The Associated Press

Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' virus measures

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government sharply criticized COVID-19 testing requirements imposed on visitors from China and threatened countermeasures against countries involved, which include the U.S. and several European nations. “We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily briefing Tuesday. “We are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the COVID measures for political purposes and will take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity,” she said. Mao did not specify what steps China might take. The comments were China’s sharpest to date on the issue. Australia and Canada this week joined a growing list of countries requiring travelers from China to take a COVID-19 test prior to boarding their flight, as China battles a nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus after abruptly easing restrictions that were in place for much of the pandemic.
The Guardian

Labor flags wastewater tests on inbound planes as mandatory Covid checks for China arrivals resumes

Australia is planning to introduce wastewater testing for incoming flights in an attempt to gather more information about the possible entry of new Covid variants. The health minister, Mark Butler, announced the measure on Monday in a round of interviews defending the decision to reimpose pre-flight Covid testing for passengers from China as necessary because of a “absence of comprehensive information” about the disease in China.
The Atlantic

China’s War Against Taiwan Has Already Started

In 2018, a typhoon stranded thousands of people at Kansai International Airport, near Osaka, Japan. Among them were some tourists from Taiwan. Normally, this story might not have had much political meaning. But a few hours into the incident, an obscure Taiwanese news website began reporting on what it said was the failure of Taiwanese diplomats to rescue their citizens. A handful of bloggers began posting on social media, too, excitedly praising Chinese officials who had sent buses to help their citizens escape quickly. Some of the Taiwanese tourists supposedly had pretended to be Chinese in order to get on board. Chatter about the incident spread. Photographs and videos, allegedly from the airport, began to circulate.
The Independent

Covid news – live: China threatens retaliation over travel rules as ‘70% of Shanghai infected’

Beijing has threatened to impose counter-measures on countries such as the UK following the introduction of new Covid restrictions on passengers arriving from China.“We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday.“We are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the Covid measures for political purposes and will take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity.”People arriving from China into Britain need to present a negative Covid test before entry. Earlier today, however, a Cabinet minister announced that...
coinchapter.com

China threatens USA, Europe as they move to impose fresh Covid travel restrictions on Chinese travelers

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — China has condemned the global travel restrictions on its citizens as the country experiences a fresh wave of the Covid pandemic. According to reports, several countries have begun demanding negative COVID tests from Chinese travelers. Calling the move “unacceptable” and politically motivated, the Asian giant has vowed to hit back.
US News and World Report

Hong Kong Residents Rush to Get Vaccinated Ahead of China Border Reopening

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong residents have swamped clinics to get vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the expected reopening of the city's border with mainland China, which some people fear will bring a surge of infections to the financial hub. City government centres providing shots produced by BioNTech have...
CNBC

EU requires travelers from China to take a Covid test before entering Europe

Passengers departing from China will have to present a negative Covid test before leaving the country if heading toward one of the 27 EU countries. Officials in China have criticized recently imposed testing requirements on travelers from the country and threatened to take reciprocal countermeasures. The U.S., India, U.K., Japan...
CNBC

South Korea seeks Chinese national missing from Covid quarantine

The person tested positive after arriving at Incheon International Airport near Seoul late on Tuesday and was transferred to a nearby hotel to await admission to quarantine, but then went missing, a health official said. The individual, who was not identified, has been placed on a wanted list, the official,...
kalkinemedia.com

China says Hong Kong border to start reopening from Sunday

China will begin normalising travel between the mainland and Hong Kong from Sunday, Beijing announced Thursday, easing painful pandemic restrictions that have kept the border mostly sealed for almost three years. All but three of Hong Kong's 12 crossings with the mainland have been closed since the start of the...
traveltomorrow.com

13 countries imposing restrictions on travellers from China as Covid rebounds

Several countries around the world are imposing preventive measures on travelers from China as the number of Covid-19 cases in the country continue to grow. After almost three years of strict zero-Covid policies, China is starting to ease some of its restrictions, internally and internationally. The country will lift restrictions...
traveltomorrow.com

EU to demand pre-departure tests for travellers from China

Over the past week, European countries have been divided over the necessary requirements that need to be imposed on travellers arriving from China, considering the recent surge in Covid-19 caseload in the Asian country. After Italy decided to impose mandatory testing last week, an emergency meeting of EU’s Health Security...

