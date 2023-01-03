Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
purduesports.com
#1 Purdue Travels to #24 Ohio State to Begin Two-Game Road Trip
[1] Purdue (13-1, 2-1) vs. [24] Ohio State (10-3, 2-0) Columbus, Ohio | Value City Arena (18,809) • Purdue looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it travels to Columbus, Ohio, for its toughest road test of the year to face the No. 24-ranked Buckeyes. The Boilermakers will stay on the road, then head to Philadelphia and the historic Palestra to face Penn State on Sunday. Purdue's next two opponents rank No. 12 and 44 respectively in KenPom.
purduesports.com
Edey Selected to Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 List
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue's junior center Zach Edey has been named one of 25 players selected to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 list, announced today by the Los Angeles Athletic Club. The Wooden Award All American Team will be announced the week of the "Elite Eight" round...
purduesports.com
Purdue's Season Ends in Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
ORLANDO, Fla. - Playing without key pieces on both sides of the ball, the Purdue football team closed out its 2022 season with a 63-7 to No. 17 LSU in the 2023 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. The Boilermakers (8-6) finished with eight wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time since...
purduesports.com
Ramos Claims Title at Southern Scuffle
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Purdue Wrestling's Matt Ramos claimed the title in the 125-pound division at the 2023 Southern Scuffle in front of a raucous crowd in McKenzie Arena. Teammate Kendall Coleman took second at 157 after losing in the tiebreaker rounds of his finals match. The Boilermakers (4-3, 0-0...
Comments / 0