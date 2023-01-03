Aldrick Scott fatally shot ex-girlfriend Cari Allen in the chest after she went on a date with another man, authorities allege in newly filed court documents. Scott waited an hour at Allen's northwest Omaha home until Allen returned from her date, according to a Douglas County sheriff's deputy who was quoted in an affidavit. After shooting her, the deputy said, Scott took shovels from her garage to bury her body at an abandoned farm property near Topeka, Kansas.

OMAHA, NE ・ 12 HOURS AGO