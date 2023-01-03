Read full article on original website
Related
Why Cristiano Ronaldo has Newcastle United clause inserted in Al-Nassr contract
Ronaldo could make a loan move to Newcastle next season if they qualify for the Champions League
BBC
Brentford 3-1 Liverpool: Bees punish Reds' sloppy first-half performance
Liverpool's performance in defeat by Brentford was "not good enough", says Andrew Robertson, after a string of defensive mistakes meant the Reds missed the chance to close in on the Premier League's top four. The Reds shipped three poor goals at the Community Stadium as Brentford ran out deserved winners.
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Relentless Brentford rattle Liverpool with 3-1 victory
LONDON (Reuters) -Brentford pulled off their latest Premier League shock by beating Liverpool 3-1 at home on Monday, bringing Juergen Klopp’s side’s four-game winning streak to an end and rattling their top-four ambitions. Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate knocked the ball into his own net in the 19th minute...
Watch: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Goal Starts A Possible Liverpool Comeback - Brentford v Liverpool
Watch Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain score a header to bring Liverpool back into the game against Brentford after shocking first half.
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Mitrovic fires Fulham up to seventh with win at Leicester
LEICESTER, England (Reuters) – Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic continued his fine season in front of goal after his first-half strike earned them a 1-0 win at Leicester City on Tuesday, sending Marco Silva’s promoted side seventh in the Premier League. Fulham deservedly got themselves in front in the...
Report: Virgil van Dijk Ruled Out With Hamstring Injury - Further Blow To Liverpool & Jurgen Klopp
The Dutchman was substituted at halftime in Monday's 3-1 defeat in the Premier League against Brentford.
sporf.com
Jamie Carragher claims that Liverpool need to sign a midfielder or they will miss out on top 4
Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said that his former club will need to bring in a new midfielder if they want to finish top four following the Reds’ worrying 3-1 loss at Brentford last night. Jurgen Klopp’s side looked outmatched physically throughout the game as Brentford raced into a...
Liverpool ‘just weren’t good enough’ against Brentford, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain admits
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was blunt in his assessment of Liverpool’s performance in the 3-1 defeat at Brentford, admitting “we just weren’t good enough”.The Reds lost further ground in the race for the top four after falling behind to Ibrahima Konate’s own goal and a fine header from Yoane Wissa, who had already had two goals disallowed for offside.Oxlade-Chamberlain, making his 100th Liverpool appearance, hauled them back into the match with a glancing header from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross.But Bryan Mbeumo outmuscled Konate to hit Brentford’s third and leave the visitors empty-handed.“We just weren’t good enough,” Oxlade-Chamberlain told the club website. “We...
SB Nation
Everton 1-4 Brighton: Match Recap & Reaction | An absolute travesty and now the inquest continues
Everton took the trip down the East Lancs Road and against all the odds returned home with a point. The hard earned point against Manchester City was met with optimism and pride which have been in short supply this year. The festive period games continue three days later with Everton welcoming Brighton and Hove Albion to Goodison Park for a Tuesday evening match under the lights.
I’m so happy here – David De Gea certain of ‘good’ end to Man Utd contract talks
David De Gea has expressed his wish to stay at Manchester United for the rest of his career as talks over a new contract continue.The 32-year-old’s current deal runs out at the end of the season, with United holding the option of a one-year extension, but there have been talks over a longer-term contract.“I’m very relaxed,” De Gea said when asked about his contract situation. “I just focus on training, perform as best as I can. But, for sure, it’s going to end in a good way.“I hope (to stay for the rest of my career). I was saying this...
Yardbarker
TalkSPORT pundit claims Manchester United should be pushing Arsenal for Premier League title
Gabby Agbonlahor thinks Manchester United should be pushing Arsenal for the Premier League title this season. Stretty News readers know I like to refer to Gabriel Agbonlahor as ‘Gobby’ because of the amount of crap that comes out of his mouth. It wasn’t long ago that he was looking for reasons to slate our players during his radio appearances on talkSPORT.
Yardbarker
Gary Neville disagrees with Arteta over penalty incident
Gary Neville has disagreed with Mikel Arteta after the Arsenal manager insisted his side deserved a penalty for a handball in the Newcastle area. Arsenal drew goalless with the impressive Magpies, but they did all they could to break the deadlock in the game right until the end. There were...
Pep Guardiola Believes Manchester City Are Not Under Pressure In The Title Race
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted his side are not under any pressure in the title race compared to their rivals Arsenal and Manchester United who currently sit top and fourth place respectively in the Premier League table.
Yardbarker
Jude Bellingham’s Future Club Revealed This Month As Liverpool And Real Madrid Lead
Jurgen Klopp has admitted how much am of an admirer he is for the 19-year-old and the player himself has spoken about former Reds captain Steven Gerrard in high regard, stating that he idolises the scouser. However, a certain Spanish club is the biggest hurdle in the way of Bellingham...
Frank Lampard planning for Man Utd clash despite Everton job hanging by a thread
Everton manager Frank Lampard has begun preparations for Friday’s FA Cup trip to Manchester United but his job is under increasing threat after another hugely damaging defeat.The mood turned toxic at Goodison Park during the 4-1 loss at home to Brighton, a result which has left the Toffees with just five points from the last 10 matches.Everton are mired in a relegation battle for the second successive season and, although the manager’s future hangs in the balance, the former Chelsea boss was continuing on Wednesday to prepare for Friday’s FA Cup third-round trip to Manchester United.Lampard grasped at straws in...
Yardbarker
Latest update on Virgil van Dijk’s spell on the sidelines
Liverpool have been dealt another huge fitness blow as centre-back Virgil van Dijk has sustained a hamstring injury. He was forced off during Monday’s clash with Brentford, in which the Merseyside team oversaw a 3-1 loss at the Gtech Community Stadium. Van Dijk was substituted at the interval and now joins the likes of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota on the injury list at Anfield.
Yardbarker
Liverpool join Chelsea in the race to sign 21-year-old French midfielder
Liverpool have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Kouadio Kone. A report from Simon Phillips recently confirmed that Christopher Vivell had recommended Kone to Chelsea, a player he knows very well. The report claims that Chelsea are working during the January transfer window to bring in one or two midfielders, and it’s no surprise with Jorginho and N’Golo Kante out of contract at the end of the season.
Eddie Howe reveals truth behind rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo's Newcastle clause
Eddie Howe has clarified rumours of a Newcastle clause in Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr contract.
Yardbarker
Allegri urges Juventus to respect Cremonese and reveals why
Max Allegri has urged Juventus to play against Cremonese with much respect as both clubs prepare to meet on the restart of Serie A this week. Max Allegri’s men head into the fixture on the back of a six-game winning run in the league and will want to start the new year with a win.
NBC Sports
Brilliant Brentford stuns Liverpool
LONDON — Red-hot Brentford surged past Liverpool 3-1 as they recorded yet another famous win on Monday and they beat Jurgen Klopp’s side without their talisman Ivan Toney. The west London club continue to defy the odds as this was their first win against Liverpool in 84 years.
Comments / 0