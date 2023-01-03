Read full article on original website
Former Oklahoma State Safety Kanion Williams Commits to Tulsa
There has been quite a bit of movement on the turnpike between Stillwater and Tulsa this transfer season. Former Oklahoma State safety Kanion Williams announced Sunday he intends to transfer to Tulsa, becoming the second former Cowboy to do so along with wide receiver Braylin Presley. But the Cowboys have also taken a few from the Golden Hurricane: linebacker Justin Wright and defensive lineman Anthony Goodlow.
Daily Bullets (Jan. 8): Cowboys Push Longhorns, Hoyt Earns First Big 12 Win
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • Marshall killed it in his Five Thoughts (as always), but the Cowboys came up short against the Longhorns. [PFB]. • Fortunately, the Cowgirls got some payback, earning Jacie Hoyt her first Big 12...
OSU Wrestling: Cowboys Storm Back to Beat Oregon State
OSU went on the road this Sunday to wrestle Oregon State and former Cowboy Chris Pendleton. The Beavers were ready to go and gave Oklahoma State fits early, but the Cowboys stormed back for the team win. The dual opened at 149 with a MAJ DEC for Victor Voinovich, which...
Videos: Boynton, Players Recap Oklahoma State’s Loss to Texas
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State basketball team lost to Texas 56-46 on Saturday in Gallagher-Iba Arena. After the game, Mike Boynton, Bryce Thompson and John-Michael Wright met with reporters to discuss the game.
Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 56-46 Loss to Texas
STILLWATER — The Cowboys had a Top 10 team reeling in front of them, but they couldn’t finish the job. Oklahoma State fell to No. 6 Texas 56-46 on Saturday in Gallagher-Iba Arena. It was an ugly first half in particular, but the Cowboys’ defense was able to keep them in it. But the offense struggled mightily to take advantage of that solid defensive play. Here are five thoughts on the game.
Instant Recap: Cowboys Hold Tough but Can’t Finish against No. 6 Longhorns
Facing the Big 12’s highest-scoring team without arguably its best defenders means you need to get some big contributions from some of their other guys, which the Cowboys did. And it was almost enough. Oklahoma State fell to No. 6 Texas 56-46 in Stillwater on Saturday despite probably their...
Hoops Preview: TV Info, Team Stats, Projected Lineups and Series History for OSU and Texas
Record 9-5 12-2 Points Per Game 71.0 84.1. Series History (Texas leads 55-47)
Moussa Cisse ‘Day-to-Day’ after Ankle Injury Suffered against West Virginia
Oklahoma State is about to host the Big 12’s top-scoring team, and the Cowboys might have to so without the Big 12’s top defender, at least not a full strength. No. 6 Texas comes to Stillwater this Saturday morning, leading the conference and ranking 10th nationally scoring at 84.1 points per game. The Longhorns have scored 100-plus in two of their last four games and dropped 97 in a third. That’s what makes the big question of Cowboy center Moussa Cisse’s health even bigger.
Utah Tech Defensive Line Transfer Justin Kirkland Commits to Oklahoma State
The Cowboys’ staff has pulled a player out of the portal on back-to-back days. After Oklahoma State picked up a commitment from UMass transfer tight end Josiah Johnson on Thursday night, Utah Tech defensive lineman Justin Kirkland announced his commitment to the Pokes on Friday afternoon. Listed at 6-foot-4,...
