Gephardt Daily
Ogden City police report woman found dead from gunshot wound
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City police have reported finding a woman dead from a gunshot wound. The incident was reported just before 6 a.m., an OCPD statement says. Officers were dispatched to the area of the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue. “Upon arrival, officers...
Gephardt Daily
2 killed, 1 injured when speeding car slams into Ogden building
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were killed and another injured in Ogden early Sunday, when the speeding car they were traveling in slammed into a building near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Riverdale Road. Police investigators say the devastating crash happened about 5:30...
Gephardt Daily
2 transported to hospitals after crash in Eagle Mountain
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were transported to area hospitals Saturday following a two-vehicle crash in Eagle Mountain. A Jeep Wrangler was traveling east on Cory B. Wride Highway (state Route 73) near Mustang Way about 5:10 p.m. when it crashed into a Buick Century attempting to cross the highway, according to a news release from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police arrest 13 juveniles for assault of Gateway employee on Black Friday
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Thirteen juveniles have been arrested after police say they assaulted an employee at a downtown shopping center on Black Friday. Salt Lake City police say the 38-year-old man had asked several people on skateboards to leave the area in...
Gephardt Daily
Dump truck rolls into UTA bus in North Salt Lake
NORTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – A Utah Transit Authority bus driver escaped with only minor injuries Friday after her ride was hit by a dump truck. The dump truck apparently failed to negotiate a turn at the intersection of Eaglewood and Orchard drives...
Gephardt Daily
1 dead in TRAX train incident in downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man in his 60s was killed after being hit and dragged by a TRAX train in downtown Salt Lake City, police said. The man had just exited the TRAX train with his bicycle at the City Center station at 100 S. Main about 6:20 p.m. when he lost his balance and fell back into the train, Utah Transit Authority Police Lt. John Morrow said.
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville man, 19, charged with arson at his apartment building
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Taylorsville man has been arrested for first-degree arson in connection with an apartment complex fire on Friday. The suspect is Rodney Lee Davis, 19, whose apartment burned, and whose mother also lived in the Bridgeside Landing complex. Davis could not...
Gephardt Daily
‘Suspicious’ explosion, fire destroy mobile home in Riverdale
RIVERDALE, Utah, Jan. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Riverdale Fire Department crews and multiple other agencies responded to a report of predawn explosion on Sunday. The site was a single-wide trailer at Lesley’s Mobile Home Park, at 671 W. 4400 South, just north of Riverdale Road and west of the Weber River. First responders arrived at the scene at about 3:55 a.m., Chief Jared Sholly, Riverdale Fire Department, told Gephardt Daily.
Gephardt Daily
Woman who fled Utah after being charged with fatal shooting of professional bull rider arrested in Texas
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A female suspect wanted in a fatal domestic violence shooting in Utah has been arrested in the Houston, Texas area. “Recently, members of the Southern District of Texas U.S. Marshals Service, acting on information provided by SLCPD, located and safely arrested 22-year-old Lashawn Denise Bagley,” a Salt Lake City Police statement says.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD points to man’s shooting by girlfriend as lesson in gun safety
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — While referring the case for possible charges, police are treating a woman’s apparent accidental shooting of her boyfriend as a cautionary tale. The Salt Lake City Police Department is taking the occasion to remind everyone about, and offer...
Gephardt Daily
Quite the spectacle, but no injuries as semi jacknifes, four cars involved in Summit County crash
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Quite the sight as a semi-truck jackknifed to spill its load on the freeway during the morning rush hour, but no injuries resulted. Four Park City Fire District emergency vehicles responded to the mishap on Interstate 80 at Mile Marker...
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville PD seek suspect in high school burglary
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police seek help identifying the suspect in a vandalism and theft break-in at Taylorsville High School. “Officers are looking for an individual who broke into Taylorsville High School over the winter break,” reads the department’s Thursday post on social media.
Gephardt Daily
SSLPD undergoing de-escalation training to reduce use of force
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake City’s police chief has announced de-escalation training for his force. “Recent high-profile use-of-force cases have encouraged law enforcement nationwide, including the South Salt Lake Police Department, to review their practices and policies around around police response to reduce incidents of force and mitigate violent confrontations,” Chief Jack Carruth says.
Gephardt Daily
Sam Smith to launch ‘Gloria’ tour in July, play Salt Lake City in August
Jan. 7 (UPI) — Sam Smith is going on tour in 2023, and will make an August stop at Vivant Arena. The 30-year-old singer has announced the Gloria tour, a new North American tour. The Gloria tour kicks off July 25 in Miami, Fla., and ends Sept. 14 in...
