Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
saturdaytradition.com
Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills safety, collapses on field after scary hit, play temporarily suspended
A terrifying situation is developing in Cincinnati. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been taken to a Level 1 trauma hospital in Cincinnati after collapsing on the field. Hamlin, who is 24-years old, tackled Bengals WR Tee Higgins and got up for a moment before collapsing back to the turf. The game came to a standstill soon after.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Texas leaders, athletes react to Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin's collapse
Hamlin reportedly went into cardiac arrest.
Damar Hamlin’s condition: Buffalo Bills player showing ‘remarkable improvement’
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during a game Monday night against the
WWMT
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition following tackle on field
CINCINNATI, OH - UPDATE --- NFL says Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a hospital after collapsing on the field. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion, got to his feet and then fell backward a second or two later and lay motionless.
wtatennis.com
‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
NFL World Is Praying For Bills Safety Damar Hamlin
A terrifying scene unfolded early in Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle in the first quarter. He stayed down for several minutes as concerned players from both teams cried. The NFL world sent their prayers...
KING-5
What happened to Damar Hamlin? How cardiac arrest is different from heart attack
WASHINGTON — When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it quickly became evident the situation was extremely serious. Millions of NFL fans tuned into Monday Night Football watched in shock as paramedics performed CPR on the 24-year-old and an ambulance took him...
Texans cancel player media availability following Bills S Damar Hamlin medical emergency
The Houston Texans canceled all media availability for players and team meetings Tuesday. The move comes in response to the NFL coming to a standstill following the medical emergency of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. During the first quarter of the Bills’ game with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, Hamlin collapsed to the ground after getting up from making a tackle. Hamlin required CPR and was carried via ambulance to a nearby hospital where he remains in the intensive care unit in critical condition.
KING-5
Damar Hamlin fundraiser: What’s real and how to spot a scam
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle during a Monday night football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. Millions of fans watched in shock as paramedics performed CPR on the 24-year-old during the nationally-televised game, which the NFL eventually postponed. In a statement...
ETOnline.com
Damar Hamlin Health Update: Buffalo Bills Say He's Still 'Critically Ill,' But Appears 'Neurologically Intact'
Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after collapsing during Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. On Thursday, the Bills shared an update on Hamlin's health via Twitter. "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the tweet reads. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress."
Colts safety and Damar Hamlin's friend Rodney Thomas raced to the Bills player's hospital bedside
When Rodney Thomas II heard his childhood friend and high school teammate Damar Hamlin was in a Cincinnati hospital, he got in his car and began driving.
KING-5
Prep Zone: Curtis High hoops zooming to the top
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — Over the holiday break the Curtis boy's basketball team traveled to California and placed third in a prestigious national tournament. The Vikings team is loaded with superstars and one of the winningest coaches in the state. It was one of the most thrilling state championship...
