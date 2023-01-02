Like fashion, food, architecture, and literature, cocktails reflect the period in which they're poured. So what will we be drinking this year? Post-pandemic, we're a little less fussy, but at the same time more tuned in to quality over quantity. We've examined our drinking habits, found joy in embracing the good old days (or, well, the '90s), learned to love agave-based spirits, and can't seem to get enough of riffs on the Negroni. We checked in with bartenders and tastemakers around the country for their picks on what's pouring down the pike—here are the drinks, spirits, and serves coming to a shaker near you in 2023.

