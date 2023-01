NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The Irish hockey team kicks off its 2023 road slate with a pair of tilts at Wisconsin Jan. 6-7. Friday night’s puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET on Bally Sports Wisconsin/BTN+ before a 6:30 p.m. ET start on the Big Ten Network Saturday night.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO