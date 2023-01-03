Read full article on original website
Saucon Valley dominates Southern Lehigh to remain undefeated
HELLERTOWN, Pa. - In the Colonial League, Saucon Valley playing host to Southern Lehigh. The Panthers stay unbeaten, with all their wins coming in league action, rolling to a 54-18 win. Only one match all night lasted all three periods, the 172 lb. bout. The Spartans Cade Sawyer with the...
Nazareth set to host rivals, Northampton on the mat
NAZARETH, Pa. - Nazareth and Northampton renewing their rivalry on the mat Wednesday night. The Blue Eagles playing the part of host this time around. The host Blue Eagles enter this rivalry showdown undefeated at, 4-0 and fresh off their Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic win at Liberty High School last week. They have another tournament looming, the Virginia Duals.
Nazareth rolls in rivalry dual with Northampton
NAZARETH, Pa. - Nazareth and Northampton renewing their rivalry on the mat on Wednesday night. The Blue Eagles handing their rivals a second loss on the season, while remaining unbeaten, 46-22. Konkrete Kids mounting a comeback in the early going, pulling within three following the 127 lb. bout. Chase Grabfelder gets the fall to give his squad life. Few matches last, at 145, the Blue Eagles Jack Doone comes away with the fall, it's now 28-12.
ACCHS/Parkland and Whitehall/Allen boys basketball, 01.03.23
Central Catholic and Allen open the new year with resounding wins. EPC boys basketball picking back up after the holiday break. Tuesday night, play getting underway in Allentown and Whitehall, Allentown Central Catholic and Allen restarting EPC play with wins.
Nazareth vs. Northampton wrestling, 01.04.23
Nazareth and Northampton renewing their rivalry on the mat on Wednesday night. The Blue Eagles handing their rivals a second loss on the season, while remaining unbeaten, 46-22.
Penn State fans cheer on Gov. Mifflin grad in Rose Bowl
SPRING TWP, Pa. – Decked out from head to toe in Nittany Lions gear, Penn State fans were out in full swing at P.J. Whelihan's in Spring Township. Diehard fans — like Berks County Penn State Alumni Association President Dominic Defreece — were there to watch Penn State in the Rose Bowl.
Nonprofits weigh in as Lehigh University looks positioned to buy 3 churches in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University says it's always looking for purchasing opportunities to expand its mission of education, but one opportunity has residents calling for Lehigh to pass it along. Balven Bailey says St. John's parking lot on Bethlehem's South Side is a safe space for kids to play. 'My...
Medical team helps Lehigh Valley girl see 'Lights in the Parkway'
A special moment over the holidays is making the world a little brighter for a young girl in the Lehigh Valley. For many of us, taking a trip to see Allentown's "Lights in the Parkway" is as easy as hopping in the car and driving right to it. It's not...
Southside Bethlehem leaders speak out on sale of Lutheran church
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Southside Bethlehem residents and representatives from nonprofit groups spoke out against the potential sale of St. John's Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church during Tuesday night's City Council meeting. Located at 617 E. Fourth St., the church was recently listed for sale along with its parking lot at...
Crews battle 3-alarm fire at concrete company in Schuylkill
MINERSVILLE, Pa. - Firefighters spent hours battling a three-alarm fire in Schuylkill County Tuesday evening. It happened at a concrete company on Schaeffer Hill Road in Minersville. Crews were called to the scene just after 4:30 p.m. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries at the scene. No word on...
Blue Mountain teacher placed on leave amid police investigation
N. MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - A Schuylkill County high school teacher has been placed on leave pending the outcome of a state police investigation. A statement Tuesday from the superintendent of the Blue Mountain School District said the district was made aware of a recent YouTube video involving a Blue Mountain High School teacher.
Tractor-trailer falls down embankment in Nesquehoning Twp.
NESQUEHONING TWP., Pa. - Crews responded to a tractor-trailer crash in Carbon County Wednesday. The crash happened on Route 93 by Paradise Road in Nesquehoning Township shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. The tractor-trailer slid down an embankment. No word on what led up to the crash, or...
LVHN acquires Bethlehem area research, education facility
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - LVHN is expanding its education program by acquiring the Venel Institute in Hanover Township, Northampton County. Robert Barraco, LVHN's chief academic officer, says this will make training more efficient and realistic. He said the expansion would allow providers to work directly with cadavers, patterning well with...
Serious crash closes American Parkway Bridge in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A serious crash shut down the American Parkway Bridge in Allentown for several hours Monday night. It happened shortly before 8 p.m. Monday. The road was closed while investigators reconstructed the accident. Police have yet to provide details of the crash, other than to say it's "serious."
Schuylkill County's 3 new lawmakers take office in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG — Three new Schuylkill County lawmakers were among a group of 49 to take the oath of office in the General Assembly at noon Tuesday. The newly elected legislators gathered with friends and family on the House floor Tuesday morning for photos at their official desks several hours before the Legislature convened as a group for the first time.
Chef channels Italian roots at new pizza parlor in Emmaus
EMMAUS, Pa. - A new destination for homemade meatballs, pizza and other Italian favorites has come to Emmaus. Affinito Pizza Parlor and Cafe, a full-service restaurant serving authentic Italian cuisine, opened Tuesday at 1328 Chestnut St., Suite 108. The space previously housed Cavaluzzo's Pasta, Steaks & Subs, which closed in...
Police: Serious injuries in 3-vehicle crash in Lynn Twp., fuel spills onto roadway
LYNN TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Lynn Township, Lehigh County Tuesday. The crash happened around 11 a.m. on Route 309, according to state police. The road was closed between the area of Gun Club Road and Mountain Road due to a significant amount...
Crash in Nesquehoning Twp.
Tractor-trailer falls down embankment in Nesquehoning Twp. The crash happened on Route 93 by Paradise Road in Nesquehoning Township shortly after 1:30 p.m.
Firefighters fight blaze at Schuylkill County building
W. BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. – Crews were on the scene of a fire early Thursday morning in Schuylkill County. Officials say they were dispatched just after midnight to 16 Summer Valley Road, which is the site of the former Hawk Valley General Store. No further information is available at...
Massive warehouse at Hanover Twp., Nanticoke border gets initial approval
NANTICOKE — Amy Harris is already frustrated with the most recent distribution warehouse to open in Hanover Twp. near her home in the Hanover section of Nanticoke, a Safelite AutoGlass facility along Dziak Drive. Now, she’s concerned about another proposed warehouse to be built even closer to her home...
