The Eagles won the NFC East and secured the No. 1 seed in perhaps the least-satisfying way possible, winning a slog by playing cautiously against a team of backups. It wasn't the best situation for the Nick Sirianni's team, and I think he handled things about as well as he could've. But it was an ugly end to a regular season that included some extremely high highs.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO