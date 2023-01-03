Read full article on original website
doniphanherald.com
Ex-boyfriend waited an hour near Omaha woman's home before killing her, officials allege
Aldrick Scott fatally shot ex-girlfriend Cari Allen in the chest after she went on a date with another man, authorities allege in newly filed court documents. Scott waited an hour at Allen's northwest Omaha home until Allen returned from her date, according to a Douglas County sheriff's deputy who was quoted in an affidavit. After shooting her, the deputy said, Scott took shovels from her garage to bury her body at an abandoned farm property near Topeka, Kansas.
Omaha man sentenced to over 37 years on drug, firearms offenses
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Prince L. Spellman, 39, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, and phencyclidine (PCP), possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm. On September 30, 2022, Spellman was convicted by a federal jury. United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Spellman to imprisonment for a term of 450 months. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, Spellman will begin a 5-year term of supervised release.
KETV.com
'Could be 100% prevented': Working to end youth violence, homicides
OMAHA, Neb. — A new report from the Journal of the American Medical Association shows an annual increase in youth homicide rates. In the Metro, there has also been an uptick in young people committing acts of gun violence, according to Omaha police. For example, in 2022, a 15-year-old...
klkntv.com
Nation reports rise in officers shot; Nebraska authorities remain unscathed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 300 officers were shot in the line of duty last year, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police. In those shootings, 62 officers were killed. But Nebraska law enforcement agencies did not report a single officer-involved shooting last year. Lincoln did experience a...
WOWT
New details in Cari Allen investigation as Aldrick Scott kidnapping charges dropped
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The state moved Wednesday to dismiss kidnapping charges against the Kansas man arrested for the disappearance of Cari Allen. Dropping the charge sounds like a big deal, but really isn’t. Wednesday’s court appearance lasted less than a minute, and Scott wasn’t required to be there.
KETV.com
Court documents reveal new details in the murder of Cari Allen
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Court documents revealed new details in the murder of 43-year-old Cari Allen. The new details include evidence against Aldrick Scott, her ex-boyfriend charged with her murder. Scott claimed he had a relationship with Allen for one year. Investigators said there's a video showing him running...
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in Kansas
OMAHA, Neb. - The body of 43-year-old Cari Allen, a missing Omaha mother, was discovered in Kansas this week. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has ruled her death a homicide but has yet to release the cause of death.
wnax.com
Combination of Infections Making People Sick
A nasty mix of viral infections combined with a lack of antibiotics are pushing hospitalizations up. Dr Anne O’Keefe with the Creighton University Medical Center in Omaha says the tridemic of Covid-19, Flu and RSV can also cause secondary infections…. O’Keefe says there are some protective vaccinations available...
klkntv.com
2 students cut with knife in fight at Omaha’s Burke High School, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — After an altercation at Burke High School in Omaha, police are investigating what led up to the event. Officials say an on-duty school resource officer responded to a disturbance between students inside the school Wednesday morning. According to police, one student cut two other students...
WOWT
Aldrick Scott denied bond; Cari Allen’s cause of death determined
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Aldrick Scott, charged with the murder of Cari Allen of Omaha, has been denied bond. Scott, 47, had his arraignment in Douglas County Court Tuesday. Scott’s original kidnapping charges saw him with a bond of $10 million. Charges were later upgraded to include first-degree murder.
North Platte Telegraph
Inmate dies at Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln
George Smith, a 69-year-old inmate, died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. A cause of death has not been determined. Smith was serving a 30- to 40-year sentence on charges of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony out of Box Butte County. His sentence began in June 2021.
KETV.com
Standoff with armed party in Omaha ends with 'peaceful resolution'
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is in custody after a "peaceful resolution" to a standoff with authorities, according to Omaha police. A 41-year-old man was taken into custody and is being checked by medical personnel, authorities said. Around 9 a.m., authorities went to a residence near to serve a...
WOWT
July 4 fireworks attack update: Pair await sentencing in Sarpy County after pleading ‘no contest’
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A Sarpy County man pled “no contest” Tuesday after a plea agreement was reached for one of multiple people charged in a Fourth of July fireworks attack that left two people with severe injuries. Jeremy Brown, 41, was declared guilty by Sarpy County District...
WOWT
Papillion Police conduct 117 “Drive Sober” traffic stops over holidays
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The holidays weren’t so happy for several drivers in Papillion who chose not to drive sober and got pulled over. Officers just wrapped up a two-week special enforcement focused on impaired drivers. Between Dec. 16 and Jan. 1, Papillion Police made over 100 traffic stops during that time and arrested 13 for DUI.
klkntv.com
The Fort donates Western wear to People’s City Mission
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Fort in south Lincoln, which is temporarily closed due to a fire in July, has donated boxes of shirts and jeans, cowboy boots and even women’s jewelry to the People’s City Mission. The donation happened on Dec. 12, so people could get...
KETV.com
Methodist Women's hospital celebrates the first Omaha baby born in 2023
OMAHA, Neb. — Methodist Women's Hospital celebrates the first Omaha baby born in the new year. Caroline Frances Swanson is just days old and already in the spotlight. Her mother, Melissa, and father, Ben, said, "She's the best. She's perfect, just adorable." The 7-pound, 10-ounce baby girl was born...
Former Legacy Crossing residents reported theft Saturday
Crews at the complex boarded up lower-level windows on Wednesday, 3 News Now observed. Trying to keep people from breaking into and setting up inside the empty buildings wouldn't be a surprise.
KETV.com
CPR instructors encourage everyone to get CPR-certified
OMAHA, Neb. — Following Buffalo Bills' safetyDamar Hamlin's cardiac arrest during the Bills' Monday night game, health officials are urging everyone to get CPR-certified. "The longer we wait to provide that care to somebody the less chance they have of a good outcome," Bart Reynoso, a CPR instructor with the National Safety Council, said.
KETV.com
Two students cut during 'altercation' at Omaha Burke High School
OMAHA, Neb. — Two students were cut during an "altercation" at a high school Wednesday, according to Omaha Public Schools. During a passing period Wednesday at Omaha Burke High School, a student "displayed a knife" and two other students were cut, the district said. Around 11:20 a.m., the on-duty...
WOWT
Plattsmouth man left with severe burns after home lost in fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is recovering in the burn unit after his home lit up in flames. “If I didn’t get out I wouldn’t have made it,” Kirk Fleming said. Kirk Fleming had lived in his house for the past 12 years. “He likes to...
