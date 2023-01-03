ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Greenwood Co. deputies searching for missing 27-year-old autistic man

NINETY SIX, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing autistic man who was last seen on Saturday. Deputies said 27-year-old Alexander Hendrix was last seen wearing dark pants, a black jacket, a brown hat and glasses leaving his house on Highway 34 near Island Ford Road at 4 p.m.
Mother and child carjacked at gunpoint

A mother says she never believed it could happen to her. She was left shocked at a Union County gas station with her child, after they were carjacked at gunpoint. A mother says she never believed it could happen to her. She was left shocked at a Union County gas station with her child, after they were carjacked at gunpoint.
Fight in Greenville County roadway leads to shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person outside a business on Thursday night. Deputies said someone reported the shooting just after 11:18 p.m. in the parking lot shared by Citgo and McDonald’s in the 1700-block of White...
Gun drawn on woman with child in Union carjacking, deputies say

UNION, S.C. — Authorities are investigating after a carjacking at an Upstate gas station, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say officers were dispatched a little after 9:20 p.m. to the Lil' Cricket gas station on South Duncan Bypass on Friday. According to deputies, the victim said...
SCHP investigating deadly hit-and-run in Spartanburg Co.

A pedestrian died early Friday morning following a hit-and-run crash in Boiling Springs. SCHP investigating deadly hit-and-run in Spartanburg …. A pedestrian died early Friday morning following a hit-and-run crash in Boiling Springs. Mother and child carjacked at gunpoint. A mother says she never believed it could happen to her....
Coroner responds to crash in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office responded to a crash Saturday morning. It happened on Highway 29 near Anderson County PAWS around 10:55 a.m., according to the coroner's office. The coroner said the driver of a Ford F-150 was traveling north on U.S. 29 when he...
Coroner identifies victim from hit-and-run in Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight hit-and-run near Boiling Springs. According to Highway Patrol, the victim was on SC-9 around 1:16 a.m. on Friday when they were hit by an unknown vehicle. Sadly, they passed away at the scene.
Blacksburg Police Officer Loses Dogs In a Fire

Greenville will no longer collect recycling starting March 30th. If you want to keep recycling, you can take items directly to certain locations. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Blood donations in need across Upstate. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Car crashes...
