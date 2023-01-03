David De Gea has expressed his wish to stay at Manchester United for the rest of his career as talks over a new contract continue.The 32-year-old’s current deal runs out at the end of the season, with United holding the option of a one-year extension, but there have been talks over a longer-term contract.“I’m very relaxed,” De Gea said when asked about his contract situation. “I just focus on training, perform as best as I can. But, for sure, it’s going to end in a good way.“I hope (to stay for the rest of my career). I was saying this...

