Another Upstate woman dead in 2nd weekend shooting
Another Upstate woman is dead in a seemingly un-related shooting over the weekend. Pickens County Deputies responded to a disturbance call at a home on Crest Way in Easley, Saturday.
South Carolina deputies find woman dead with gunshot wound after 911 disturbance call
The Pickens Co. Sheriff's Office said that they are investigating after finding a woman dead on Saturday.
Elderly Upstate woman killed in weekend shooting
An elderly woman is dead and an investigation is ongoing after a weekend shooting in the Upstate. he Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4 PM Saturday afternoon to a reported shooting in Taylors.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. Officials: Man arrested after woman dies in fatal shooting
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Officials say a man is now facing charges after a woman was shot to death Saturday. Officials say they received a call around 4:00 p.m. in regards to a shooting at Wade Hampton Blvd. and Edwards Mill Rd. Deputies say when they...
FOX Carolina
Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirms fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian collision
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says a pedestrian is now dead after being hit by a vehicle. The Coroner’s Office says they were called to the scene around 6:00 p.m. on the 6000 block of White Horse Rd. Sunday. Officials say the vehicle...
WYFF4.com
Man arrested for killing 76-year-old woman in Greenville shooting, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Investigators have made an arrest in connection to the shooting that killed a 76-year-old woman, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. According to deputies, they responded to Wade Hampton Boulevard and Edwards Mill Road at about 4 p.m. Investigators say that Jonathan Brock Luben, 26,...
FOX Carolina
Greenwood Co. deputies searching for missing 27-year-old autistic man
NINETY SIX, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing autistic man who was last seen on Saturday. Deputies said 27-year-old Alexander Hendrix was last seen wearing dark pants, a black jacket, a brown hat and glasses leaving his house on Highway 34 near Island Ford Road at 4 p.m.
wspa.com
Mother and child carjacked at gunpoint
A mother says she never believed it could happen to her. She was left shocked at a Union County gas station with her child, after they were carjacked at gunpoint. A mother says she never believed it could happen to her. She was left shocked at a Union County gas station with her child, after they were carjacked at gunpoint.
WYFF4.com
Woman found dead after response to 911 disturbance call, deputies say
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — An investigation is underway in Pickens County after a woman was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound in Easley, deputies said. According to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, they responded to a 911 call regarding a disturbance at a home on Crest Way in Easley.
FOX Carolina
Fight in Greenville County roadway leads to shooting
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person outside a business on Thursday night. Deputies said someone reported the shooting just after 11:18 p.m. in the parking lot shared by Citgo and McDonald’s in the 1700-block of White...
Mother, child robbed at gunpoint in Union Co.
Deputies said an investigation is underway after a mother and child were robbed at gunpoint at a local gas station in Union County.
Man dies in head-on crash in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office is responding to a crash that happened on Saturday.
Man arrested following shooting at gas station in Greenville Co.
Deputies are investigating a shooting Thursday night outside Mcdonald's in Greenville County.
WYFF4.com
Gun drawn on woman with child in Union carjacking, deputies say
UNION, S.C. — Authorities are investigating after a carjacking at an Upstate gas station, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say officers were dispatched a little after 9:20 p.m. to the Lil' Cricket gas station on South Duncan Bypass on Friday. According to deputies, the victim said...
wspa.com
SCHP investigating deadly hit-and-run in Spartanburg Co.
A pedestrian died early Friday morning following a hit-and-run crash in Boiling Springs. SCHP investigating deadly hit-and-run in Spartanburg …. A pedestrian died early Friday morning following a hit-and-run crash in Boiling Springs. Mother and child carjacked at gunpoint. A mother says she never believed it could happen to her....
Arrest made in Thursday night Upstate shooting
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Friday announced the arrest of 38-year-old Thomas Robert Slater II in connection to the Thursday night shooting at the Citgo gas station on White Horse Road in Greenville.
WYFF4.com
Coroner responds to crash in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office responded to a crash Saturday morning. It happened on Highway 29 near Anderson County PAWS around 10:55 a.m., according to the coroner's office. The coroner said the driver of a Ford F-150 was traveling north on U.S. 29 when he...
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies pedestrian from deadly hit-and-run in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol have released a description of the car wanted in a deadly hit-and-run in Spartanburg County. It happened at 1:16 a.m. on Friday on Highway 9 near Rocky Branch Road. Troopers said a pedestrian was hit and killed, and...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from hit-and-run in Boiling Springs
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight hit-and-run near Boiling Springs. According to Highway Patrol, the victim was on SC-9 around 1:16 a.m. on Friday when they were hit by an unknown vehicle. Sadly, they passed away at the scene.
FOX Carolina
Blacksburg Police Officer Loses Dogs In a Fire
