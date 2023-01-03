AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 19 points and set a pair of Iowa State records in leading the No. 11 Cyclones to a 70-50 victory over West Virginia. Joens made two 3-pointers for 288 in her career and grabbed 11 rebounds for her 55th career double-double. Both of her 3-pointers came in the third quarter when Iowa State outscored the Mountaineers 20-4, including the final 16 points of the period after the teams had been tied at halftime. Stephanie Soares had 13 points and a career-high 20 rebounds for the Cyclones. Lexi Donarski added 15 points, passing 1,000 in her career. Ja’Naiya Quinerly scored 16 points and Kyah Watson 12 for West Virginia,

AMES, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO