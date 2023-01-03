Read full article on original website
China tests America’s will with clashes along India border
Given India’s desire to maintain sovereign autonomy, China wants to provoke India into ending its current close relationship with the U.S.
Japan is about to roll out new entry requirements that only affect people traveling from China as China's COVID cases soar
An estimated 250 million COVID infections were recorded in December alone, per leaked Chinese official notes.
Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' virus measures
BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government sharply criticized COVID-19 testing requirements imposed on visitors from China and threatened countermeasures against countries involved, which include the U.S. and several European nations. “We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily briefing Tuesday. “We are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the COVID measures for political purposes and will take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity,” she said. Mao did not specify what steps China might take. The comments were China’s sharpest to date on the issue. Australia and Canada this week joined a growing list of countries requiring travelers from China to take a COVID-19 test prior to boarding their flight, as China battles a nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus after abruptly easing restrictions that were in place for much of the pandemic.
China says COVID-19 restrictions against its travelers are politically motivated
China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said Tuesday that COVID-19 restrictions taken by some countries against their travelers are not supported by research and are instead politically motivated.
Labor flags wastewater tests on inbound planes as mandatory Covid checks for China arrivals resumes
Australia is planning to introduce wastewater testing for incoming flights in an attempt to gather more information about the possible entry of new Covid variants. The health minister, Mark Butler, announced the measure on Monday in a round of interviews defending the decision to reimpose pre-flight Covid testing for passengers from China as necessary because of a “absence of comprehensive information” about the disease in China.
China’s War Against Taiwan Has Already Started
In 2018, a typhoon stranded thousands of people at Kansai International Airport, near Osaka, Japan. Among them were some tourists from Taiwan. Normally, this story might not have had much political meaning. But a few hours into the incident, an obscure Taiwanese news website began reporting on what it said was the failure of Taiwanese diplomats to rescue their citizens. A handful of bloggers began posting on social media, too, excitedly praising Chinese officials who had sent buses to help their citizens escape quickly. Some of the Taiwanese tourists supposedly had pretended to be Chinese in order to get on board. Chatter about the incident spread. Photographs and videos, allegedly from the airport, began to circulate.
China admits its Covid deaths are 'huge' and 70% of Shanghai's 25m residents have been infected
The steep rise in infections came after years of Beijing's 'zero-Covid' approach was abruptly stopped last month with little warning, and quickly overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums.
Chinese tourists are ready to travel abroad again. Here's why some countries are hesitant
China announced it will drop quarantine requirements for international arrivals and resume outbound travel for Chinese citizens. But the announcement sparked concern among some overseas governments as China's Covid cases skyrocket.
Covid news – live: China threatens retaliation over travel rules as ‘70% of Shanghai infected’
Beijing has threatened to impose counter-measures on countries such as the UK following the introduction of new Covid restrictions on passengers arriving from China.“We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday.“We are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the Covid measures for political purposes and will take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity.”People arriving from China into Britain need to present a negative Covid test before entry. Earlier today, however, a Cabinet minister announced that...
Canada joins US in requiring all Chinese travelers to test negative for Covid
It is the latest example of pandemic restrictions creeping their way back into Western life. Schools across the US are bringing back mask policies this week in response to rising flu and RSV cases.
Japan looks into claim that China running covert police stations
TOKYO/BEIJING (Reuters) -The government in Tokyo is investigating a report that China has set up covert police stations inside Japan, amid similar checks by authorities in European countries, the United States and Canada.
China to resume issuing passports for tourism as COVID controls fall
BEIJING (AP) — China says it will resume issuing passports for tourism in another big step away from anti-virus controls that isolated the country for almost three years, setting up a potential flood of Chinese going abroad for next month’s Lunar New Year holiday. The announcement Tuesday adds...
Chinese visitors arriving in UK won’t have to isolate even if they test positive for Covid, minister says
CHINESE arrivals will not have to self-isolate even if they test positive for Covid, the Transport Secretary said today. Passengers from mainland China will have to show a negative test before boarding a direct flight after a new wave of the virus consumed the country. Many will also get a...
coinchapter.com
China threatens USA, Europe as they move to impose fresh Covid travel restrictions on Chinese travelers
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — China has condemned the global travel restrictions on its citizens as the country experiences a fresh wave of the Covid pandemic. According to reports, several countries have begun demanding negative COVID tests from Chinese travelers. Calling the move “unacceptable” and politically motivated, the Asian giant has vowed to hit back.
US News and World Report
Hong Kong Residents Rush to Get Vaccinated Ahead of China Border Reopening
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong residents have swamped clinics to get vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the expected reopening of the city's border with mainland China, which some people fear will bring a surge of infections to the financial hub. City government centres providing shots produced by BioNTech have...
CNBC
EU requires travelers from China to take a Covid test before entering Europe
Passengers departing from China will have to present a negative Covid test before leaving the country if heading toward one of the 27 EU countries. Officials in China have criticized recently imposed testing requirements on travelers from the country and threatened to take reciprocal countermeasures. The U.S., India, U.K., Japan...
CNBC
South Korea seeks Chinese national missing from Covid quarantine
The person tested positive after arriving at Incheon International Airport near Seoul late on Tuesday and was transferred to a nearby hotel to await admission to quarantine, but then went missing, a health official said. The individual, who was not identified, has been placed on a wanted list, the official,...
kalkinemedia.com
China says Hong Kong border to start reopening from Sunday
China will begin normalising travel between the mainland and Hong Kong from Sunday, Beijing announced Thursday, easing painful pandemic restrictions that have kept the border mostly sealed for almost three years. All but three of Hong Kong's 12 crossings with the mainland have been closed since the start of the...
traveltomorrow.com
13 countries imposing restrictions on travellers from China as Covid rebounds
Several countries around the world are imposing preventive measures on travelers from China as the number of Covid-19 cases in the country continue to grow. After almost three years of strict zero-Covid policies, China is starting to ease some of its restrictions, internally and internationally. The country will lift restrictions...
traveltomorrow.com
EU to demand pre-departure tests for travellers from China
Over the past week, European countries have been divided over the necessary requirements that need to be imposed on travellers arriving from China, considering the recent surge in Covid-19 caseload in the Asian country. After Italy decided to impose mandatory testing last week, an emergency meeting of EU’s Health Security...
