ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Embiid leads 76ers past Pelicans, Williamson hurts hamstring

By CBS Philadelphia
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LVJhu_0k1UaCtB00

Digital Brief: January 2, 2023 (PM) 02:11

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zion Williamson dominated the 76ers to the point that coach Doc Rivers said trying to defend the New Orleans big man was like "guarding a fast Shaq."

The only thing that could slow down Williamson was a hamstring injury.

Joel Embiid had 42 points and 11 rebounds, James Harden scored 27 and the Philadelphia 76ers beat a New Orleans Pelicans team that lost Williamson to a strained right hamstring, 120-111 on Monday night.

Williamson scored 26 points on 10-of-12 shooting through three quarters before he left for the locker room in the fourth. Williamson pulled up on a fastbreak and handed off the ball late in the third. Williamson, averaging 26 points, gingerly ran to the corner and lingered on the court for a bit before he was lifted from the game. Williamson's career has been defined by injuries and dominance, notably a career-best 42 points last week against Minnesota.

There was no immediate word if Williamson would miss any time.

"That was extremely difficult," coach Willie Green said. "It was right at a pivotal moment during the game. We'll do some imaging and look at him. Hopefully, he'll be OK."

Without Williamson, the Pelicans couldn't keep up with the 76ers.

Embiid pushed the lead in the fourth on a driving, crashing layup and spun around like a top on his rear end for dramatic effect. He sank the free throw for a 106-96 lead. He did walk gingerly to the bench moment later but stayed in the game.

Embiid had his eighth game this season with at least 35 points and 10 rebounds and was serenaded by the fans with "MVP! MVP!" chants.

De'Anthony Melton buried a 3 for the 76ers for a 113-107 lead and Harden came right back and hit another 3 to seal their 10th straight home win.

It's a shame for NBA fans the teams don't each other again this season. CJ McCollum hit a franchise-best 11 3s and Williamson added 36 in the Pelicans' 127-116 home victory on Friday night. It was the second banger in four nights, only this time in Philly.

McCollum scored 26 points.

"We guarded the hell out of him and he still scored 26. We made him work for it," Rivers said.

Williamson, Harden and Embiid all put on a show through the first three quarters. Even 76ers reserve Georges Niang hit five 3s off the bench to get the home crowd roaring as the public address announcer bellowed "Bang, bang, Niang!"

Embiid, playing with a sore lower back, continued his pursuit of a second straight scoring title with 15-of-24 shooting and he made all 10 free throws. Harden was crafty in the second quarter when he scored 10 points on and-1s. He had a four-point play in that run and two three-point plays, including a layup that saw him scoot past the stanchion and high-five fans.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Green spent the first seven seasons of his playing career with the Sixers. The Sixers weren't all that good during Green's tenure but he deeply appreciated playing with Hall of Famer Allen Iverson.

"There's only one AI. He had a way with people," Green said. "He had a big heart. Sometimes that could be misunderstood. We all loved him as teammates."

76ers: G Tyrese Maxey, normally a starter, received a rousing ovation when he checked in late in the first quarter. Maxey had 12 points as the Sixers ease him back in the lineup after he missed almost six weeks with a broken foot.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Host Houston on Wednesday

76ers: On a three-game homestand that includes games Wednesday against Indiana and Friday against Chicago.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

NBA Power Rankings, Week 12: Nets start 2023 on top as Pelicans, Warriors surge

Happy New Year! As we tip off the first week of 2023, there have been some shake-ups in the Week 12 NBA Power Rankings. While the Brooklyn Nets remain on top to start 2023, the New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, and Washington Wizards have all moved up in the rankings, and the Atlanta Hawks have taken a nosedive. Let’s take a closer look at how these teams have performed in the past week and how they stack up against the rest of the league. As for the other teams? Well, let’s find out as we rank all 30 teams for the first time in 2023!
Yardbarker

76ers: Joel Embiid’s Playing Status Unclear vs. Pacers

When the Philadelphia 76ers released their injury report on Tuesday night, not a single player was listed with an injury. However, the trend of adding Joel Embiid to the report on the morning of the matchup continued for the second-straight game. On Monday, as the Sixers prepared for their matchup...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Rockets vs. Pelicans: Another Tall Task Even Without Brandon Ingram And Zion Williamson

The Houston Rockets (10-27) will attempt to end their four-game losing streak Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans (23-14) inside the Smoothie King Center. The Rockets are starting to show signs of frustration, given the number of losses accumulated over the last three weeks. Veteran shooting guard Eric Gordon did not hold back following the team's 108-88 loss to the New York Knicks Saturday night.
HOUSTON, TX
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 1/4/23

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 4, 2023. The New Orleans Pelicans announced that medical imaging taken earlier today confirmed forward Zion Williamson sustained a right hamstring strain during last night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Kings vs. Hawks live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

The Sacramento Kings haven't won a game against the Atlanta Hawks since March 24 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Sacramento is getting right back to it as they host Atlanta at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 4 at Golden 1 Center. The Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.67 points per matchup.
ATLANTA, GA
Hoops Rumors

Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid earn Player of the Month honors

Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Sixers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA’s Players of the Month for December, the league announced Tuesday (via Twitter). Both Doncic and Embiid are perennial All-NBA players when healthy, but December was an extraordinary month even by their lofty standards. The Mavericks,...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Zion Williamson sidelined for Rockets game with worrying injury

The New Orleans Pelicans’ stellar season continues to be interrupted by injuries to their best players. Coach Willie Green told reporters that Zion Williamson will not play on Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets, offering no further update on the superstar’s status after he left Monday’s 120-111 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers early with a right hamstring injury, per ESPN’s Andrew Lopez.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Philly

Eagles-Giants Week 18: playoff scenarios, where to watch, more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The NFC East, home-field advantage and the top seed in the NFC will come down to a trio of late Sunday afternoon games. The Philadelphia Eagles will host the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.The game will air at 4:25 p.m. on CBS3.Here's what to know.Playoff scenariosSunday afternoon's 4:25 p.m. slate of games carries a lot of weight as to what the NFC postseason picture will look like. It involves the Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers. Here's a closer look at the scenarios.NFC EastThe 13-3 Eagles have already locked...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Resources available for Eagles players after Hamlin injury, Sirianni says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is preparing his team for a Week 18 matchup against the New York Giants, where a win would lock up first place in the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the conference.But he says it's important for the players to know the organization is there for them as they cope with news surrounding Damar Hamlin's condition. "Anybody suffering through this mentally knows that they have the resources in this building to be able to talk through things if they need to talk through [them] with all the different people we have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles stats: Are A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith best WR duo in franchise history?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles played their sloppiest game of the season in a 20-10 loss against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia controls its own destiny as the team approaches the playoffs. The Eagles need to beat the New York Giants in their regular season finale to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC to get homefield advantage and a first-round bye.But before we move on to that game, let's take a look at some stats that emerged from the Eagles' loss against New Orleans. Offense struggled mightily vs. SaintsWith Gardner Minshew replacing Jalen Hurts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
110K+
Followers
25K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy