Charlotte, NC

NBC Sports

Klay's 54-point explosion causes LeBron, Twitter to go wild

For the last month, Klay Thompson has been sending a clear message to his critics: He's not done. Not even close. The five-time NBA All-Star reiterated that by dropping a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' thrilling 143-141 double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center.
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Mitchell's 71 points fuel Cavs comeback

For the seventh time in NBA history, a player scored 70-plus points in a game. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bulls, it came at their expense. Yes, as part of a 145-134 overtime victory, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell exploded for 71 points and 11 assists on 22-for-34 shooting (7-for-15 from 3-point range, 20-for-25 from the line).
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

James and the Lakers face the Hawks

Atlanta Hawks (18-20, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (17-21, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers host the Atlanta Hawks. James ranks seventh in the league averaging 29.0 points per game. The Lakers have gone 9-8 in home games....
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

LeBron James Falls Ill Before Lakers vs. Heat

Ahead of the Jan. 4 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat game set to premiere at 10p EST on ESPN, Mike Trudell announced that Lakers forward LeBron James would not participate due to sudden illness. In a Tweet, Trudell wrote: "Update for tonight from the Lakers: LeBron James (non-COVID illness) and Lonnie Walker IV (left knee soreness) have been downgraded to OUT for tonight's game vs. Miami."
LOS ANGELES, CA

