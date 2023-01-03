ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community reacts after former Central Catholic, Pitt player Damar Hamlin collapses during Bills game

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
 5 days ago
PITTSBURGH — The community is reacting after former Central Catholic and Pitt football player Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday Night Football.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Buffalo Bills game postponed after safety Damar Hamlin collapses, receives CPR on field

Hamlin, a McKees Rocks native who now plays for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed after being tackled during the Bills vs. Bengals game. Hamlin stood up before falling to the ground. CPR was then administered on the field.

According to the most recent update from the NFL, 24-year-old Hamlin is in critical condition.

Many took to social media to send prayers to Hamlin, his family and the Bills during this time.

Pitt football, head coach Pat Narduzzi and Pitt’s defensive coordinator Charlie Partridge shared the following messages:

Current and former Pitt players also shared well wishes, including Tyler Boyd, a current Bengal who tweeted just after Hamlin collapsed:

Other NFL teams and players tweeted their support as well. Kenny Pickett shared an encouraging message to Hamlin on his Instagram story.

Football fans took to Hamlin’s GoFundMe, in support of a toy drive for his mother’s McKees Rocks daycare. Over $1 million has been raised so far. Click here if you’re interested in donating.

