth-quarter touchdown, the Bills, while...
New Photos Emerge of Peyton Hillis Rescue Amid Hospitalization From Drowning Incident
There are new photos of former NFL star Peyton Hillis during his rescue attempt. He is still in the hospital after the incident. However, there has been some improvement. While staying in Pensacola, Florida, he had to save his kids from drowning. On Friday, the Arkansas Razorbacks tweeted an update...
Centre Daily
Bills & Patriots Tied at Halftime After Emotional Start
Amid what's been a Super Bowl-or-bust campaign this season, the Buffalo Bills have also had to swim through a sea of adversity. And on Monday, this took on a new meaning when safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest against the Cincinnati Bengals. But after his remarkable recovery in the days...
Centre Daily
Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Ravens 27-16, Secure Home Playoff Game
CINCINNATI — The Bengals need a win to secure a home playoff game and they got it on Sunday by beating the Ravens 27-16 at Paycor Stadium. It wasn't pretty, but the defense forced three turnovers and scored a touchdown to help Cincinnati secure their eighth-straight win. The Bengals...
Centre Daily
Jaguars vs. Titans: Jacksonville With No Injured Inactives
The Jacksonville Jaguars are completely healthy entering Saturday night's prime-time showdown with the Tennessee Titans. On the listed inactive for the Week 18 season finale, the Jaguars have zero injured players listed, instead making five players healthy scratches. WR Kendric Pryor. CB Montaric Brown. CB Gregory Junior. OLB De'Shaan Dixon.
Centre Daily
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Center Robert Hainsey Injured in Meaningless Week 18 Game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles decided to roll the dice in Week 18 with nothing to gain in regard to playoff positioning. The Bucs also have nothing to lose this weekend, making a win or loss against the Atlanta Falcons all but meaningless. Unless, of course, a key...
Centre Daily
Chiefs Run Raiders Into a Dead End, 31-13
About the only good thing you can say about Coach Josh McDaniels’ first season with the Las Vegas Raiders is that it’s over. The Kansas City Chiefs continued their domination of the Raiders by scoring a touchdown on the first series of the game, building a 21-point halftime lead and coasting to a 31-13 victory in the final game of the regular season on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Centre Daily
Tyler Allgeier, Drake London Break Falcons Rookie Records
Despite missing the postseason for the fifth consecutive season, the Atlanta Falcons' future is bright - if Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is any indication. A pair of star rookies in running back Tyler Allgeier and receiver Drake London each accomplished significant feats Sunday, breaking multiple franchise records.
Giants Week 18 report card: Defensive reserves hold their own
Grading the Giants’ 22-16 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. Offense How about Davis Webb? It was rough early in his first NFL start but he settled in (23 of 40, 168 yards, 1 TD) and his 14-yard TD run, bowling over Reed Blankenship in the fourth quarter, left his teammates surprised and impressed. He was operating with a bunch of backups and no one can say Webb did not compete. RB Gary Brightwell (11-60) had a 25-yard run. Leave it to C Nick Gates to get in the face of LB T.J. Edwards after Edwards hit Webb out of bounds....
Centre Daily
Rams Defense Did Enough to Win vs. Seahawks?: Three Takeaways From Season Finale
The Los Angeles Rams season ended in similar disappointment on the road against their NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks. A game that came down to overtime after both teams failed to put together game-ending drives. Yet, a Baker Mayfield interception during the first possession of the extra period helped seal the deal for the Seahawks.
Centre Daily
Twitter Reacts to Lions Being Eliminated from Playoffs
The Detroit Lions 2022 season will officially end following the conclusion of their Week 18 contest against the Green Bay Packers. Heading into the regular season finale, the Lions needed some help from the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks. "You get to go to Lambeau, historic Lambeau, where...
Vikings' 2023 Opponents Set: Tough Slate Includes Eagles, 49ers, Chiefs, Bengals
The Vikings won the division, so they'll play a first-place schedule next season.
Centre Daily
Zaire Franklin Sets Indianapolis Colts Single Season Tackle Record
Former Syracuse linebacker and current Indianapolis Colts captain Zaire Franklin set the single season Colts tackle record after recording seven in the Colts season finale on Sunday. Franklin's tackle total for the 2022 campaign was pushed to 166, which surpassed the previous franchise record of 163 set by Shaquille Leonard in 2018.
Centre Daily
Eagles Finally Get Their T-Shirts and Hats
PHILADELPHIA - It wasn’t pretty but anytime the t-shirts and hats are broken out after an NFL game, it’s meaningful. The Eagles secured the NFC East, the No. 1 seed in the conference, a franchise record with their 14th win and some swag on Sunday, albeit in uninspiring fashion against the junior varsity of the New York Giants.
Centre Daily
Texans, Eagles’ Gannon Have ‘Mutual Interest’ If HC Job Opens Up, per Report
Texans head coach Lovie Smith’s job security is in doubt ahead of Sunday’s game against the Colts, and Houston already may be eyeing his replacement. Texans reporter Aaron Wilson reports Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is a name to watch if the Texans choose to make a change.
Centre Daily
Falcons WATCH: Rookie QB Desmond Ridder Throws First TD Pass vs. Bucs
Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder is checking off a major career milestone in Sunday afternoon's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Ridder has thrown his first NFL touchdown pass, a two-yard completion on 3rd and Goal, to tight end MyCole Pruitt, capping off a nine-play, 91-yard...
Centre Daily
Bernie Kosar Removed from Pregame Radio Show Over Gambling
Former quarterback Bernie Kosar violated the league's gambling rules as a employee of the Cleveland Browns, forcing the team to fire him ahead of the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team released a statement explaining the situation. Kosar, in his capacity of the host of the Bernie Kosar...
Centre Daily
49ers Beat the Cardinals 38-13 to Clinch the No. 2 NFC Playoff Seed
Practice session is over for the San Francisco 49ers. At least, that is what their game against the Arizona Cardinals looked like. The intensity just was never there. What looked like a potential battle on the Cardinals' opening offensive series ended up being just a prayer. The 49ers decimate the...
