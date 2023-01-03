ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech CEO Eduardo Moreno arrested for allegedly peeping inside woman's restroom stall

By CBS San Francisco
MOUNTAIN VIEW -- A Palo Alto-based tech CEO was arrested Monday after a woman accused him of peeping inside her restroom stall at a Mountain View restaurant, police said.

The incident was reported to police dispatchers at around 11:40 a.m. at a Panera restaurant on El Monte Avenue. Mountain View police said the woman heard someone in the stall next to her and then saw a man stick his head underneath the stall to look at her. The woman screamed and the man ran out of the restroom, and police said the victim chased the man and confronted him near El Camino Real.

The woman tried to take a photo of the man with her phone, but he grabbed her phone and pushed her to the ground, police said. The man was later seen taking off his shirt and jumping a fence before returning to Panera where he was tackled by a number of bystanders, police said, before officers arrived.

Eduardo Moreno Mountain View Police Department

Police identified the suspect as 35-year-old Eduardo Moreno, CEO of SeaDrone Inc., a manufacturer of submersible drones that can inspect the hulls of ships without having them come into drydock.

The victim identified Moreno as the man she saw in the restroom and police arrested Moreno on charges of robbery and peeping. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

Police detectives believe Moreno may have more victims. The department urged anyone who may have been or knows a victim to contact Detective Josh Gould at josh.gould@mountainview.gov. Police also asked for any witnesses to Monday's incident to contact the detective.

