Joens sets 2 school career records, No. 11 Cyclone women win
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 19 points and set a pair of Iowa State records in leading the No. 11 Cyclones to a 70-50 victory over West Virginia. Joens made two 3-pointers for 288 in her career and grabbed 11 rebounds for her 55th career double-double. Both of her 3-pointers came in the third quarter when Iowa State outscored the Mountaineers 20-4, including the final 16 points of the period after the teams had been tied at halftime. Stephanie Soares had 13 points and a career-high 20 rebounds for the Cyclones. Lexi Donarski added 15 points, passing 1,000 in her career. Ja’Naiya Quinerly scored 16 points and Kyah Watson 12 for West Virginia,
Cook's 24 lead Tulane past Tulsa 93-77
NEW ORLEANS — Led by Jalen Cook's 24 points, the Tulane Green Wave defeated the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 93-77 on Wednesday night. The Green Wave improved to 9-5 with the victory and the Golden Hurricane fell to 4-10.
